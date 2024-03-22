Watch the video of the Jimmy Core show to discover that Pfizer Admits the Public Received A DIFFERENT VACCINE Formulation Than the One They Tested!

“Please watch this 100% verifiable COVID-19 vaccine injury compilation video, which includes tons of examples. This should be shared with EVERYONE and even those who still believe the mainstream narrative. It's time to wake people up!”

In this parliamentary speech, Senator Malcolm Roberts puts it on record that we must look at the influence of pharmaceutical companies on the education system for medical professionals, and the relationships between pharma giants and former health department executives. The toxic, inhuman killer 'pharmaceutical only' model is failing Australian taxpayers. People are dying needlessly.

Watch the video below to hear The Honest Senator Roberts saying things we in Integrative Medicine have been saying for over 40 years for the health of the nation.

Truth is Treason in an Empire of Lies

My call is for honesty and truth in everything we say and do otherwise the impacts on society and our psychology are harmful and the implications of dishonesty are far reaching. In the contemporary landscape of human interaction, where the fabric of reality often seems interwoven with falsehoods, the adage "Truth is treason in an empire of lies" resonates with profound significance. The multifaceted implications of dishonesty, both at the societal level and within the individual psyche are mind-blowing. Social cohesion, trust dynamics, psychological ramifications, and the slippery slope of moral erosion illuminate the intricate dance between truth and deception.

At the heart of any society lies the foundational element of trust, a delicate construct that facilitates the seamless functioning of communal systems, interpersonal and very importantly professional medical relationships. However, the pervasive presence of dishonesty threatens to unravel this social fabric, instigating a cascade of detrimental outcomes. Research underscores the divisive nature of deception, highlighting its capacity to erode the cohesion of social networks and diminish the integrity of societal institutions. Antisocial lies, in particular, are identified as corrosive agents that undermine relational bonds and foster an environment of skepticism and discord. This disintegration of trust not only impedes the formation of meaningful connections but also jeopardises the collective sense of security and belonging, essential for societal well-being.

The phenomenon of dishonesty, once initiated, often embarks on a trajectory of escalation, a slippery slope that leads individuals down a path of moral erosion. I like to think of it as a spectrum- from telling a fib to an outright lie. Empirical evidence from neuroscience reveals that the act of lying triggers adaptations in the brain, notably within the amygdala, reducing the emotional response to dishonesty over time. This neurological desensitisation facilitates an increase in the magnitude of lies, perpetuating a cycle of deceit that progressively dulls the individual's moral compass. The implications of this process extend beyond the personal realm, as the normalization of dishonesty within the individual psyche contributes to the broader cultural acceptance of deceit as a tolerable, if not strategic, mode of conduct.

The psychological landscape of the individual who engages in dishonesty is marked by a complex interplay of cognitive dissonance, emotional turmoil, and identity confusion. The cognitive load associated with maintaining falsehoods imposes a significant psychological burden, manifesting in stress, anxiety, and a host of related health issues. Moreover, the act of lying to oneself or others can lead to an identity crisis, blurring the lines between reality and fabrication, and eroding self-trust. This internal conflict not only diminishes the liar's sense of self-worth but also impairs their ability to forge authentic relationships, further isolating them within a self-constructed labyrinth of deceit. The identity crises is now epidemical.

Intriguingly, while dishonesty undeniably fractures social bonds, the motivations behind lies often stem from a desire to protect or enhance these very connections. Prosocial lies, for instance, are told with the intention of sparing others from or preserving relational harmony. Yet, the paradoxical outcome of such well-intentioned deceit is a diminution of trust and closeness, not only between the deceiver and the deceived but also within the deceiver's own perception of social connection. This phenomenon underscores the intricate dynamics at play, where the act of lying, regardless of its motive, invariably leads to a sense of isolation and loneliness, challenging the notion that deception can ever truly serve the interests of social cohesion.

The exploration of dishonesty, through the lens of societal impact and psychological ramifications, unveils a landscape fraught with paradoxes and complexities. The erosion of trust, the slippery slope of moral degradation, the psychological toll of deceit, and the paradox of social connection collectively paint a portrait of dishonesty as a force of disintegration. In an empire of lies, truth indeed becomes an act of rebellion, a beacon of integrity that challenges the prevailing norms of deception. As we navigate the murky waters of human interaction, the imperative to uphold truthfulness emerges not only as a moral obligation but as a foundational pillar for the sustenance of societal harmony and individual well-being.

Over the past four years of covid, toxic injections and the birth of a swamp of liars, the erosion of trust within the medical profession, compounded by the slippery slope of moral degradation, has significantly undermined the foundational principles of healthcare. This decline in trust is not only a reflection of individual instances of dishonesty but also indicative of a broader systemic issue that challenges the integrity of medical institutions and professionals alike. The psychological toll of deceit further exacerbates this issue, as healthcare providers may experience moral distress and ethical erosion, leading to a diminished capacity to empathise with and effectively treat patients. Moreover, the paradox of social connection reveals a complex dynamic where the very fabric of patient-provider relationships is strained, as deceit undermines the mutual trust necessary for effective care and treatment adherence. Collectively, these factors contribute to a disintegration of the trust essential for the medical profession, impacting not only the interpersonal dynamics between healthcare providers and patients but also the broader societal perception of the healthcare system's credibility and reliability.

The healthcare revolution is happening and watch out those who get in the way. Only support the politicians who are doing something positive in this space and not the empty vessels in Canberra.

Ian Brighthope

