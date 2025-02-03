RFK Jr. has an almost impossible task ahead of him exposing the corruption destroying our lives by extreme capitalism, a form of totalitarianism IMHO.

From one of my readers

BlueCapitalist

“One of the first things RFK said was that the taxpayers pay for the HHS and therefore own it and that the HHS should be responsive to the taxpayers. This sounds great but unfortunately it is not true.

Think about the car you are making payments on or the house that has a mortgage. You do not own these things, the bank owns them. And you work like a slave every day to make these payments for years to come. Your Bible tells you that whoever is in debt is a slave to the lender and the lender is the master of the slave.

The private central banking families own HHS. They own all of the government and their agencies. They also own you and your children. You see you are the collateral on the loans that politicians have taken out. You, the tax payer are on the hook. You (we) are slaves.

These people claim ownership of you because of the debt that is owned to them. This debt is from money that they created from nothing by the way. What a scam! They create money from nothing, lend it to your government and you are enslaved to work for a wage and pay this debt back. But they do not want you to be able to pay it back. This is also part of the scam.

This ownership claim that they have on us is also why they have the audacity to look at us like livestock; a human resource (their resource) to be managed. This management includes culling us if they think our numbers are too high to be managed. Do you think they will tell you this? Like "Hey, we are going to kill off a bunch of you that aren't useful to us now!"

So you better wake up to who the real problem is. It's not the blacks, the whites, the jews, the gentiles, the muslims, the Chinese, the Russians, the Iranians, the men, the women, the straight, the gay, the old or the young. All of us are the victims and pitched against one another to keep us distracted & fighting the wrong people. It is the psychopathic, amoral, evil central banking elites and their allies who are doing this to all the rest of us. And they own all the major corporations including "big pharma".

This is why they do not respond to congress (many of whom are their allies), because might makes right and they have the might. They will not ever stop unless they are stopped.”

Reclaiming Democracy from Corporate Totalitarianism: A Personal Proclamation.

Over the years, I have watched democracy erode under extreme capitalism, transforming governance into a corporate-dominated system where power is concentrated in the hands of a few billionaires, multinational corporations, and Big Tech oligarchs. This is no longer free-market capitalism fostering innovation and competition. Instead, we face a corporate totalitarian state—one where policies serve profit-driven entities rather than the people. If we fail to act, democracy will be lost. But I refuse to be a passive observer. We can reclaim our power. The question is: how?

A Message to Politicians Running in the Next Federal Election

I will send this proclamation, to be extended of course, to every candidate in the upcoming Australian federal election because trust between the people and their government is at an all-time low. Many Australians have lost faith in their leaders due to the blatant lies told by health authorities during COVID-19 and the shocking number of excess deaths that followed the vaccine rollout. These are not just statistics; they are lives lost unnecessarily. The refusal of those in power to acknowledge or address this reality has only deepened public cynicism. Big Pharma.

Australians also ask: why has the cost of living skyrocketed in one of the world’s wealthiest nations? Why are families struggling while corporate profits soar? These are daily struggles for millions. We demand answers and action.

Awakening Public Consciousness

The first step is waking people up. Many remain unaware of how corporations control our lives. When I discuss Big Tech’s political influence, I highlight how Google manipulates search results to bury dissenting voices, Facebook censors journalists challenging mainstream narratives, and Amazon effectively bans books that don’t align with its ideology. Edward Snowden’s revelations confirmed that even our private digital communications are harvested for corporate and government control. Meanwhile, the media—owned by conglomerates like Disney, Comcast, and News Corp—ensures that corporate overreach remains obscured.

Big Pharma’s role in shaping healthcare policy is another glaring example. I witnessed firsthand how vitamin D, zinc, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were vilified during COVID-19 despite evidence of their efficacy. The pharmaceutical industry manipulates science and public policy for profit, ensuring that cheap, effective treatments for chronic illness remain sidelined in favour of patented drugs that generate billions.

I am writing another Substack on how we can deal with this untenable and deadly corruption.

Who actually pulls the Bill Gates strings? The banking elites?

