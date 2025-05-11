Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh McCarthy's avatar
Hugh McCarthy
1h

The villagers cheered as birds sang in the un-dimmed sunshine, their photosynthesis-powered paradise safe for another day. “We want more sunlight, not less!” they chanted, vowing to keep their village a beacon of transparency, accountability, and gloriously sunny days, free from the clutches of techno-waffling, sun-dimming techno-villains. yup

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Neugebauer's avatar
Mark Neugebauer
1h

Australia is no stranger in messing with the weather - https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-10/cloud-seeding-carried-out-over-tasmanian-catchment-before-floods/7499226

Jim Lee is a worthwhile follow on Geoengineering and weather modification - https://www.climateviewer.news/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture