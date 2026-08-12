Click. on the picture below for the video.

My Opinion

Informed Consent Is Not a Footnote

I listened to the announcement and heard grand language, dramatic statistics and promises of future research. What I did not hear was the reckoning the public deserves.

Calling an executive order “major action” does not make it meaningful. Revising recommendations is not the same as subjecting the entire vaccination programme to independent scrutiny. Promising research is not enough unless the studies are transparent, properly controlled, free from financial conflicts and open to public examination. An order without firm deadlines, enforceable duties and publicly accessible evidence risks becoming political theatre- a way of appearing to act while leaving the same institutions in control.

I am also not satisfied by praise for the polio vaccine as though the word “polio” should end every question. Oral and injectable polio vaccines are different products with different benefits and risks. Historical evidence for one formulation cannot automatically answer every question about every later product, manufacturing process or vaccination schedule. If the evidence is strong, it should withstand rigorous examination. No vaccine should be protected from scrutiny by sentiment, history or repetition.

Separating injections may reduce the number given at one appointment, but spacing is not proof of safety. Five visits instead of one do not answer whether every product is necessary, whether every ingredient has been adequately evaluated, whether the full schedule has been studied as administered, or whether an individual child faces particular risks. Rearranging a programme is not the same as independently examining it.

The same applies to separating measles, mumps and rubella vaccines. Saying that someone has “heard concerns” is not evidence. But declaring the combined product beyond question is not a substitute for evidence either. Families deserve direct comparisons, complete safety data and honest explanations of what is known, what remains uncertain and what has never been adequately tested. They should not be forced to choose between uncritical reassurance and unsupported speculation.

Autism must not be used as a political prop. A dramatic rise in reported prevalence does not, by itself, establish its cause. Changes in diagnostic definitions, recognition and reporting may account for part of that rise, while possible biological and environmental contributors still deserve serious investigation. Neither side should begin with its preferred conclusion and work backwards.

Autistic people are not statistics to be brandished from a podium. They are human beings entitled to dignity, support and honest science. If the government intends to investigate possible causes, it must publish the questions, methods, data, conflicts of interest and results—including findings that contradict the administration’s expectations.

Nor do I accept the claim that this policy has “little downside.” Every public-health decision has consequences. More medical appointments may mean additional costs, time away from work, transportation problems and unequal access. Saying that an administration will “work with families” is not a guarantee. If families are expected to make additional visits, the practical and financial support must be explicit, funded and enforceable.

There is, however, one principle in the announcement that I support without reservation: freely given, full and informed consent.

Informed consent must mean more than obtaining a signature. It requires understandable information about the expected benefits, known risks, important uncertainties, reasonable alternatives and the consequences of declining. It requires time to ask questions. It requires access to the relevant evidence. Above all, it requires a decision made without threats, manipulation or punishment.

Consent extracted through fear of losing employment, education, medical care or participation in society is not freely given consent. Parental choice that exists only when parents agree with the official recommendation is not genuine choice. Public trust cannot be commanded, and it cannot be manufactured through slogans. It must be earned through transparency, accountability and respect.

I want freely given, full and informed consent protected in law, with meaningful remedies when it is violated. I want doctors able to speak honestly, parents able to ask difficult questions and patients treated as autonomous human beings—not as obstacles to a target.

That principle should have been the foundation of the announcement. Instead, it appeared as a reassuring phrase around a policy that leaves too many fundamental questions unanswered.

I will not mistake an executive order for evidence. I will not mistake promises for accountability. I will not accept autism as a rhetorical weapon or vaccine policy as an article of faith.

If the government wants public trust, it must earn it. Open the evidence. Fund genuinely independent research. Disclose conflicts. Admit uncertainty. Protect dissent. Make freely given, full and informed consent enforceable. If it is not given, punitive damages must be awarded and the provider of the vaccination punished.

Everything less is a whitewash.

Ian Brighthope