Those Who Hate Us:

How Australians Are Being Managed, Divided and Broken

Australia was once sold to its people as a fair country. A country of mateship. A country where a person could work hard, buy a home, raise children, speak freely, trust the doctor, trust the school, trust the bank, trust the news, and believe that government - however clumsy - was ultimately there to serve the public.

That country has disappeared.

In its place, Australians are being herded into a colder, harsher, more controlled society - one in which the ordinary citizen is no longer treated as a sovereign human being, but as a data point, a consumer, a taxpayer, a patient, a voter, a renter, a compliant worker, and finally, a burden.

The billionaire class does not need to openly rule Australia. It does not need to appear on the ballot paper. It does not need to sit in Parliament House. It rules more subtly than that. It rules through finance, media, technology, philanthropy, political donations, think tanks, consultancy firms, global institutions, university capture, property markets, pharmaceutical influence, digital platforms, and permanent intractable bureaucracies.

Australians are still allowed to vote. But increasingly, they are not allowed to choose the real direction of the country.

They are given the illusion of choice.

Labor or Liberal. Red team or blue team. A new slogan. A new leader. A new promise. A new inquiry. A new review. A new “reset”. But behind the theatre, the same forces remain in place: the banks win, the property lobby wins, the mining giants win, the pharmaceutical companies win, the digital platforms win, the defence contractors win, the consultants win, and the ordinary Australian is told to tighten the belt, pay more tax, accept less freedom, and be grateful.

The Australian people are invited to fight one another while the powerful continue their banquet.

City against country. Young against old. Vaccinated against unvaccinated. Homeowners against renters. Migrants against locals. Aboriginal Australians against non-Aboriginal Australians. Climate believers against climate sceptics. Men against women. Left against right. Public sector against private sector. The “educated” against the “deplorable”.

This is not accidental.

Division is the cheapest form of rule.

A united people would ask dangerous questions. Why can a resource-rich nation not provide affordable energy? Why can a country with vast land and mineral wealth not house its young? Why does the health system become more expensive while the population becomes sicker? Why are Australian farmers strangled by regulation while supermarket giants post enormous profits? Why are Australian children medicated, digitised, surveilled and demoralised? Why are governments so eager to police speech, but so slow to police corruption?

So Australians are kept angry — but never properly directed.

The news does not calm the nation. It agitates it. It does not deepen understanding. It produces emotional reflex. Fear, outrage, shame, envy and disgust are pumped into the national bloodstream every day. A frightened population is easier to manage. An angry population is easier to divide.

A distracted population is easier to rob.

The Australian media class plays a crucial role in this machinery. It decides which scandals matter and which disappear. It decides who is respectable and who is dangerous. It decides which experts may speak and which must be mocked. It decides which suffering is newsworthy and which suffering is to be buried beneath silence.

This is memory-holing in real time.

Australians are expected to forget. Forget the promises. Forget the failures. Forget the modelling. Forget the coercion. Forget the destroyed businesses. Forget the elderly isolated from family. Forget the children harmed by fear. Forget the doctors silenced. Forget the inquiries that never came.

Forget the conflicts of interest. Forget the policies that failed but were never punished.

Each new crisis is presented as if history began this morning.

This produces a national amnesia. And a people without memory can be made to accept almost anything.

The next manipulation is scarcity. Australians are told there is not enough. Not enough housing. Not enough hospital beds. Not enough aged care. Not enough money for veterans. Not enough support for the disabled. Not enough funding for rural health. Not enough teachers. Not enough police. Not enough energy. Not enough doctors. Not enough compassion.

But there always seems to be enough for war commitments, corporate subsidies, banking profits, consulting contracts, bureaucratic expansion, foreign-owned infrastructure, failed mega-projects and ideological vanity schemes.

The billionaire class and its servants have perfected the politics of false scarcity. Ordinary Australians are told to fight over crumbs while the table itself is carried away.

They convince Australians that their neighbour is the problem. The pensioner is too expensive. The unemployed are lazy. The migrant is taking too much. The farmer is backward. The small business owner is greedy. The patient is a burden. The dissident is dangerous.

Meanwhile, the actual architecture of extraction remains untouched.

Then comes controlled opposition.

Australians are offered media personalities, political performers, approved rebels, acceptable critics and professional outrage merchants. These figures appear to oppose the system, but they rarely threaten its foundations. They sell anger without remedy. They name villains without changing structures. They keep people watching, clicking, donating, voting and hoping — while nothing fundamental shifts.

This is one of the cruellest tricks of all: to give people the sensation of resistance while draining them of the power to resist.

The Overton window — the range of acceptable public opinion — has also been narrowed in Australia. Ideas that once belonged to ordinary democratic debate are now treated as dangerous, extreme or conspiratorial. Question centralised power and you are a crank. Question digital identity and you are paranoid. Question censorship and you are harmful. Question global governance and you are irresponsible. Question the economic order and you are unrealistic.

Question pharmaceutical influence and you are anti-science.

But ideas that suit the powerful are described as “modern”, “necessary”, “responsible”, “safe”, “evidence-based” and “inevitable”.

In this way, Australians are trained not merely to obey, but to censor themselves before they even speak.

This leads to learned helplessness. Many Australians now know something is deeply wrong. They can feel it. They see their children priced out of housing. They see small businesses crushed. They see public trust collapsing. They see health deteriorating. They see loneliness spreading. They see language being policed. They see institutions protecting themselves instead of the people. They see politicians mouthing compassion while serving power.

But they are overwhelmed.

There are too many scandals. Too many betrayals. Too many lies. Too many inquiries. Too many acronyms. Too many experts. Too many emergencies. Too many screens. Too much noise.

So people shut down.

They scroll. They complain. They shake their heads. They say, “What can you do?” And that sentence — “What can you do?” — is the sound of a free people being psychologically defeated.

The final cruelty is identity capture.

Australians are manipulated into defending parties, institutions and leaders that have harmed them because admitting the betrayal would be too painful. A person who has voted Labor all their life finds it hard to admit Labor has abandoned workers. A person who has voted Liberal all their life finds it hard to admit the Liberals have abandoned liberty. A person who trusted the ABC finds it hard to admit the ABC may have failed in its duty. A person who trusted medical regulators finds it hard to admit regulators may have protected systems more than patients.

So people defend the tribe rather than face the wound.

This is how manipulation becomes internalised. The prison no longer needs walls when people carry the bars inside their own minds.

Australia is now at a dangerous point. The nation is wealthy, but many of its people are anxious and exhausted. It is educated, but increasingly unable to think freely. It is democratic in form, but less democratic in substance. It is medically advanced, but chronically unwell. It is connected by technology, but socially fragmented. It is governed by people who speak endlessly of safety, inclusion and fairness while presiding over fear, exclusion and widening inequality.

The most terrible possibility is not that Australians are being openly conquered.

It is that they are being quietly conditioned.

Conditioned to accept surveillance as convenience.

Conditioned to accept censorship as safety.

Conditioned to accept poverty as sustainability.

Conditioned to accept loneliness as modern life.

Conditioned to accept illness as normal.

Conditioned to accept obedience as virtue.

Conditioned to accept managed decline as progress.

And all the while, those at the top grow richer, more insulated, more powerful and more contemptuous.

They do not need to hate Australians in the emotional sense. Something worse may be true: they may simply not care. They may see ordinary people as obstacles, markets, risks, mouths, votes, carbon units, biological liabilities, or behavioural problems to be managed.

That is a colder hatred; not rage, not passion, not open hostility, just contempt dressed as policy.

Australia must therefore decide whether it still wishes to be a nation of citizens - or whether it will become a managed population.

A citizen asks questions.

A population receives instructions.

A citizen remembers.

A population is told to move on.

A citizen debates.

A population is moderated.

A citizen owns property.

A population rents access.

A citizen has rights.

A population has permissions.

The billionaire system wants Australians distracted, indebted, divided, medicated, surveilled, demoralised and obedient.

The first act of resistance is to see it.

The second is to name it.

The third is to refuse to live as though it is normal.

Ian Brighthope