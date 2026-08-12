Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Simonde's avatar
Simonde
8d

No vaccine is ever going to prevent polio or any other disease since the causes are toxic poisoning. Don't be vaccine hesitant, be vaccine hostile.

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16 replies by Ian Brighthope and others
Mediocrates's avatar
Mediocrates
8d

....and what is the cumulative effect of 5 separate episodes of adjuvant exposure , each with one antigen, compared with one episode containing 5 antigens?

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2 replies by Ian Brighthope and others
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