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Karyne's avatar
Karyne
2d

I would expect nothing less of Swan. The mere mention of his name ignites anger in me. He was paid by the pharmaceutical industry to push the covid jab. Thanks to him many people took him at his word and subjected themselves to injury and death by the ‘safe and effective’. Swan should declare his pharmaceutical ties before opening his mouth. And I’d expect nothing less of the equally deplorable ABC to brainwash the public again. I see there have been no apologies forthwith regarding vaccine injuries due to their propaganda and I don’t expect any. Anyone who has used vitC at the correct dose for themselves knows it works. The pharmaceutical companies must be getting worried if they have to employ these tactics.

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Heather Rays's avatar
Heather Rays
2d

What a wonderful articulate professional essay…..a very kind way of stating the obvious character flaws of Swan…..you are the perfect gentleman.

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