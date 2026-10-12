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Ian Brighthope
Oct 12

I will weite an article for you Charles.

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Barbara Charis
Oct 12

The more foods I eliminated the healthier, I became. No other species in nature eats the way humans eat. Variety is not the spice of life...Many 'good' foods are causing health problems. I learned the hard way. I got rid of arthritis, tumors, obesity, colds, coughs, sore throats, and other problems by simply eliminating the foods that caused them.

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