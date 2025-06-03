Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE APPEARED IN THE MEDSCAPE FAMILY MEDICINE

Should You Still Recommend COVID-19 Vaccines?

The Trump administration announced today that the CDC will no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccines for many children and pregnant people.

No details were immediately published on the CDC website, but Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a video on X that the recommendation for "healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule." He cited lack of clinical data to support "a repeat booster strategy in children."

Still, that may not affect the advice clinicians give their patients.

Should Pregnant People Get the COVID Shot?

Kennedy's announcement did not explain why the recommendation for pregnant women changed. Previously, the CDC advised pregnant people to get COVID vaccines every 6 months – just like others at high risk of severe illness.

There have been about 70 studies of COVID vaccination in pregnant people, and the evidence shows the shots are safe and provide important protection to both mother and baby during pregnancy and after birth, according to Kevin Ault, MD, a practicing OB/GYN and former CDC COVID vaccine adviser.

"I'm disappointed because there's no new data to support the change that I'm aware of, and if there is data, it should be discussed publicly," said Ault, a professor at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine in Kalamazoo.

He said he will continue to advise his pregnant patients to get vaccinated. During an interview with WebMD, he became notably emotional and said he worried for his patients on Medicaid if the program stops covering vaccination. Ault was a member of the CDC expert panel that initially crafted the nation's COVID vaccine recommendations.

"Most obstetricians in their lifetimes have had a bad experience with flu and now COVID," he said. "We don't want sick people in the ICU who are pregnant. And the best way to avoid that is having those vaccines that prevent severe maternal complications."

The recommendation for pregnant women is also at odds with a plan put forward by federal officials last week in The New England Journal of Medicine, which listed pregnancy among the conditions for which COVID vaccination would be recommended.

"As ob-gyns who treat patients every day, we have seen firsthand how dangerous COVID-19 infection can be during pregnancy and for newborns who depend on maternal antibodies from the vaccine for protection," Steven J. Fleischman, MD, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a statement. "We also understand that despite the change in recommendations from HHS, the science has not changed. It is very clear that COVID infection during pregnancy can be catastrophic and lead to major disability, and it can cause devastating consequences for families. The COVID vaccine is safe during pregnancy, and vaccination can protect our patients and their infants."

When a pregnant person gets vaccinated, antibodies travel through the placenta and are passed to the fetus, protecting the newborn during the first critical months of life. That's important because babies from newborn to 6 months old (who are not yet eligible for vaccination) are among those most often hospitalized for severe COVID. COVID vaccination during pregnancy cuts hospitalization risk by 52%.

What About Children?

Public health experts continue to emphasize that COVID-19 vaccines offer significant benefits for children. While severe illness is less common in kids than in adults, COVID-19 can still cause serious outcomes. About 1% of U.S. children – equivalent to roughly 1 million – have had long COVID, according to CDC data. Research also shows that vaccination may reduce the risk of long COVID in children.

Decisions about vaccinating healthy children have often been complex, in part because their risk of severe illness is lower than that of adults, making it harder to show clear benefits in large clinical trials. The relatively low uptake of pediatric COVID vaccines also means there's less real-world data compared to data for adults, which can complicate public messaging and policy. Experts say the decision often comes down to individual risk. For children with health conditions, vaccination is more strongly recommended due to a higher risk of complications. But for otherwise healthy kids – especially those who've already had COVID – the benefits can appear less clear-cut, even if vaccination remains safe and reasonable.

Pediatric infectious disease expert Sean O'Leary, MD, MPH, said in a statement that research has demonstrated that children, babies, and pregnant people are "at higher risk of hospitalization from COVID, and the safety of the COVID vaccine has been widely demonstrated."

Previously, the recommendation was for COVID vaccines to begin when a child turns 6 months old.

"By removing the recommendation, the decision could strip families of choice. Those who want to vaccinate may no longer be able to, as the implications for insurance coverage remain unclear," said O'Leary, on behalf of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "It's also unclear whether health care workers would be eligible to be vaccinated."

Just 13% of children ages 6 months old to 17 years old are up to date with COVID vaccination, and another 7% of parents said they definitely planned to get their child vaccinated. Just over 14% of pregnant women have received a COVID vaccine since the latest version came out last fall, according to CDC data.

End of Article

OPINION

Conflicts of Interest and the Dangerous Push for Experimental Gene-Based Injections in Vulnerable Populations

The article “Should You Still Recommend COVID-19 Vaccines?” reeks of bias and exposes a troubling web of conflicts of interest that undermines the credibility of its sources while perpetuating a reckless narrative around experimental gene-based injections for children and pregnant women. The authors and quoted experts—Kevin Ault, MD, Steven J. Fleischman, MD, and Sean O’Leary, MD—parade as impartial voices of science, yet their ties to the pharmaceutical-industrial complex and the CDC’s entrenched vaccine agenda reveal a far less altruistic reality. I want to dismantle their arguments, expose their conflicts, and highlight the ethical quagmire of endorsing unproven, risky interventions in vulnerable populations.

Conflicts of Interest: A Cozy Relationship with Big Pharma

Let’s start with Kevin Ault, a former CDC vaccine adviser and OB/GYN who waxes emotional about his concern for pregnant patients. His resume screams conflict: as a member of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Ault was part of a body that rubber-stamps vaccine recommendations, often with questionable transparency. A 2009 HHS Office of Inspector General report found that 97% of CDC advisory committee members’ financial disclosure forms had errors or omissions, with actual conflicts far less common but still troubling—seven members across CDC committees voted on issues they were barred from due to conflicts. Ault’s tenure on ACIP places him in this murky ecosystem, where ties to pharmaceutical companies are routine yet often downplayed. His current role at Western Michigan University doesn’t erase the fact that his career has been shaped by an agency that’s far too cozy with Big Pharma, which profits massively from vaccine mandates.

Steven J. Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), is another red flag. ACOG has a documented history of financial entanglement with the CDC and pharmaceutical interests. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents reveal ACOG received millions in funding from HHS in quid pro quo arrangements to promote vaccines, including COVID-19 shots. This isn’t speculation—it’s a paper trail showing ACOG’s advocacy is less about science and more about securing the “gravy train” of federal and industry dollars. Fleischman’s claim that “the science has not changed” is laughably hollow when his organisation’s funding depends on pushing these shots, regardless of emerging data or safety concerns.

Sean O’Leary, representing the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), rounds out this trio of conflicted voices. The AAP is another organisation with deep ties to vaccine manufacturers, routinely receiving grants and sponsorships from companies like Pfizer and Moderna. O’Leary’s assertion that vaccines are “widely demonstrated” as safe ignores the lack of long-term data and the underreporting of adverse events in systems like VAERS. By the way even Dr. O’Leary’s own industry has stated that ‘vaccines are inherently unsafe’. His concern about “stripping families of choice” is disingenuous; the real issue is that families are coerced into compliance by a system that ties insurance coverage and school entry to CDC schedules, which he and his ilk uphold. In Australia its ‘no jab no play’ and ‘no jab no pay’.

Experimental Gene-Based Injections: A Risky Gamble

The article’s defense of COVID-19 vaccines for children and pregnant women hinges on flimsy evidence and ignores the experimental nature of these mRNA and viral vector injections. Unlike traditional vaccines, these gene-based therapies instruct cells to produce a spike protein, a mechanism with known short-term serious adverse reactions and unknown long-term consequences. The article cites “70 studies” showing safety in pregnant women, but these are largely short-term observational studies, not rigorous, placebo-controlled trials. The absence of long-term data is particularly alarming for foetuses and newborns, who may face risks from maternal antibodies or biodistribution of lipid nanoparticles—issues barely studied. A 2023 study in Frontiers in Immunology raised concerns about mRNA vaccine components crossing the placenta, yet such findings are dismissed by Ault and Fleischman as inconvenient.

For children, the case is even weaker. The article admits that severe COVID-19 outcomes in children are rare, with only 1% reportedly experiencing long COVID—a figure based on shaky, self-reported data. Yet, it glosses over the risks of myocarditis, a known adverse effect of mRNA vaccines, particularly in young males. A 2024 meta-analysis found the risk of myocarditis was seven times higher in SARS-CoV-2 infection than vaccination, but this comparison is misleading—it ignores that healthy children rarely face severe COVID, making the vaccine’s risk-benefit ratio seriously dubious. The article’s claim that vaccination cuts hospitalisation risk by 52% in newborns relies on cherry-picked data, ignoring that absolute risk reduction is often minimal in these low-risk populations.

Bypassing Science for Ideology

The article subtly vilifies HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for removing COVID-19 vaccines from the CDC schedule for healthy children and pregnant women, framing it as a reckless move. Yet, Kennedy’s decision aligns with a growing body of evidence questioning the necessity of universal vaccination in low-risk groups. The CDC’s own data shows only 13% of children and 14.4% of pregnant women have received the latest shots, reflecting widespread public skepticism. By bypassing the ACIP—a panel riddled with conflicts and bureaucratic inertia—Kennedy exposed the CDC’s recommendation process as a rubber stamp for pharmaceutical interests, not a bastion of impartial science.

Ault, Fleischman, and O’Leary’s indignation reeks of self-preservation. Their livelihoods and reputations are tied to a vaccine-centric public health model that brooks no dissent. The article’s failure to disclose their conflicts—while amplifying their emotional appeals—betrays journalistic integrity. Meanwhile, the push to inject experimental therapies into pregnant women and children, despite sparse long-term safety data, is a grotesque violation of the precautionary principle. These so-called experts aren’t protecting patients; they’re protecting a system that profits from blind compliance.

I Hereby Call for Accountability

This article is a brains trust in propaganda, masquerading as concern for public health. Ault, Fleischman, and O’Leary aren’t disinterested scientists—they’re cogs in a machine that prioritises pharmaceutical profits over human lives. The experimental nature of these dangerous COVID-19 vaccines, combined with their questionable necessity in healthy children and pregnant women, demands skepticism, not blind faith. Kennedy’s move to challenge the CDC’s dogma is a step toward dismantling this corrupt edifice.

It’s time to demand transparency, reject conflicted “experts,” and protect the most vulnerable from untested interventions peddled under the guise of science.

Ian Brighthope

