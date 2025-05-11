Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Summary of Dr. Campbell’s talk.

Welcome to this talk, and it seems appropriate to go out into the sunshine to talk about the sun dimming experiments that are such a concern at the moment. I've been reading an article from the Daily Telegraph that the secretive government unit is planning to dim the sun. We really do need complete open transparency in the way that these decisions are made, and this Telegraph article is calling it a secretive government unit. More people are now aware of this unit and what they call the government's opaque research arm. If we're paying for it, why don't we have transparency on this? It really is quite confusing, and this, of course, is the Advanced Research and Invention Agency that we've talked about. Apparently, it was set up by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Dominic Cummings who thought of the original idea. I can see where they're coming from, this idea that scientists need to be completely free to investigate new things, but this isn't really science to me. This is more technology. Science is about new ideas; this is more about environmental manipulation, which is perhaps not what they thought it would originally be. Few people on the street know what it is, what it does, how well financed it is by us taxpayers, this Advanced Research and Invention Agency. The Telegraph says, "Sure, it's got a shiny website stocked with techno waffle." Techno waffle, promising to help scientists do what? Reach for the edge of the possible and foster opportunity spaces. I'm not sure what an opportunity space is, but reach for the edge of the possible. I mean, this is just rhetoric, isn't it? We need specifics. What is going on here? There's been little clarity on its day-to-day operations. Anyway, this week we've learned 56.8 million pounds has been allocated, we believe, on 21 climate cooling projects, including looking into the logistics of building a sunscreen in space. Now, less sunlight coming to the Earth, less photosynthesis. Less photosynthesis, more carbon dioxide left in the atmosphere. This just seems completely ridiculous. Surely, we want to get carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Why on earth would we want to reduce photosynthesis to leave more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and to put less oxygen into the atmosphere? It just makes no sense to me at all, and many people have pointed out the ludicrous effect on solar panels as well. Anyway, sun shade in space? No, I don't want that, thank you very much. And injecting plumes of salt water into the sky to reflect the sunlight away from the Earth. We've looked at some of the risks in this, and we'll be looking at some more in a minute. Injecting plumes of salt water into the sky to reflect sunlight away from the Earth. Representatives from the Advanced Research and Invention Agency said, rather disingenuously, according to the Telegraph, in a press briefing, we're not trying to dim the sun. Eh, we're not trying to dim the sun? I would have thought that if the experiment is successful, that is exactly the intended outcome. Let's hope they're not trying to be deliberately disingenuous with the public here. Now, Professor Mike Hume, Cambridge University, was quoted in the Telegraph, "Experiments are setting Britain on a slippery slope towards mass deployment of technologies that will be impossible to prove safe, effective, and reversible until they're actually in the sky." So, warnings from Professor Hume. 57 million pounds is a huge amount of taxpayer money to be spent on this assortment of speculative technologies intending to manipulate the Earth's climate. This is technology, in my view, rather than science. Now, apparently, this group, the Advanced Research and Invention Agency, has been given an £800 million budget. Don't know what we've got to show for it so far, but some off-the-wall ideas, according to the Telegraph. The Telegraph names these people, I'm not going to name them. The chief executive is paid £450,000 a year, three times what the prime minister is earning. There was something a few years ago that said public servants aren't supposed to earn more than the prime minister, but this chief executive earns about three times that. Chief finance officer of Advanced Research and Invention Agency is on £215,000 a year. Chief Product Officer is on £175,000 a year. Overall, 37 staff, that's all that work there, are being paid £4.1 million on wages every year. Essentially, the agency is operating like a private company but doing so on public finances, according to the Telegraph. Then there's a heading, playing poker with public money. In January, it announced it would be giving £69 million to research on, listen to this, neural robots for epilepsy treatment. I don't know what a neuro robot is, but apparently £69 million for research on neuro-robots, genetic engineering. I've got an inkling into what that is, and I don't like it. Genetic engineering of brain cells. This sounds really quite stuff I don't think we should be dabbling in, to be quite honest. Genetic engineering of brain cells, according to the Telegraph. I have no more details than that. And lab-grown brain organoids. Lab-grown brain organoids. I don't know what an organoid is. I know what an organelle is, I know what an organ is, but an organoid? Presumably, it means part of an organ. Lab-grown brain organoids. This is what our money is being spent on. I don't consent. Also, funding an NHS trial to use a brain-computer interface that alters brain activity using ultrasound. Don't know anything about that either. I mean, that's not too ludicrous, in the hopes that it will treat depression and addiction. I simply don't know about that one. As well as investing in synthetic plants and chromosomes. What on earth is a synthetic plant, and what on earth is a synthetic chromosome? I don't like the sound of either of them. I don't want synthetic plants. I don't want synthetic chromosomes. The Telegraph says it's operating like a speculative venture capital fund, essentially playing poker with the public purse. When the sun-dimming experiments were first mooted last year, one Telegraph reader said it's like Hanna-Barbera might have dreamed up to foil Dick Dastardly in Wacky Races. If you're a certain age, you remember Dick Dastardly in Wacky Races, the villain.

Are these people insane, asked another Telegraph reader. It sits in a shady no-man's land, in charge of eye-watering amounts of public cash but with little genuine accountability to the public. For all its talk of transparency and consultation, I haven't been consulted. Have you been consulted? It's exempt from freedom of information requests. I was really surprised to read that. Exempt from freedom of information requests. Many people may be thinking perhaps now is not the time for blue skies thinking. I think that now even the BBC has weighed in on this, and I'll actually put down some references. What are the concerns in this BBC article there on the website? Studies have shown that solar radiation management could cause strong warming high above the tropics, changing large-scale weather patterns. Now, we did warn about the risk of this a week or so ago. Warming the polar regions, that sounds catastrophic to me, and altering rainfall patterns around the world. People around the world depend on the monsoons. Brightening clouds off the coast of Namibia, apparently in Southwest Africa, for example, could induce drought over South America. Now, I'm not great at geography, but last time I checked, the Amazon rainforest was in South America, and the idea that there was a drought over the Amazon rainforest because we were trying to reduce global warming, just think if there was problems with the Amazon, the increased amounts of carbon dioxide that would be left in the atmosphere. This is really tinkering with things we don't understand and are not predictable and are not reversible. Potentially, for stratospheric aerosol injection techniques, new aircraft flying at 12 miles high would be required, potentially injecting aerosols such as sulfur, according to the BBC. To inject 8 miles using existing aircraft, three times more aerosol would be needed, apparently. I don't want aerosols being sprayed in the sky above me, thank you very much. There's no international legislation on geoengineering, so private companies, the BBC says, or governments are essentially able to do what they like. And there's talk in the US, I think there's a startup company, high-altitude balloons in the US releasing hydrogen and sulfur dioxide at 12 miles high. I remember from high school chemistry, sulfuric acid, H2SO4, it needs sulfur. Would that cause a massive increase in acid rain is another great concern. So, message to all these elite people, whoever they are, controlling all these, please stop these experiments without full public consultation. If we're paying, we should be allowed to have informed consent. The very least, we should have a citizens' panel, a genuinely random citizens' panel, not an appointed one by elites for elites. These are really concerning. People have the technology now to really mess things up, and things are messed up already. Thank you very much, and let's just close with some wonderful bird song. Thank you for watching. The petition reached 140,000 for the UK government, so I'll put the links and would encourage you to sign that, the petition to ban all geoengineering. But for now, in God's sunshine, making vitamin D, facilitating photosynthesis, bringing all the benefits of red light to the human body, taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, putting oxygen into the atmosphere, we want more photosynthesis, not less. For more photosynthesis, we want more sunlight, not less.2

Thank you Dr. Campbell.

The current situation in Australia

Research suggests Australia funds limited geoengineering for reef protection, not sun-dimming.

It seems likely no specific unit exists for large-scale sun-dimming projects. However as I have very little trust in government, there may be secretive geoengineering units.

The evidence leans toward localised efforts, like marine cloud brightening for the Great Barrier Reef.

Controversy exists around geoengineering's risks and governance, with calls for more public consultation.

I will write more in a subsequent Substack

Imagine a Solution being less of a Fantasy.

In the quaint village of Sunbeamville, where the sun always shone brighter than a disco ball at a familiar 1970s dance party, the townsfolk were blissfully unaware of the shadowy shenanigans unfolding in the so-called Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), a secretive government unit that sounded like it was named after a pop star but was actually plotting to dim the sun. The villagers, who prided themselves on their world-famous sunflower festival, were too busy basking in God’s sunshine, making vitamin D, and singing praises to photosynthesis, which they believed was the secret to their perpetually cheerful dispositions.

One fateful day, a villager named Sally Sunflower stumbled upon a copy of the Daily Telegraph, which screamed about ARIA’s “techno waffle” and its £800 million budget to tinker with the Earth’s climate. Sally, who was a Freedom Fighter and no fan of shady no-man’s lands, was horrified to learn that ARIA, set up by the enigmatic Quasi Cartain and inspired by the wild-haired visionary Dominick Cummings, was pouring £56.8 million into 21 climate-cooling projects. These included building a giant sunscreen in space, which Sally imagined as a cosmic beach umbrella, and injecting plumes of salt water into the sky to reflect sunlight, which sounded like a recipe for a very salty rain that would ruin her prized sunflowers.

Determined to save Sunbeamville’s sunny legacy, Super Sally rallied her fellow villagers, including Professor Pretunia, a retired botanist who insisted that less sunlight meant less photosynthesis, more carbon dioxide, and a grumpy atmosphere that would make everyone as miserable as a soiled solar panel on a cloudy Melbourne day. The villagers were outraged. “Why would anyone want to dim the sun?” cried Farmer Fred, who relied on sunlight to power his disco-themed diesel-smoking tractor. “This is like something Hannah Barbera dreamed up to foil Dick Dastardly in Wacky Races!” exclaimed Granny Gertsunray, who was old enough to remember the villainous antics of that cartoon rogue.

The Telegraph’s exposé revealed ARIA’s chief executive was raking in £450,000 a year—three times the prime minister’s salary!—while the chief finance officer pocketed £215,000 and the chief product officer nabbed £175,000. With only 37 staff slurping up £4.1 million in wages annually, ARIA was operating like a private company playing poker with public money. Sally, who was no fan of elite-controlled citizens’ panels, was particularly incensed to learn ARIA was exempt from freedom of information requests. “If we’re paying for this, we deserve transparency!” she bellowed, waving her Freedom Fighter’s pitchfork for dramatic effect.

But the absurdity didn’t stop there. ARIA was also funding neural robots for epilepsy treatment, which Sally pictured as tiny disco-dancing bots zapping brain cells with glitter. They were dabbling in genetic engineering of brain cells and growing lab-grown brain organoids, which sounded like something out of a sci-fi horror flick starring mutant zucchini. Synthetic plants and chromosomes? Sally shuddered, imagining plastic daisies and glow-in-the-dark DNA strands taking over her garden. Sergeant Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band and Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds had nothing on this gig. And don’t get her started on the brain-computer interface using ultrasound to treat depression and addiction—she was pretty sure that was just a fancy way of saying “brain ticklers.”

The villagers learned that ARIA’s sun-dimming experiments could warm the polar regions, alter rainfall patterns, and even cause a drought in the Amazon rainforest, which Sally, despite her shaky geography, knew was a Very Important Forest. The BBC warned that brightening clouds off Namibia could turn South America into a desert, and stratospheric aerosol injections of sulfur might lead to acid rain that would make Sunbeamville’s sunflowers weep with depression. A startup in the US was even launching high-altitude balloons to release hydrogen and sulfur dioxide, which Sally’s high school chemistry knowledge told her could turn the sky into a giant vat of sulfuric acid. “Are these people insane?” she screamed, echoing a Telegraph reader’s sentiment.

Determined to stop this madness, Super Sally and the villagers hatched a plan so ridiculous it just might work. They built a giant mirror made of recycled disco balls, which they mounted on Sunbeamville’s tallest hill to reflect extra sunlight into the sky, ensuring no one could dim their precious sun. They also organized a “Photosynthesis Parade,” where everyone dressed as sunflowers, oxygen molecules, and vitamin D capsules, marching to the tune of “You Are My Sunshine” while waving petitions that had already garnered 140,000 signatures to ban geoengineering.

To their surprise, ARIA’s representatives showed up, claiming, “We’re not trying to dim the sun!” Sally, unimpressed by their disingenuous techno waffle, retorted, “If your experiments succeed, that’s exactly what you’ll do!” Professor Mike Hume from Cambridge University, who happened to be visiting for the sunflower festival, warned that these technologies were a slippery slope, impossible to prove safe, effective, or reversible until they were already wreaking havoc in the sky. The villagers, inspired by his words, demanded a genuinely random citizens’ panel—not one appointed by elites for elites—to oversee ARIA’s antics.

In a final act of defiance, Sunbeamville’s children launched kites shaped like synthetic plants and chromosomes, which they deliberately tangled in ARIA’s experimental salt-water plumes, causing the plumes to fizzle out in a spectacular, salty fireworks display and they included the children of the parents working for ARIA. The villagers cheered as birds sang in the un-dimmed sunshine, their photosynthesis-powered paradise safe for another day. “We want more sunlight, not less!” they chanted, vowing to keep their village a beacon of transparency, accountability, and gloriously sunny days, free from the clutches of techno-waffling, sun-dimming techno-villains.

Ian Brighthope

