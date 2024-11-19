Click the pictures for the videos.

“Jillian Michaels has gone from ‘having vaxxed the shit out of my children’ to exposing the lack of testing of the Hep B shot to Piers Morgan and his legion of followers! ‘so why does a child even need this?”

“Jillian Michaels has gone from ‘having vaxxed the shit out of my children’ to exposing the lack of testing of the Hep B shot to Piers Morgan and his legion of followers! ‘so why does a child even need this? Well ironically after the drug companies were given blanket immunity in 1986 they added 48 more doses of vaccination to the schedule. But let’s look at Hep B. What are the clinical trials that it goes through. I think your mind is going to be blown and I encourage everybody to look this up it’s on the FDA Website. They tested 147 kids in 3 trials and they monitored them for five days. Does that seem up to par.’ The Big Pharma code of silence around the vaccine schedule has been destroyed.”

There is no safe level for heavy metals and highly reactive metals such as mercury and aluminium in the body but we inject them into our babies. On day one of his or her life, your baby will receive an injection of aluminium. It is present in most vaccines including the ‘anti-hepatitis’ vaccine given on day one. Unbelievable.

I spent my entire medical career practicing and teaching nutritional and environmental medicine. Thousands of patients were tested for the presence of heavy metals. My clinics delivered services called chelation therapy. the removal of toxic metals. A health management strategy that the government docent recognise and the mainstream doctors don’t really want to know about.

Ian Brighthope

