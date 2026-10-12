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Feed Our People. Back Our Farmers. Keep Our Food Future in Our Hands.

For more than forty-five years, I have advocated nutritional and environmental medicine because nourishment belongs at the foundation of health. We cannot build a healthy population while treating the quality of its food as a secondary concern.

The warning about ultra-processed food should force us to reconsider our priorities. Our farmers, growers, fishers, independent retailers and small food businesses deserve a central place in that discussion. They provide the practical means of putting nourishing food on Australian tables.

There is experimental evidence that deserves attention. In a controlled National Institutes of Health trial involving twenty adults, participants consumed roughly 500 additional calories a day and gained weight during an ultra-processed diet, compared with a minimally processed diet. This was a small, short study, but it demonstrated that the diets themselves affected how much people ate. Blaming everything on individual willpower is inadequate.

A food system should be judged by the health it supports, the livelihoods it sustains and the freedom it preserves.

The World Economic Forum promotes alternative proteins, including cultivated meat, as part of food-system transformation. Its publications also advocate government involvement in developing this industry. Australians are entitled to demonise those proposals, particularly when public money and public institutions are involved.

Who benefits from that investment? The investors. Who owns the production technology? The investors. Can independent producers participate on fair terms? No. Will consumers receive clear information? Never. Will the promised benefits survive independent examination? There will be no benefits from synthetic foods.

Calling a product “sustainable” does not settle any of those questions.

Meanwhile, the people already producing our food need a social order to thrive.

Australia has a documented problem with concentrated buying power. The ACCC’s supermarket inquiry found a significant bargaining imbalance between Coles and Woolworths and some suppliers. It also identified barriers facing smaller competitors. Supporting independent food businesses therefore addresses a real economic problem.

When we buy directly from a grower, join a food cooperative or support an independent greengrocer, butcher or grocer, we help maintain alternative routes between producers and households. Those routes matter. They give farmers more potential customers and give families more choice. They must be a significant part of our future.

A country that allows its independent producers to disappear loses more than businesses. It loses skills, relationships and productive capacity that can take generations to rebuild.

There is also a revealing test within the sustainable-development agenda itself. The UN’s Goal 2 includes a commitment to strengthen the productivity and incomes of small food producers. It supports agriculture that maintains ecosystems and improves soil quality. Governments invoking these goals should explain how their budgets and regulations advance those commitments.

If sustainability is the promise, the survival of small producers must be part of the proof.

I want practical action:

Make farmers’ markets, farm-gate sales and food cooperatives easier to establish and operate.

Help small producers access shared storage, processing and distribution facilities.

Structure school, hospital and aged-care purchasing so smaller suppliers can compete for manageable contracts.

Enforce fair trading conditions and protect producers who raise legitimate concerns.

Teach children how to grow, prepare and appreciate nourishing food.

Require clear labelling and independent scrutiny of novel food claims.

Food safety must remain rigorous. Compliance should also be proportionate, so that sound standards do not become unnecessarily expensive barriers for small businesses.

Affordability matters just as much. Families facing financial pressure need practical choices: seasonal produce, pooled purchasing, accessible markets, frozen vegetables, legumes and other economical staples. Healthy eating must be within reach of ordinary households.

Local ownership alone does not guarantee nutritional quality or environmental excellence. We should ask local producers about their practices, too. The aim is to support good food and responsible production while keeping ownership and opportunity widely distributed.

I want Australians to have meaningful control over their food future. That requires informed consumers, viable farms, independent businesses and public policy accountable to the people who live with its consequences.

We should demand that same accountability from the governments, investors and food manufacturers.

Back the grower. Support the small provider. Give nourishing food priority in our homes and public institutions.

Every regular purchase helps determine which food businesses will still be here tomorrow. Let us use that power to sustain the people who sustain us.

Ian Brighthope

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