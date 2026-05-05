A great thank you to Hoody and John L. for conducting this interview.

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Commentary:

A serious critique of Norman Swan’s Commentary Vitamin C.

Norman Swan’s ABC discussion of vitamin C is a revealing example of how establishment medical commentary can appear authoritative while narrowing, trivialising, and selectively framing a serious scientific subject. The episode is titled “Vitamin C: can it cure colds and cancer?” and was published by ABC Radio National on 3 March 2026. It presents itself as a public health explainer, but much of its rhetorical force comes from mockery, simplification, and the old media habit of treating nutritional medicine as something slightly embarrassing before the evidence is even examined.

The central problem is not that Swan says vitamin C is not a miracle cure. That is a defensible position. The problem is that he repeatedly reduces a complex field of pharmacology, nutrition, immunology, redox biology, oncology, and clinical medicine into a narrow “supplements are mostly unnecessary” sermon. He tells listeners that people should “avoid supplementation altogether” and “really just take it in the diet,” because vitamin C is “meant to be taken in relatively small doses with other bioactive compounds.” That is not a careful clinical statement; it is a sweeping ideological one. It conflates ordinary dietary sufficiency, targeted supplementation, acute illness, intense physiological stress, deficiency states, cancer adjuvant therapy, and intravenous pharmacological ascorbate as though they all belong in the same dismissive bucket.

His comments on the common cold are also underpowered. Swan says randomised trials show that vitamin C supplementation, “at best,” might shorten symptom duration, “but that’s about it.” Yet one of the very references listed on the ABC page is a 2023 meta-analysis reporting that vitamin C significantly reduced common-cold severity by 15%, with a larger effect on severe symptoms than mild symptoms. This could mean life or death for a patient. The Australian Institute of Sport also states that vitamin C may enhance immune function through effects on epithelial barriers, white blood cells and inflammatory mediators, and that supplementation in the 200–2,000 mg/day range has been found to reduce cold duration by 8% and reduce symptom severity. That is not “nothing.” It may seem to be modest, but modest is not meaningless when one is discussing respiratory infections, pneumonia, absenteeism, athletic performance, frailty, or patients under physiological stress.

Swan’s framing of Linus Pauling is particularly poor. Pauling is treated almost as a cautionary eccentric — a brilliant chemist who wandered beyond his domain and fell into a “vitamin C rabbit hole.” This is cheap rhetoric. Pauling may have overstated some claims, and not all of his clinical arguments were proven. But to use his death from cancer as a rhetorical aside — “he was extolling the virtues of vitamin C for cancer and unfortunately died the following year of cancer” — is medically unserious. It is an anecdote masquerading as argument. By that logic, cardiologists who die of heart disease have disproven cardiology, oncologists who die of cancer have disproven chemotherapy, and dietitians who become diabetic have disproven dietetics. It is a weak, almost tabloid-level move. I have expanded on Linus Pauling as an addendum.

The cancer section is even more revealing. Swan does acknowledge that high-dose intravenous vitamin C may have an anti-cancer effect, especially in combination with chemotherapy, and that there is evidence of prolonged survival in pancreatic cancer. But he immediately frames the mechanism as something sinister: “it’s not because it’s good for your body, it’s because it’s bad for your body.” This is an extremely crude description of pharmacological redox therapy. Many accepted cancer treatments work through controlled toxicity, oxidative stress, DNA damage, apoptosis, immunomodulation, metabolic disruption, or radiosensitisation. Chemotherapy is not “good for your body” in any simplistic sense either; it is used because, under controlled conditions, it may preferentially damage cancer cells or improve survival. To condemn pharmacological ascorbate because it can act as a pro-oxidant, among many other mechanisms, is to misunderstand the very logic of oncology pharmacology.

Indeed, the very pancreatic cancer trial referenced by the ABC is much stronger than Swan’s casual tone suggests. The 2024 randomised trial of pharmacological ascorbate with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in metastatic pancreatic cancer reported median overall survival of 16 months with added pharmacological ascorbate, compared with 8.3 months for standard chemotherapy alone, and median progression-free survival of 6.2 months versus 3.9 months. The study was small and should not be oversold; larger trials are required. But for metastatic pancreatic cancer - a disease with notoriously poor outcomes - this is not a trivial finding. And the dosing of vitamin C may have been far too low. It deserved sober discussion, not a shrug followed by “not ready for showtime.”

Swan’s warning that high-dose IV vitamin C can damage healthy cells is also presented too loosely. The US National Cancer Institute’s patient summary states that IV vitamin C has generally caused very few side effects in clinical trials, while noting important risks in people with kidney disease, G6PD deficiency, or haemochromatosis. That is a clinically useful warning. Swan’s formulation is more theatrical: it leaves listeners with the impression that IV vitamin C is broadly dangerous and undesirable, while failing to distinguish properly screened, medically supervised pharmacological ascorbate from casual commercial “wellness drip” practices.

The kidney-stone warning is another example of selective emphasis. Swan says too much vitamin C “can produce kidney stones,” and warns listeners they “might get a pain in the side.” That risk exists in predisposed individuals but the evidence is not as absolute as he implies. Australia’s own nutrient reference values state that it is not possible to establish a firm upper level for vitamin C, that 1,000 mg/day is a prudent limit, and that the data are too inconclusive for certainty. The Australian Institute of Sport is more balanced again: it says human studies using 30 mg to 10 g/day have produced conflicting results on kidney stones, and that it is unclear whether vitamin C plays a role in stone formation, while cautioning stone-formers and patients with hyperoxaluria or end-stage renal disease. That is the proper clinical nuance. Swan gives the public a warning without enough stratification of risk. In my own clinics, I treated over 5,000 patients without a stone form or kidney damage occurring. In fact, many patients with borderline renal failure showed improvements in renal function.

His “food works” conclusion is partly true but incomplete. Yes, whole foods are the foundation. Yes, fruit and vegetables contain fibre, flavonoids, polyphenols, minerals and other bioactive compounds. But “food works” is not a sufficient answer to targeted medical questions about infection, immune stress, oncology support, wound healing, smoking, chronic disease, malabsorption, renal dialysis, frailty, or acute inflammatory states. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements notes that people with malabsorption and certain chronic diseases, some cancer patients, smokers, and those exposed to secondhand smoke may be at risk of vitamin C inadequacy or have increased requirements. To imply that supplementation is generally pointless is not patient-centred medicine; it is dietary minimalism dressed up as scepticism.

The most serious failing is intellectual tone. The program asks a legitimate question: can vitamin C help with colds or cancer? But instead of treating nutritional medicine as a serious field with gradations of evidence, the conversation leans on ridicule: chewy tablets as lollies, Pauling as cautionary eccentric, orthomolecular physicians as relics, and supplementation as something sensible people should avoid. That style may entertain a mainstream audience, but it impoverishes public understanding. It discourages curiosity. It teaches listeners to sneer before they investigate.

Norman Swan’s commentary was not merely incomplete; it was a serious failure of public medical communication. At a time when Australians deserve careful, balanced, evidence-based discussion about vitamin C, immune resilience, pharmacological ascorbate, and emerging adjunctive cancer therapies, Swan chose instead to narrow the issue, trivialise the evidence, and present a dismissive narrative that may have misled the public.

A responsible medical commentator would have made the essential distinctions clear. Vitamin C from food is indispensable. Routine supplementation in already well-nourished people may not prevent most colds, but regular supplementation has been shown to modestly reduce the duration and severity of colds, particularly in people under physical stress or with marginal vitamin C status. High-dose oral vitamin C and intravenous pharmacological ascorbate are not the same intervention. Intravenous ascorbate in oncology is not a “cancer cure,” but it is a legitimate emerging adjunctive therapy with mechanistic plausibility, clinical trial evidence, and particular relevance in difficult cancers such as pancreatic cancer. Its safe use requires medical supervision, including screening for renal disease, G6PD deficiency, iron overload, stone risk, and treatment interactions.

That is what serious science communication required.

Instead, Swan gave the public a performance of establishment condescension. He blurred categories that should have been carefully separated. He treated nutritional medicine as though it were inherently suspect. He reduced a complex therapeutic field to a familiar media caricature of “supplement enthusiasts” and “kidney stones.” He gave the impression of certainty where the evidence is still developing, and scepticism where the evidence deserves proper examination.

This is not a minor lapse. It is a dereliction of responsibility by a publicly funded broadcaster’s medical commentator. Swan’s remarks risk discouraging patients, doctors, and researchers from taking seriously an area of medicine that may have real value when applied intelligently, selectively, and safely. By failing to distinguish ordinary dietary vitamin C, oral supplementation, and intravenous pharmacological ascorbate, he deprived the public of the very nuance that competent medical journalism is supposed to provide.

The accusation is therefore extremely serious: Norman Swan did not simply offer a cautious interpretation of vitamin C. He presented a clinically narrow, rhetorically biased, and intellectually dismissive account that served more to protect orthodox medical attitudes than to inform the public.

Vitamin C does not need reckless evangelists.

But nor does Australia need medical commentators using the ‘prestige’ of the ABC to belittle, distort, or prematurely dismiss a field of research that deserves rigorous, open, and honest evaluation.

Ian Brighthope

Notes on Linus Pauling

His treatment of Linus Pauling was especially revealing. Pauling was not a marginal crank. He was one of the most important scientists of the twentieth century: a Nobel Prize-winning chemist, pioneer of molecular biology, founder of modern chemical bonding theory, and the only person to have received two unshared Nobel Prizes - the Nobel Prize in Chemistry and the Nobel Peace Prize. He later became a controversial advocate of orthomolecular medicine and high-dose vitamin C, but controversy does not erase scientific stature. To invoke Pauling merely as a cautionary tale, or to imply that his death from prostate cancer somehow invalidated his broader work on vitamin C, is intellectually lazy and medically unserious.

In 1941, at about 40 years of age, Pauling was diagnosed with Bright’s disease, now generally understood as a form of glomerulonephritis, a serious kidney disorder that in that era could be life-threatening. He was treated by Dr Thomas Addis with a then-unconventional low-protein, salt-restricted diet and vitamin supplementation, an experience that appears to have helped shape Pauling’s later openness to nutritional and biochemical approaches to disease. Remember this was Pauling at 40 years of age. He lived for another 53 years.

It is also important to get the chronology right. Pauling did not begin his major public advocacy of high-dose vitamin C as a young man, nor before his Bright’s disease diagnosis. He was introduced to high-dose vitamin C in 1966, by biochemist Irwin Stone, when Pauling was already about 65 years old. Pauling and his wife Ava Helen then began taking vitamin C, and Pauling later published Vitamin C and the Common Cold in 1970, followed by his cancer-related work with Ewan Cameron in the 1970s.

This matters because Swan’s rhetorical use of Pauling’s eventual death from prostate cancer is intellectually weak. Pauling lived to 93, despite having suffered a serious renal disease in midlife, and his interest in vitamin C developed late in life after an already extraordinary scientific career. To imply that his death from cancer somehow invalidates his thinking on vitamin C is medically unserious. It ignores the timing, the complexity of his health history, the distinction between survival and cure, and the fact that no medical intervention - nutritional, pharmaceutical, surgical, or otherwise -confers immortality. A fair commentator would have acknowledged Pauling’s stature, the seriousness of his earlier Bright’s disease, and the later-life timing of his vitamin C advocacy before using him as a convenient object of ridicule.

Linus Pauling was in Tulsa, Oklahoma in early November 1992, for a conference connected with alternative cancer treatments. I was at that conference.

That timing is important: Pauling was already 91 years old, had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and was still actively participating in scientific and medical debate less than two years before his death in August 1994.

Those who saw Pauling in his final years, especially in Tulsa, remember not a defeated or diminished man, but a scientist still engaged in the contest of ideas. I recall him speaking in Tulsa with only two slides, yet holding the room for at least forty-five minutes and even going overtime. This was not the performance of a marginal crank. It was the performance of a great scientific mind still capable of sustained argument, still drawing on a lifetime of biochemical understanding, and still prepared to defend an unpopular subject in public.

To reduce such a man to a cautionary anecdote about vitamin C and cancer is not medical journalism. It is historical vandalism.

Ian Brighthope