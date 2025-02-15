Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Summary of Kianna’s Story

Kianna, a single mother, has been embroiled in a harrowing battle with the medical system and child protective services (DCP) in Western Australia and later Queensland. In January 2023, her six-year-old son, Jax, was diagnosed with leukaemia under disputed circumstances. When Kianna sought a second opinion before consenting to treatment, she faced hostility from medical staff and threats from DCP. Despite her objections, Jax was subjected to chemotherapy without full and informed consent, and Kianna’s advocacy led to his forced removal from her custody under legally dubious procedures.

Jax’s treatment resulted in severe complications, including septicaemia, prolonged isolation, and leukoencephalopathy, a brain disorder caused by chemotherapy, leaving him with a 2 to 5-year prognosis. In foster care, he faced neglect, was left alone during chemotherapy, and nearly drowned. Despite these failures, DCP retained custody, further alienating Kianna.

Seeking better care, Kianna relocated to Queensland, where alternative treatments helped Jax regain mobility, speech, and weight. However, DCP renewed efforts to reassert control, citing non-compliance, using legally flawed documents. In December 2024, DCP escalated its actions, removing both Jax and Kianna’s younger child, Abel, just before Christmas, leaving her devastated and isolated.

Kianna remains locked in a relentless fight for justice, facing scrutiny and systemic resistance. Her meticulous documentation and unwavering advocacy have highlighted serious systemic failures, yet her battle for accountability and the reunification of her family remains ongoing.

Kiannah’s original story

Click the picture below.

Update: The letter to the Minister for Child Safety, 7th. February, 2025.

The Cover Letter for the letter to the Minister. Copies of the letter were also sent to the Premier of Queensland, the State Attorney General, the Federal Minister for Social Services and the Federal Attorney General.

Cover Letter:

PROFESSOR IAN BRIGHTHOPE

MB. BS., FACNEM., FACHM., Dip.Ag.Sci.,

Fellow Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine

The Hon Amanda Camm MP

Minister for Child Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence

Parliament of Queensland.

7th. February, 2025

Dear Minister Camm,

I am writing to bring to your urgent attention the deeply disturbing circumstances surrounding the removal of two children from their mother in Western Australia and now residing in Queensland. This case represents a grave violation of fundamental human rights, medical ethics, and natural justice.

Please find enclosed

1.letter and

2. the rights of the child detailing my concerns.

I have copied this letter to:

Mr David Crisafulli

Premier of Queensland

premier@ministerial.qld.gov.au

The Hon Deb Frecklington

State Attorney General

attorney.general@misterial.qld.gov.au

The Hon Amanda Rishworth MP

Federal Minister for Social Services

Amanda.rishworth.mp@aph.gov.au

The Hon Mark Dreyfus MP

The Federal Attorney-General

Mark.dreyfus.mp@aph.gov.au

I demand an immediate and urgent investigation into this horrific case. The children must be returned to their mother without delay. Those responsible for this miscarriage of justice in the States of Western Australia and Queensland must be held to account.

I expect an immediate response and corrective action.

This matter is of significant public interest.

Yours sincerely,

Professor Ian Brighthope.

Adviser to the Aligned Council of Australia.

The response from the Minister’s Office:

There have been no other responses to me from the other parliamentarians copied into the letter to Minister Camm. Russell Broadbent MP has also backed my letter to all involved.

Kiannah Sent this message to Graham (Hoody) Hood yesterday:

Every day that these children are separated from their mother and grandmother is a day of stress on all of them. This is totally unnecessary and stress of this type leads to further illness and eventual disease. The little boy Jax has already been brain damaged by the medical system. Where is the ‘fair go’ Aussie or is it just ‘she’ll be right mate’.

Damn you bureaucrats; surely there is someone with the courage amongst you who will stand up for this family. The magistrate has stated the children should be with their mother.

The question has to be asked…”What would happen if the children were indigenous?”

There is something seriously wrong with our Wet Weak Woke Marxist society.

Ian Brighthope

