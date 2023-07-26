Watch The White Coat Summit
for more truth about Covid.......from the physicians who cared and spoke up.
Dear Friends,
This conference is happening three years after the original Frontline Doctors stood on the steps of the United States Supreme Court to share the truth about Covid and our plan, as medical professionals, to save lives.
Now, we're naming names and exposing the Medical Industrial Complex, along with the lies of Big Pharma and Big Government. Wi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.