Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
12h

Why would the Oncologists promote a simple solution for stopping and reversing cancer growth when they need to maintain their 200 billion dollar medicine model that runs on expensive , profitable and proprietary chemo drugs?

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Skye McCarthy's avatar
Skye McCarthy
11h

May I ask you, Professor Brighthope, which brands of Vitamin C you trust? Kind regards and thank you for all of your wonderful work.

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