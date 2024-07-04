Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Vitamin C has been used in critical conditions in private clinics and hospitals in Australia since the 1970’s.

The paper below was published in November of 2021, almost 2 years into the Covid plandemic.

Summary of the above paper.

The review paper "Vitamin C Intervention for Critical COVID-19:

A Pragmatic Review of the Current Level of Evidence" written for the intelligent layperson:

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that plays important roles in immune function, including acting as an antioxidant and reducing inflammation. Patients with severe COVID-19 often have very low vitamin C levels, likely due to increased requirements during infection.

Several studies have now investigated the use of vitamin C, given either orally or intravenously, to treat patients with COVID-19:

- Five randomized controlled trials found intravenous vitamin C may improve oxygenation, reduce inflammation, decrease days in hospital, and reduce mortality, especially in more severely ill patients. High-dose oral vitamin C also increased recovery rate in less severe cases.

- Seven retrospective cohort studies reported intravenous vitamin C was associated with improvements like decreased mortality and inflammation in some, but not all, studies of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

- No adverse events from vitamin C were reported in any of the published clinical trials.[28-41] While there are some contraindications for high-dose vitamin C, these can be managed.

The evidence so far, while limited by small sample sizes and lack of placebo controls in some studies, suggests a potential benefit of vitamin C, especially when given intravenously to critically ill COVID-19 patients. Upcoming results from larger randomised trials will help clarify the role of vitamin C in treating COVID-19.

In summary, this pragmatic review found preliminary positive results for using vitamin C, particularly intravenous high-dose vitamin C in severe cases, as a safe and potentially effective treatment for COVID-19 that warrants further research. Maintaining adequate vitamin C levels may be an important nutritional strategy for this viral infection.

Based on the review paper, the key findings regarding vitamin C intervention for critical COVID-19 are:

- Patients with severe COVID-19 often have very low vitamin C levels, likely due to increased metabolic requirements.

- Five randomized controlled trials found:

1) Intravenous vitamin C (IVC) may improve oxygenation, reduce inflammation markers, decrease days in hospital and reduce mortality, especially in more severely ill patients.

2) High-dose oral vitamin C (8 g/day) increased recovery rate in less severe outpatient cases.

- Seven retrospective cohort studies reported IVC was associated with improvements like decreased mortality and inflammation in some, but not all, studies of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

- No adverse events from vitamin C were reported in any of the published clinical trials.

- While limited by small sample sizes and lack of placebo controls in some studies, the evidence so far suggests a potential benefit of vitamin C, especially high-dose IVC in severe cases, as a safe and potentially effective treatment for COVID-19.

- Upcoming results from larger randomised trials will help clarify the role of vitamin C in treating COVID-19.

In summary, this review found preliminary positive results for using vitamin C, particularly intravenous high-dose vitamin C in severe cases, as an adjunctive therapy for COVID-19 that warrants further research.

Based on the review, the most effective vitamin C dosage regimens in the randomized controlled trials and retrospective cohort studies were:

- Intravenous vitamin C (IVC) at 24 g/day for 7 days in patients with severe COVID-19. This reduced mortality and improved oxygenation, especially in the more critically ill patients.

- IVC at 50 mg/kg/day (3.5 g for 70 kg person) along with standard care. Patients became symptom-free earlier and spent fewer days in the hospital compared to standard therapy alone.

- IVC at 100 mg/kg/day (7.5 g for 75 kg person) for 7 days in patients with moderate COVID-19 pneumonia. Fewer patients progressed to severe disease compared to standard care.

- High-dose oral vitamin C at 8 g/day increased the rate of recovery by 70% in outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

In summary, high-dose intravenous vitamin C in the range of 7.5-24 g/day showed the most benefit in hospitalised patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. High-dose oral vitamin C (8 g/day) was effective in outpatients with milder disease. Lower oral doses of 1-2 g/day did not show significant benefits.

OPINION:

Based on the experience of thousands of doctors around the world, everyone should commence vitamin C at the sign of first symptoms or even at times when exposure may have occurred and before symptoms commence. That is my personal experience also.

Ian Brighthope

This material is for educational purposes. Always see your integrative medical doctor with qualifications in nutritional medicine for advice.