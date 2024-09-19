Click on the picture below:

Three New Pacts to Be Approved at the UN Summit

"We The Peoples of the United Nations determined…to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom."

— United Nations Charter Preamble (1945)

The United Nations Summit of the Future is a significant high-level event scheduled to take place on September 22-23, 2024. This summit is organised by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and is seen as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to strengthen global governance for both present and future generations.

The idea for the Summit of the Future was proposed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his "Our Common Agenda" report, which responded to calls from Member States for innovative approaches to contemporary challenges. This initiative builds on previous UN summits, such as those addressing biodiversity and climate change, reflecting an ongoing effort to tackle complex global issues through collaborative action.

The primary aim of the Summit of the Future is to address critical global challenges through multilateral solutions. It seeks to reinvigorate international cooperation and adapt global governance frameworks to effectively tackle emerging threats and opportunities. The summit will focus on several key areas:

Sustainable Development: Accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by addressing gaps in implementation and enhancing financing mechanisms.

International Peace and Security: Reforming institutions like the UN Security Council to better prevent and manage conflicts.

Science, Technology, and Innovation: Developing a Global Digital Compact to address digital divides and govern emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Youth and Future Generations: Ensuring that current decisions consider the needs and interests of future generations, as outlined in a Declaration on Future Generations.

Transforming Global Governance: Building a more inclusive and effective multilateral system that reflects contemporary realities.

Expected Outcomes

The summit aims to produce an action-oriented outcome document known as the "Pact for the Future." This document will be negotiated by UN Member States and is expected to include annexes such as the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations. These documents will outline commitments to enhance cooperation, address digital governance, and safeguard future generations' rights.

As I reflect on the upcoming Summit of the Future in New York, scheduled for 22-23 September 2024, it’s clear this event holds significant implications for global health, economic development, and human rights. In previous discussions, I’ve delved into the impact of the climate agenda on health policy, how the UN has fallen short on its hunger eradication promises, and the troubling use of influential former leaders and the wealthy to push the UN’s agenda. I have also argued for Australia to exit the World Health Organisation.

The Summit of the Future ("Summit of the Future: Multilateral Solutions of the Future") will take place at the UN headquarters during the 79th session of the General Assembly (UNGA). Leaders from 193 Member States are expected to reaffirm their commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which set 2030 as the deadline to achieve 17 ambitious global targets—also known as ‘Agenda 2030.’ These goals span areas like poverty eradication, environmental protection, education, gender equality, peace, and global partnerships.

It’s also an occasion for world leaders to revisit the 1945 UN Charter, reaffirming the principles and frameworks that have governed the UN since its inception. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, through his 2021 report "Our Common Agenda," launched this Summit to build a new global consensus on our future. Guterres believes that without immediate action, the world risks "tipping into a future of persistent crisis and breakdown," as noted in the draft ‘Pact for the Future’. This apocalyptic tone is overly dramatic, painting a picture where humanity's decisions today may lead to catastrophic risks tomorrow.

I can’t help but notice the familiar script here: global crises demand global governance. But can we trust the UN, the very institution positioning itself to manage this governance?

Since 2020, my trust in the UN has been seriously shaken to the points of no trust and no return, particularly due to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) role in pushing deadly vaccines and other mental policies during the pandemic. These policies led to quasi-democidal levels of death, new diseases, mass impoverishment, disrupted education, and worsened preventable diseases, without any accountability from the larger UN system. Instead, the organization seems focused on amplifying fears of future crises, not the damage already inflicted by its own and current policies.

Even though national leaders implemented COVID-19 measures, the UN actively encouraged border closures, mass deadly vaccination campaigns, and societal shutdowns. Simultaneously, the organization promoted censorship of dissenting voices. I often recall the words of former UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold, who famously said the UN was not created to "bring us to heaven," but "to save us from hell." Yet, during these troubling times, the UN failed in that role and “delivered a kind of hell.”

Now, world leaders are poised to approve three political, non-binding documents at the Summit: i) a ‘Pact for the Future’, ii) a ‘Declaration on Future Generations’, and iii) a ‘Global Digital Compact’ (chilling). All of these documents have been quietly placed under a ‘silence procedure’ for approval with minimal public discussion. While this raises concerns, it’s in line with a 2022 UNGA Resolution (A/RES/76/307), which allowed such decisions to be made in advance by consensus.

The ‘Pact for the Future’ has drawn my particular attention. Released on 27th. August 2024, the latest version feels vague and contradictory. Paragraph 9 of the preamble seems to misunderstand the very basis of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), conflating human rights with sustainable development and security. The document’s language opens a dangerous door—one where human rights could be sidelined if they conflict with some leader’s definition of "sustainability" or "security."

Take ‘Action 1’ as an example, where the UN commits to "bold, ambitious, accelerated, just and transformative actions to implement the 2030 Agenda." What does that even mean in practical terms? The commitments outlined, such as removing all obstacles to sustainable development, are so general and utopian that they leave far too much room for interpretation.

Similarly, ‘Action 3’ claims the UN will "end hunger and eliminate all forms of malnutrition." But how can that be feasible when the UN itself encouraged lockdown policies that destroyed economies and disrupted food supply chains? These lofty promises feel detached from reality, and frankly, they insult those of us who care about real human welfare. Detachment from reality and delusions of grandeur are first rank symptoms of schizophrenia- a major psychosis.

Germany, one of the co-sponsors of this Pact, is another contradiction. Despite pledging to ensure military spending doesn’t compromise investment in sustainable development, Germany has rapidly increased arms exports and expanded carbon emissions. And while the EU refuses to negotiate with Russia over the Ukraine crisis, the Pact calls for "intensifying diplomacy and mediation." This hypocrisy is hard to ignore.

The ‘Declaration on Future Generations’ has its own set of challenges. Who exactly represents future generations? A proposed "Special Envoy for Future Generations" sounds like yet another bureaucratic role without any legitimate mandate. It’s ironic that the UN feels entitled to speak on behalf of hypothetical people who don’t yet exist, when it can’t even represent current generations effectively.

Finally, the ‘Global Digital Compact’ sets out to control the digital revolution. While it promises an "inclusive, open, and secure digital future," it also contains multiple contradictory commitments. The document speaks of protecting free expression while simultaneously mandating the control of "misinformation" and "hate speech." Who decides what constitutes harmful speech, and how can that balance with free access to information? The Compact appears to be a thinly veiled attempt to institutionalise digital censorship on a global scale.

In conclusion, these pacts, declarations, and compacts are ‘non-binding’, but they carry significant weight. Over time, these “soft laws” will become hardened into enforceable texts without the detailed negotiations we’d expect for something with such wide-reaching impact. This practice by the UN threatens the sovereignty of nations and individuals and dilutes human rights to vague concepts that will be manipulated by those in power.

The UN does not have the ability to achieve its SDGs by 2030. Halfway through the timeline, progress has been derailed by the consequences of lockdowns, rising inflation, and a global decline in funding for critical health issues.

The UN seems more focused on securing its own relevance and authority through these new pacts than addressing all of the above crises.

Ultimately, while these documents may be full of noble words, they are a distraction from the UN's real gigantic failures. Promises of a brighter future ring hollow when the actions behind them are so deeply flawed. The best for Australia is to exit the WHO, strike out the IHRs and assist the US in ‘pushing the UN into the river.’

Ian Brighthope

