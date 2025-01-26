Vaccination is dangerous. Vaccination should always be voluntary. Vaccination should NEVER be done to anyone without full, free informed consent or informed refusal.

I can state this with absolute confidence: ‘As a physician with an open mind and finely tuned observational skills, I have encountered countless mothers of autistic children and those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Their stories and experiences provide compelling clinical evidence. These direct accounts shaped my perspective. I did not rely on large randomised studies to convince me to question vaccination. Instead, my clinical observations and patient interactions led me to make the decision not to vaccinate. There are many alternatives that prevent infection and they should always be offered. In fact they should be taught in school and the entire population brainwashed into thinking CD Zinc-vitamins C,D and Zinc. This is the task of an honest and caring federal government.’

Summary of the Study

The study examines the association between vaccination and neuro-developmental disorders (NDDs), including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), in 9-year-old children enrolled in Medicaid. Over the decades, the number of vaccinations required for school attendance has increased significantly, raising concerns about their impact on overall child health.

Using data from 47,155 children in the Florida State Medicaid program, the study found:

1. Vaccination and NDDs: Vaccinated children were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with NDDs compared to unvaccinated children.

2. Preterm Birth and Vaccination: Among preterm children, those vaccinated had a much higher prevalence of NDDs (39.9%) than unvaccinated preterm children (15.7%), with an odds ratio of 3.58.

3. Vaccination Frequency and ASD Risk: The risk of ASD increased with the number of vaccination-related visits. Children with one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have ASD than unvaccinated children, while those with 11 or more visits were 4.4 times more likely.

The findings suggest that the current vaccination schedule ‘may contribute’ to NDDs, especially in preterm children and with increased vaccination exposure. I say ‘may contribute’ because in my opinion vaccination causes immune disruption and inflammation in the central nervous system and is a definite etiological factor in all cases.

The study, based on data from 47,155 children enrolled in Florida Medicaid (1999–2011), highlights dangers of childhood vaccinations, particularly their association with neuro-developmental disorders (NDDs).

Vaccinated children were significantly more likely to develop autism spectrum disorder (ASD), hyperkinetic syndrome, learning disorders, epilepsy, encephalopathy, and tic disorders, with odds ratios up to 6.3 for tic disorders. Preterm infants who were vaccinated had markedly higher risks of all NDDs compared to unvaccinated preterm infants, suggesting heightened vulnerability in this group.

The risk of ASD increased with the number of vaccination visits. Children with 11 or more vaccination visits were 4.4 times more likely to develop ASD compared to unvaccinated children, implicating the severe danger of cumulative vaccine exposure. The study suggests the rising rates of NDDs may stem from the cumulative effects of multiple vaccinations rather than any single vaccine, but clinical observations suggest the contrary. Vaccination schedules for preterm newborns are identical to those for full-term infants, potentially obscuring adverse effects in this vulnerable population. Current vaccine science focuses on pathogen-specific protection, while the broader health impacts of extensive vaccination schedules remain largely unexamined.

The study’s large, representative sample and control of confounding factors add weight to its findings. It emphasises the need for caution in applying universal vaccination schedules, particularly for preterm infants, and calls for deeper investigation into the cumulative effects of vaccination on child health.

These findings raise concerns about the safety of current vaccination practices and suggest a potential link between expanded vaccination schedules and the rising prevalence of NDDs, warranting further scrutiny and reevaluation of public health policies. In addition, it has been noted elsewhere that unvaccinated populations are significantly healthier than the vaccinated.

I wish to highlight the legitimate concerns about the safety of universal vaccination schedules. The importance of considering alternative approaches that prioritise individual health needs and minimising significant risks is paramount.

There are alternatives to vaccination. We must boost innate immunity. This means optimising nutritional status (e.g., ensuring adequate levels of vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids) has been shown to enhance immune resilience. By addressing environmental factors, such as reducing exposure to toxins, pollutants, and endocrine disruptors, can mitigate stressors on the immune system.

Instead of universal schedules, safer vaccines could be administered orally or by inhalation (not injection) based on individual risk factors (e.g., geographic location, family history, and underlying health conditions). Delayed or spaced vaccination schedules for those who elect to vaccinate may reduce the risk of adverse events in sensitive populations, like preterm infants or children with a family history of neurological or immune dysfunction. We recommend high doses of vitamin C to protect children from adverse reactions.

There are non-avccine prevention strategies. Top nutrition, hygiene and sanitation improvements remain critical in reducing the transmission of infectious diseases in many parts of the world. Promoting breastfeeding can significantly enhance passive immunity in infants. Even the use of human milk banks for the children who are bottle fed is a great alternative. The use of antiviral or antimicrobial prophylaxis in outbreak settings as an adjunct is essential.

Advances in genomics and immunology could allow for tailored interventions, identifying individuals most at risk of vaccine-related adverse events. Biomarker screening could predict immune responses and guide safer immunisation strategies.

Strategies like controlled exposure to benign pathogens (e.g., probiotics or harmless microbiota) help train the immune system without triggering disease. Encouraging active, outdoor lifestyles and reducing screen time can positively influence immune health. Certainly judicious exposure to sunlight is safe, powerful and natural.

While vaccination may be a cornerstone of modern medicine, the loss of trust in the medical profession and the hatred of the vaccine companies that produced the deadly and permanently maiming covid jabs, integrating these superior natural alternatives would lead to a more balanced approach that respects individual sovereignty and the freedom to choose .

