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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
6d

Good interview, Ian. Brian has done an excellent job. He notes, "There are so many people who are wilfully ignorant" about vaxxes causing severe damage to even their own family members, let alone anyone else. I guess they put it down to "ABV disease", Anything But the Vax. He also said "Over 50% of the US population lauds Anthony Fauci as a hero"...WTF!

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julius sanders's avatar
julius sanders
6d

(SOME OF THE) The human consequences of the K1llsh0t rolout were and are... Death, injury, division, destruction of trust in politicians, destruction of trust in doctors and the destruction (via jail and or loss of licence) of those professionals who dared to speak the truth.

I can't even say "nice try ian" cos this is just too little too late!

Where was your voice in 2020??

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