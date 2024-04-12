Excess Deaths Explained.

Friends and colleagues Russell Broadbent MP, Claire Pain (Clarity on Health) and Dr. Andrew Madry delve into the data.

Protecting Our Democracy

A friend and colleague Tanya Unkovich of New Zealand First, is another honest politician speaking the truth about the deadly vaccines, the good doctors trying to save the public from the mRNA deaths and disease whilst emphasising the importance of freedom and saving democracy.

mRNA Vaccination is the cause of the excess deaths.

Below, the good Senator Gerard Rennick has difficulty extracting the truth regarding the excess deaths from the health department officials; the truth being that the deaths are caused by the covid mRNA vaccines and NOT Covid the virus.

STOP IT PM

Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, is pushing more of the deadly, anti-life mRNA technology at our expense. He is here boasting of the many mRNA factories to be constructed in Australia.

The breakdown products of these vaccines that are excreted in the urine and faeces by the vaccinated may be the greatest pollutants that we have ever been exposed to.

A Real World Tragedy, one of millions.

I am so saddened every time I hear this story and send my respects to Raelene.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Truth Telling and Exposing Lies.

I have written the following for the general public the members of which are still to awaken. So it’s a very soft and straightforward article that hopefully will open minds.

Telling the truth and exposing lies in health and medical care is paramount for the people in a civil society to have any confidence in their bodily security. This is so for many reasons. Truth-telling is fundamental to respecting patient autonomy, which is a core principle in medical ethics. Patients have the right to make informed decisions about their health and treatment options. Without accurate and complete information, they cannot exercise this right effectively. Take for example the discovery of the powerful benefits of high dose intravenous vitamin C. A doctor discovers that it is safe and effective for the treatment of severe influenza and can turn patients around very quickly. A very ill patient with lobar pneumonia is deteriorating very rapidly and may pass away. The doctor, not having used the high dose intravenous vitamin C in a serious bacterial infection, knows it has given benefit to other patients with bacterial infections, is tempted to give it to the pneumonia patient. However, in a situation such as this, the doctor MUST explain to the patient that it is experimental and must explain all the possible adverse reactions to the patient and obtain full, free and informed (meaningful) consent from the patient.

Honesty is essential for building and maintaining trust between patients and healthcare providers. Trust is a cornerstone of the therapeutic relationship and is necessary for effective communication and cooperation. When patients are lied to, trust can be irreparably damaged, which may lead to poorer health outcomes and decreased adherence to treatment plans. The principles of nonmaleficence and beneficence require healthcare providers to avoid causing harm and to act in the best interests of their patients. Lies and deception can lead to harm, either directly through inappropriate treatment decisions or indirectly by eroding the trust necessary for effective care. Healthcare professionals are expected to adhere to high ethical standards, which include honesty and integrity. Lying undermines the integrity of the individual professional and the profession as a whole. It can also have legal and professional consequences for the healthcare provider.

Accurate information is essential for diagnosing conditions correctly, providing appropriate treatments, and ensuring patient safety. Lies can lead to misdiagnosis, inappropriate treatments, and increased risk of medical errors. Honesty in healthcare extends beyond individual patient interactions to the broader public health context. Lies and misinformation can undermine public health initiatives, lead to poor health outcomes on a community level, and erode public trust in the healthcare system. Healthcare providers have legal and ethical obligations to be truthful. Various codes of medical ethics eg the Australian Medical Association emphasise the importance of honesty. Additionally, laws and regulations often require truthful communication and record-keeping.

Being truthful with patients can help them prepare psychologically and emotionally for their prognosis and treatment. Conversely, discovering a lie can cause significant emotional distress and may exacerbate an already difficult situation. As mentioned previously, informed consent is a legal and ethical requirement in healthcare. Patients must be provided with all relevant information about their condition and treatment options to give valid consent. This process is undermined if the information they receive is false or incomplete.

The type of government that would force its medical and nursing professionals to administer known disease-causing drugs and injections into its people should be described as authoritarian and unethical. Such a government would likely prioritise its own agenda or interests over the well-being and autonomy of its citizens. The leadership in this scenario could be characterized as oppressive, disregarding basic human rights and medical ethics that prioritise patient safety and informed consent.

In a democratic society, the administration of healthcare is guided by ethical standards that include respect for patient autonomy, beneficence (acting in the patient's best interest), nonmaleficence (not causing harm), and justice (fairness in the distribution of healthcare resources). Medical professionals are also expected to adhere to the principles of the Hippocratic Oath, which includes a commitment to do no harm.

Forcing healthcare professionals to administer harmful substances violates these ethical principles and could be indicative of a regime that lacks transparency and accountability. It would also suggest a leadership that exercises coercive power and control over its population and healthcare system, potentially for nefarious purposes.

Historically, there have been instances where governments have engaged in unethical medical practices, such as non-consensual experimentation or the administration of harmful treatments, which have been widely condemned by the international community. These actions are often associated with totalitarian regimes or governments that have committed human rights abuses.

It is important to note that in any discussion of government actions, especially those that involve ethical and human rights considerations, it is essential to rely on verified information and to consider the context and motives behind such actions.

A government that forces medical and nursing professionals to administer known disease-causing drugs and injections into its population would likely face a multitude of serious consequences, affecting not only the immediate health and well-being of its citizens but also the broader societal, ethical, and international relations aspects.

Administering harmful substances could lead to widespread health issues, including acute and chronic conditions, and potentially increase the mortality rate among the population. Such actions could undermine years of public health advancements, leading to outbreaks of preventable diseases, increased healthcare costs, and a general decline in the population's health status. Trust in healthcare providers and the healthcare system as a whole would likely be severely damaged, making individuals hesitant to seek medical care when needed.

Fear of receiving harmful treatments could lead individuals to avoid seeking medical care, exacerbating health issues and potentially leading to higher mortality rates from treatable conditions.

Forcing healthcare professionals to administer harmful treatments directly contradicts the principles of medical ethics, including nonmaleficence ("do no harm") and informed consent. Such actions could lead to legal challenges both domestically and internationally, including lawsuits, sanctions, and potential prosecution under international law for human rights violations. Knowledge of government-mandated harm could lead to widespread public outrage, protests, and potentially violent unrest.

Public health crises can have significant economic impacts, including decreased productivity, increased healthcare costs, and potential sanctions or loss of trade with other nations. Such actions could lead to international condemnation, strained diplomatic relations, and isolation from the international community. The international community might impose sanctions or other economic penalties, further harming the nation's economy and its citizens' well-being.

Healthcare professionals forced to administer harmful treatments may experience moral injury, psychological distress, and a professional dilemma, potentially leading to a workforce crisis in the healthcare sector. The ethical conflict might lead to an exodus of healthcare professionals seeking to practice in environments where they can adhere to ethical standards, further straining the healthcare system.

Global Governments that mandate the administration of known harmful medical treatments would likely face severe health, ethical, legal, societal, economic, and international consequences. Such actions would undermine public trust, violate human rights and medical ethics, and could lead to significant global fallout.

The punishments applied must fit the crimes

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack