To build a ‘real’ and more effective healthcare system, we must:

1. Fund Independent Research: Governments and independent organizations must invest in studying natural therapies and natural mechanisms without industry influence.

2. Integrate Holistic Approaches: A truly patient-centred model would blend evidence-based natural therapies with conventional treatments. ITS CALLED INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE.

3. Demand Transparency: Journals and regulators must enforce the most robust and strict reporting standards to minimise bias and conflicts of interest. Bring honesty and trust back to the journals of science and medicine

4. Educate Physicians: Medical schools should include robust training in nutrition, herbal medicine, and other complementary therapies, fostering a more open-minded and scientifically balanced approach. These modalities should be applied to every patient as a priority in their management. First things first, a basic rule in management. And re-educate all western trained doctors to first think to heal and do no harm.

The current reliance on Big Pharma’s interests undermines the promise of healthcare. By investigating and integrating scientifically validated natural therapies, the medical establishment can regain public trust and offer more comprehensive, effective treatments.

Mainstream medicine often champions treatments that come with astronomical costs, yet their effectiveness is frequently questionable. This financial waste diverts resources from preventative and natural health care strategies that would improve overall public health at a fraction of the cost.

Examples

1. Cancer Treatments: Many advanced cancer drugs offer minimal life extension—often measured in weeks or months—yet cost tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars per patient. For example, some immunotherapy drugs can exceed $100,000 annually, but their efficacy is highly variable and frequently overstated in promotional materials.

2. Chronic Disease Management: The pharmaceutical industry profits immensely from drugs that manage symptoms rather than addressing root causes. Statins, for instance, are among the most prescribed drugs worldwide, yet their absolute benefit for primary prevention in low-risk populations is minimal. Yert highly profitable and readily prescribed by busy doctors. Meanwhile, very simple dietary and lifestyle interventions, proven to significantly reduce cardiovascular risk, receive little attention.

3. Surgical Interventions: Procedures like knee arthroscopies and spinal fusion surgeries are still widely performed despite evidence questioning their efficacy for conditions like osteoarthritis and non-specific back pain. These interventions cost tens of millions annually, yet often fail to improve patients’ quality of life meaningfully.

Opportunity costs of overpriced treatments by redirecting even a fraction of the funds spent on questionable mainstream treatments could revolutionise healthcare by investing in prevention and natural health strategies such as nutritional programs, herbal and natural medicines and public education to name a few. Subsidising nutrient-dense foods, supplementation with trace elements and minerals such as magnesium , and targeted nutritional interventions could significantly reduce the burden of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease and even cancer. Properly researched and regulated herbal treatments offer affordable options for managing conditions ranging from anxiety to inflammation, with fewer side effects. Medicinal cannabis and medical mushrooms offer profound clinical advantages over toxic synthetic drugs. Campaigns focused on lifestyle, exercise, and mindfulness could empower individuals to take charge of their health, reducing dependence on costly pharmaceuticals. It just takes will and an honest desire to do the best for everyone.

Studies repeatedly show that investments in preventative health care and health optimisation yield massive returns in reduced hospitalisations and chronic disease management. For instance:

Vitamin D: Ensuring adequate levels of this inexpensive nutrient could dramatically lower rates of osteoporosis, depression, and certain cancers. Probiotics and Gut Health: A healthy microbiome is linked to improved immunity and reduced inflammation, yet this area remains under-explored due to its non-patentable nature. The Gut-Brain axis is a fact. Gut feelings are real. Integrative Therapies: Combining acupuncture, meditation, and dietary interventions with standard care has been shown to enhance recovery and reduce overall treatment costs in various conditions, including surgery and chemotherapy in cancer patients.

The current system disproportionately favours high-cost, high-tech interventions while ignoring lower-cost, evidence-based natural therapies. This imbalance reflects the pervasive toxic influence of pharmaceutical companies, which prioritise profits over patient outcomes. Redirecting resources toward natural health care would not only save money but also foster a healthier population through prevention and holistic well-being. It is a fight with big pharma that is long overdue.

It is time to rethink healthcare priorities. Every dollar spent on overpriced and ineffective mainstream treatments is a dollar not spent on cost-effective, preventative strategies. By embracing the scientific investigation of natural therapies and reallocating resources toward their implementation, we can achieve a more sustainable, equitable, and effective healthcare system.

The current model is unsustainable, both economically and ethically. A healthcare system that invests in prevention and respects the potential of natural medicine could transform lives, reduce suffering, and restore trust in medical institutions. While mainstream medicine often dismisses alternative and integrative approaches, a growing body of evidence supports the potential of many under-utilised therapies and repurposed medications. These interventions not only hold promise but also highlight the inefficiencies and missed opportunities in the current healthcare paradigm.

1. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

HBOT involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment to enhance oxygen delivery to tissues. Research shows its efficacy in wound healing, radiation injuries, and adjunctive cancer treatment. Despite its scientific basis, this therapy is often dismissed by mainstream practitioners who overlook its ability to improve tissue repair and immune function. It also increases the length of your telomeres which may mean it has an anti-aging effect.

2. Hyperthermia Therapy

Elevating body temperature to target cancer cells is another under-explored yet proven intervention. Hyperthermia has been shown to sensitise tumours to radiation and chemotherapy, potentially enhancing their effectiveness. However, its adoption has been stymied by a focus on expensive pharmaceuticals, leaving a viable treatment largely inaccessible. High dose intravenous vitamin C in conjunction with HT is synergistic in effect.

3. Repurposed Medications

Several drugs originally developed for non-cancer conditions have shown potential in treating cancer and other diseases, including:

Ivermectin: Known for its anti-parasitic properties, ivermectin has demonstrated anti-tumour and anti-inflammatory effects in preclinical studies.

Fenbendazole and Mebendazole: Commonly used as antiparasitics in veterinary medicine, these drugs have shown potential in disrupting cancer cell metabolism and growth.

Metformin: A blood glucose-lowering medication for diabetes, metformin has garnered attention for its ability to inhibit cancer cell proliferation and improve survival outcomes.

4. Blood Glucose-Lowering Medications: Cancer cells thrive on glucose, and interventions that lower blood sugar levels can play a role in slowing tumour growth. Drugs like metformin, and dietary strategies such as ketogenic diets, are being explored for their synergistic effects with conventional therapies.

There is a very powerful argument for Integrative Approaches, especially in cancer patient care. The systemic resistance to these therapies stems from the entrenched reliance on Big Pharma-funded research and the focus on patentable, high-margin treatments. Integrating therapies like HBOT, hyperthermia, and repurposed drugs into standard care could enhance patient outcomes by targeting disease mechanisms from multiple angles, reduce treatment costs, making care more accessible, and offer hope to patients who fail to respond to conventional approaches.

Repurposed medications are often inexpensive and have well-documented safety profiles. Yet, their lack of profitability for pharmaceutical companies means they receive little funding for large-scale trials. This neglect perpetuates a system where high-cost interventions dominate, while cost-effective alternatives are sidelined. While critics argue that alternative and integrative therapies lack robust evidence, the same scrutiny must be applied to the exorbitant costs and modest benefits of many mainstream treatments. A more balanced healthcare system would allocate funding to research innovative therapies like HBOT and hyperthermia, promote the repurposing of safe, affordable medications for new indications and recognise the synergistic potential of combining conventional treatments with integrative approaches.

The need for a paradigm shift in healthcare — one that integrates the strengths of both conventional and complementary approaches- is underscored by the death and disease caused by the covid experimental vaccines. The narrow focus of orthodox medicine fails to address the diverse needs of patients, pushing them towards unregulated and costly alternatives. A true patient-centered system must respect individual choices, prioritise preventative care, and embrace a holistic view of health.

By embracing therapies with a strong scientific rationale—whether natural, alternative, or repurposed—we can deliver more effective, affordable, and compassionate care. The dismissal of these options not only limits patient choice but also perpetuates a broken system driven by profits over health.

And it is a fight with big pharma that has been fought by the few and is long overdue to surface for the many.

Ian Brighthope

