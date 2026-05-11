Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
3h

I'm with you. The next thing is to articulate the platform in detail to see how many can be recruited. This is an opportune time. The US has revealed itself as unworthy. A recession and a housing price crash looks likely. And the young, though thoroughly conditioned to accept their lot are suffering. Big Pharma has plainly discredited itself. Net zero is inflating the cost of energy. Developers are failing to provide small form more affordable housing and the regulators, the 'planning profession' continue to permit single use urban sprawl on ever smaller parcels of land on the margins of cities that are already too large, forcing automobile reliance that is expensive, dangerous, inefficient resulting in loneliness and an inability of children to find their peers and engage in creative play that, via the smartphone, is playing out as poor performance in schools that are too large and disconnected from community roots. Hence teacher desertion. Teachers are emasculated by the insistence that they follow curricula and the 'lesson plan'. Schools are a vehicle for indoctrination. Hence apathy and acceptance.

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Freedom2Choose's avatar
Freedom2Choose
3h

Oh wow. This is wonderfully expressed. I’m nearly 75 and haven’t given up. The Scamdemic woke me up forcefully, brought me back to practising my religion in a much fuller way; I value my connections with people and community so much more. When I hear opinions that seem to support a status quo that is not well-thought out, I’ll listen carefully, then gently, but directly pose a different part of the picture so they might go away and think about an alternative. I find that many people who support the left side of politics don’t really listen, but are quick with ad hominem attacks and also media talking points. Of course this can occur with any political devotee of any stripe or colour, but I don’t want to add to the disturbing divisions that were so evident during the Big Scam.

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