Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

May 2, 2024

In this enlightening episode of "Unstress," we're honored to have Professor Ian Brighthope, a trailblazer in the realm of nutritional and environmental medicine, joining us once again. With a career dedicated to the intersection of nature and health, Professor Brighthope brings over four decades of expertise and a critical perspective on the pandemic's global impact, the pivotal role of natural immunity, and the controversial embrace of mRNA vaccines. As we navigate through the lessons learned and the ongoing implications of the pandemic, this conversation sheds light on the importance of a holistic approach to health, challenging the conventional narratives that have dominated public discourse. Whether you're deeply invested in the intricacies of health policy, seeking strategies for personal wellness in a post-pandemic world, or simply curious about the intersection of traditional medicine and modern challenges, this episode promises a wealth of knowledge, insight, and thoughtful reflection. Join us as we delve into a discussion that not only critiques the past but also looks forward to fostering a healthier, more informed society. Tune in to "Unstress" for a compelling journey through the lessons of the pandemic with Dr. Ron Ehrlich and Professor Ian Brighthope.

🎙Listen to all previous podcast episodes on https://drronehrlich.com/podcasts/ or via these podcast platforms by searching for 'Unstress Health with Dr Ron Ehrlich'. Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast... Stitcher - https://www.stitcher.com/show/unstres..

Annual Never to Miss ACNEM Conference

Click on the links and pictures:

Thank you for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

.