Click on the picture below for the video.

Click on the picture below for the video.

I invite you to explore the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon, organised by We The Patriots USA, and to watch my contribution, The COVID Fighters.

The marathon brings together physicians, scientists, lawyers, authors and advocates for a programme of interviews addressing vaccine safety, medical freedom, public policy and accountability. Its seventh annual event took place on 12–13 September 2026. It provides an opportunity to hear perspectives that challenge prevailing approaches and to examine the questions these speakers raise.

My interview is presented under the title The COVID Fighters, also the title of my book. For me, those words express an enduring commitment to patients, to open scientific inquiry, and to the courage required to question the unjust decisions that affect millions of lives.

I believe we must continue asking difficult questions about the pandemic response. How were benefits, risks and uncertainties communicated? Why were patients not given the opportunity to make informed choices? How should treatment injuries and deaths be investigated and affected people supported? What place should prevention, nutrition and metabolic health have in preparing for future health crises?

These questions deserve careful evidence, transparent answers and respectful open public debate. Institutions earn trust through openness, scrutiny and a willingness to correct mistakes, not be closed and secretive.

I encourage you to watch thoughtfully, assess the evidence behind the claims where you can, demand evidence be preserved and disclosed, and bring your own questions. Above all, keep the human consequences of medical decisions at the centre of the discussion.

Explore the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon and its video collection

Watch my interview: Professor Ian Brighthope — The COVID Fighters

Ian Brighthope