Vitamin D supplementation remains a problem for most doctors......thus it becomes a patient and societal problem!!!
It's bizarre, but understandable. The doctors are not trained, qualified AND experienced in it's use.
Vitamin D has been a topic of discussion in the medical community for years. My grandparents and parents knew about the benefits of vitamin D when they gave us a mouthful of cod liver oil and sent us out to play in the sun. But seriously, more recently it has become a point of interest with scientists in relation to immune function and the prevention o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.