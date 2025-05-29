Click on the picture below for the video.

Food Quality Crisis: Modern food is described as "food-like substances" created in laboratories, lacking nutrients and causing nutrient deficiency. These foods fail to trigger satiety hormones like GLP-1, leading to overeating and obesity. Tobacco Industry's Role in Food: In the late 1980s and early 1990s, tobacco companies like R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris diversified into the food industry, applying their expertise in creating addictive products. They developed chemical compounds to mimic appealing tastes, making food addictive while lacking nutritional value. FDA's Failure: The FDA is criticized for no longer serving public health, having been "captured" by corporate interests since the 1970s. It prioritizes corporate profits over public welfare, exemplified by its role in the opioid crisis, where it approved misleading claims about oxycodone’s addictiveness, contributing to over 100,000 annual overdose deaths. Healthcare System Issues: The U.S. spends $4.5 trillion annually on healthcare, leading in chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and childhood cancer. The system is described as a "sick care" model, driven by corruption and pharmaceutical influence, with 90% of healthcare costs tied to chronic diseases. Pharmaceutical Influence: Pharmaceutical companies dominate media through advertising, with 75% of evening news ad revenue coming from them. This influences content, suppresses skepticism, and promotes compliance with pharmaceutical mandates. Taxpayers indirectly fund these ads and the drugs through government programs. Agency Capture and Corruption: Regulatory agencies like the FDA, CDC, and NIH are controlled by the industries they regulate. Many agency officials move to high-paying industry jobs, creating conflicts of interest. For example, seven of the last eight FDA commissioners joined industry post-tenure. Nutritional Research Corruption: NIH’s $46 billion grant system is corrupted, favoring industry-approved researchers who avoid studies that threaten corporate profits. Lack of replication and private data sets incentivize falsified results. Journals like The Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine are criticized as pharmaceutical propaganda outlets. Proposed Reforms: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as head of Health and Human Services, aims to reform agencies by: Eliminating conflicts of interest and conducting gold-standard science.

Reorganizing agencies to remove redundancies and focus on ending chronic disease.

Devoting 20% of NIH’s budget to replicating studies and publishing peer reviews transparently.

Creating new, independent journals to replace corrupt ones.

Ending the FDA’s war on alternative medicine (e.g., stem cells, peptides, vitamins) and respecting individual healthcare choices. Public Policy Goals: The "Make America Healthy Again" movement seeks to restore global trust in U.S. regulatory science, reduce chronic disease, and shift focus to whole foods, exercise, and nutrients over synthetic chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Ultimate Human Vision: Being an "ultimate human" means realizing one’s God-given potential through health. A healthy population is essential for a thriving nation, as chronic illness limits dreams and potential, with 60% of Americans affected. Taxpayer Burden: Taxpayers fund pharmaceutical ads, drugs, and resulting diseases, creating a cycle of dependency. Proposals include removing unhealthy items like sodas from SNAP programs to prioritize nutrition. Historical Context: In the 1960s, U.S. agencies like the FDA and NIH were global gold standards, trusted by newly independent nations. This trust has eroded due to corruption, necessitating urgent reform.

OPINION

Corruption in Australia’s Food Supply, Healthcare System, and Regulatory Agencies

As someone deeply invested in health sovereignty and the well-being of Australians, I am alarmed by the parallels between the issues Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has raised in the U.S. and the situation in Australia. The systemic corruption, corporate capture, and erosion of public trust in our food supply, healthcare system, and regulatory agencies are undermining the health of our nation. Drawing from my concerns about public health policy, medical education, and government accountability, I believe Australia is grappling with a crisis that demands urgent reform.

First, the Australian food supply is increasingly dominated by ultra-processed, nutrient-poor products, much like the “food-like substances” Kennedy describes. Corporate influence over bodies like Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) has led to policies that prioritise profit over public health. For example, the Health Star Rating system, intended to guide consumers toward healthier choices, is manipulated by large manufacturers who tweak product formulations to gain higher ratings, even for sugary cereals or trans-fat-laden margarine. This echoes Kennedy’s critique of chemical additives designed to hijack taste buds and bypass satiety, contributing to our rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. I’m particularly troubled by how these policies disproportionately harm vulnerable communities, as evidenced by the 36% of Australian households facing food insecurity, often relying on cheap, unhealthy options.

Second, our healthcare system is not immune to corporate capture. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), which regulates medicines and vaccines, receives over 95% of its funding from the pharmaceutical industry—the very companies it’s meant to oversee. This creates a glaring conflict of interest, reminiscent of the FDA’s reliance on user fees from drug companies. During the COVID-19 response, the TGA’s rapid approval of vaccines and suppression of alternative treatments raised questions about its independence. My earlier concerns about the lack of public health messaging on vitamin D, despite evidence linking deficiency to worse COVID-19 outcomes, reflect a broader failure to prioritise preventive, evidence-based strategies over pharmaceutical solutions. The revolving door between regulators and industry, as seen in the U.S. with FDA commissioners joining Big Pharma, exists in Australia, though less documented. This undermines trust in a system that should protect Australians, not serve corporate interests.

Regulatory agencies, meant to safeguard public health, are failing us due to insufficient oversight and transparency. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), established in 2023, is a step forward, but Australia’s Corruption Perceptions Index ranking has slipped from 7th in 2012 to 10th in 2024, signalling growing public concern about corruption. In healthcare, corruption manifests subtly, such as through industry-sponsored medical education or procurement decisions favouring preferred suppliers. My interest in reforming medical education, inspired my critique of Monash University’s ties to Moderna. It underscores how corporate influence shapes what doctors learn and prescribe, prioritising drugs over holistic approaches like nutrition or complementary medicines, which Kennedy champions.

The COVID-19 response exposed these systemic flaws. The lack of scientific consultation in Victoria’s lockdowns and curfews, as I’ve previously noted, ignored alternative strategies like those in the Great Barrington Declaration, causing economic, social, and long-standing severe psychological harm. Similarly, political donations from companies like Sonic Healthcare, which secured lucrative COVID-19 contracts, raise questions about favouritism in public health spending. These issues mirror Kennedy’s accusations of a “sick care” system in the U.S., where chronic disease is a profit centre for Big Pharma and Big Food.

I share Kennedy’s vision for reform but believe Australia needs a tailored approach. We must establish inclusive and independent, taxpayer-funded nutritional research to replace industry-backed studies that skew dietary guidelines, such as the outdated food pyramid. The TGA should be fully publicly funded to eliminate pharmaceutical influence, ensuring transparent vaccine safety data and support for superior safe alternative therapies. A comprehensive national food policy, as called for by experts, should promote sustainable, nutrient-dense foods and restrict harmful additives, aligning with Kennedy’s push to limit ultra-processed foods. Finally, strengthening the NACC to investigate healthcare and food industry corruption, including the revolving door and lobbying, is critical to restoring trust.

My passion for health sovereignty, sparked by personal experiences like caring for my mother and advocating for informed medical choices, drives my conviction that Australians deserve better. Like Kennedy, I believe we must empower individuals with transparent science and access to whole foods, vitamins, and alternative therapies, rather than a system that profits from chronic illness.

The challenges are immense, but with public demand for accountability—evident in calls for a federal corruption watchdog and critiques of COVID-19 policies—we can build a healthier, more transparent Australia. Let’s take inspiration from Kennedy’s courage and demand a system that puts people, not profits, first. The demands must be also be made on our Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to give us the Royal Commission into Covid that he promised. New Zealand are doing it.

Ian Brighthope

