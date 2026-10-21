Click on the picture below for the video.
Click on the picture below for the video.
I invite you to explore the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon, organised by We The Patriots USA, and to watch my contribution, The COVID Fighters.
The marathon brings together physicians, scientists, lawyers, authors and advocates for a programme of interviews addressing vaccine safety, medical freedom, public policy and accountability. Its seventh annual event took place on 12–13 September 2026. It provides an opportunity to hear perspectives that challenge prevailing approaches and to examine the questions these speakers raise.
My interview is presented under the title The COVID Fighters, also the title of my book. For me, those words express an enduring commitment to patients, to open scientific inquiry, and to the courage required to question the unjust decisions that affect millions of lives.
I believe we must continue asking difficult questions about the pandemic response. How were benefits, risks and uncertainties communicated? Why were patients not given the opportunity to make informed choices? How should treatment injuries and deaths be investigated and affected people supported? What place should prevention, nutrition and metabolic health have in preparing for future health crises?
These questions deserve careful evidence, transparent answers and respectful open public debate. Institutions earn trust through openness, scrutiny and a willingness to correct mistakes, not be closed and secretive.
I encourage you to watch thoughtfully, assess the evidence behind the claims where you can, demand evidence be preserved and disclosed, and bring your own questions. Above all, keep the human consequences of medical decisions at the centre of the discussion.
Explore the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon and its video collection
Watch my interview: Professor Ian Brighthope — The COVID Fighters
Ian Brighthope
Ian Brighthope's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Good interview, Ian. Brian has done an excellent job. He notes, "There are so many people who are wilfully ignorant" about vaxxes causing severe damage to even their own family members, let alone anyone else. I guess they put it down to "ABV disease", Anything But the Vax. He also said "Over 50% of the US population lauds Anthony Fauci as a hero"...WTF!
(SOME OF THE) The human consequences of the K1llsh0t rolout were and are... Death, injury, division, destruction of trust in politicians, destruction of trust in doctors and the destruction (via jail and or loss of licence) of those professionals who dared to speak the truth.
I can't even say "nice try ian" cos this is just too little too late!
Where was your voice in 2020??