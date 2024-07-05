The use of high-dose intravenous vitamin C (HDIVC) as a principal therapy in cancer care.

Mechanisms of Action

Vitamin C acts as a major water-soluble antioxidant at physiological concentrations but can generate hydrogen peroxide at higher concentrations. At high concentrations, vitamin C can act as a pro-oxidant, generating hydrogen peroxide, which is selectively toxic to cancer cells while sparing normal cells. This can lead to the induction of apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells. Vitamin C enhances collagen production, which may inhibit tumour invasiveness and metastasis, and supports proper immune cell functioning. High-dose vitamin C can inhibit the formation of new blood vessels (angiogenesis) that tumours need to grow, through its effects on collagen synthesis and gene expression related to angiogenesis. This is partly due to its ability to inhibit hypoxia-inducible factors and other angiogenesis-related genes

High Dose Intravenous Vitamin C (HDIVC) has been shown to reduce inflammation markers such as C-reactive protein (CRP) and pro-inflammatory cytokines, which are often elevated in cancer patients.

Clinical Efficacy and Safety

A great many case studies have reported prolonged survival and tumour regression in patients treated with HDIVC, often in combination with other natural therapies. Large-scale clinical trials have shown mixed results, with studies indicating stable disease but no significant tumour regression.

HDIVC has been strongly associated with improvements in quality of life, including reductions in fatigue, nausea, and depression, improvements in appetite, sleep and bodily functions. This is particularly so in palliative care settings. Patients receiving IVC often report better overall well-being and fewer symptoms of depression. stress and anxiety.

Clinical trials have demonstrated that HDIVC can be administered safely at high doses (up to 100 grams or more), with few adverse effects. Common side effects include minor issues such as nausea and dry mouth, while serious side effects are rare but can include extremely rarely kidney stones and haemolysis in patients with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency.

Pharmacokinetics

Oral administration of vitamin C results in limited plasma concentrations, whereas intravenous administration can achieve much higher levels, which are necessary for its proposed anti-cancer effects. Optimal dosing regimens are still under investigation, but higher doses and more frequent administration appear to be more effective for achieving therapeutic plasma concentrations and potential anti-cancer effects.

There is ongoing debate about whether high-dose vitamin C interferes with chemotherapy. Some studies suggest it enhances the efficacy of chemotherapeutic agents, while others raise concerns about potential antagonistic effects, the latter of which I doubt. In my opinion, HDIVC should be given to all cancer patients as it is rapidly depleted by the cancer itself, surgery, radiotherapy, medicines and other stressors. It is critical for the optimal functioning of the immune system. This has been supported by various studies and clinical trials.

More extensive clinical trials, particularly Phase II and III studies, are needed to better understand the efficacy of HDIVC in different cancer types and to establish standardised treatment guidelines (I dislike protocols).

High-dose intravenous vitamin C is an excellent first line therapy in cancer patient care, with potential benefits in improving quality of life, reducing inflammation, and exerting its anti-cancer effects through various mechanisms. Further research is needed to fully establish its clinical efficacy and optimal use in oncology, and this research should be performed by specialists in nutritional oncology and nutritional medicine.

For a better understanding of the way in which I treated patients with cancer when I was in practice, please join the World Of Wellness. There is a lecture detailing the principles of care. Do not treat yourself but seek the services of doctors trained in Integrative Medicine and Nutritional Medicine (Oncology).

Click and Join the World Of Wellness.

To understand what is happening on a global scale in health and the future of our health care systems and who is influencing them, join the WCH below.

Click and Join The World Council for Health (Australia)

Wishing you the best of health,

Dr. Ian Brighthope.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack