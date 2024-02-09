Utopia or Utopianism
I agree with Dr. Gerry Brady that most Australians are ignorant of the real world around them.
What do we gain when we lose the ability to think critically in a technocratic world?
There is no overpopulation.
The earth can accomodate MORE people.
There was never a need for eugenics and population control by vaccination as described by Mr. William (Bill) Gates.
Please watch the brilliant discussion by Dr Gerry Brady and share it widely
