Action on Vaccine DNA Contamination - Local Council Responsibilities

We want to update you on the Australian Medical Professional Association (AMPS), recent action regarding synthetic DNA contamination found in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

AMPS has written to all local councils across Australia highlighting their legal responsibilities under the Local Government Acts to protect resident’s health and safety. Following the Town of Port Hedland's landmark motion on October 11, we're urging all councils to independently examine the evidence and take precautionary action.

Our letter addresses:

The TGA's inadequate response to contamination evidence

Councils' duty of care obligations

The need for immediate investigation and potential suspension of these products

You can read the letter HERE. Or see copy below.

You can support this initiative by:

Contacting your local councillors about this issue. All supporting information for councillors to take action can be found @https://porthedlandmotion.info/ Sharing information about the class action (www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au/join) Spreading awareness of these developments in your community

We remain committed to transparency and accountability in public health and ethical evidence based medicine for all Australians.

LETTER TO COUNCILLORS

The active links are on the website HERE.

Statement and video of Professor Angus Dalgleish

Professor Angus Dalgleish studied medicine at University College London where he obtained an MBBS and a BSc in Anatomy. He is a Fellow of The Royal College of Physicians of the UK and Australia, Royal College of Pathologists and The Academy of Medical Scientists. After graduating and house jobs in London and Poole he spent a year in the flying doctor service in Queensland. He also trained in Internal Medicine and Oncology in Brisbane and Sydney.

Following an interest in how viruses caused cancer, he commenced an MD with Professor Robin Weiss, FRS at the Institute of Cancer Research and Royal Marsden Hospital. Following five years as a clinical scientist at the MRC’s clinical research centre in Northwick Park, he was appointed to the Foundation Chair in Oncology at St. George’s University of London in 1991. There his main interest has been the immunology of cancer and the development of immunotherapies to treat, in particular, melanoma.

He is a co-founder of Onyvax, a company set up in 1998 to make novel vaccines for common solid tumours, where he is currently Research Director.

He currently sits on eight editorial boards, is the author or co-author of peer reviewed scientific papers and over 70 chapters in medical books. He is the co-editor of five medical books. He has been on numerous grant committees and is currently on the European Commission Cancer Board.

Video of Professor Angus Dalgleish below.

Statement: Professor Angus Dalgleish Port Hedland Council

Special Meeting

Thank you, Mayor and fellow Councillors, for allowing me to address this Special Meeting. It is a privilege to speak on an issue of profound importance to the health and future of all Australians - an issue that concerns the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines administered to millions. As unsettling as the information I will present may be, it is critical that we confront it now to prepare for the potential public health consequences.

The Long-Established Science

The concerns raised in the Science Summary seen in the letter of Mr Russell Broadbent MP to the Australian Prime Minister, co-authored by me and several eminent international experts, are based on well-established science. This is not theoretical or speculative. Decades of research have demonstrated the risks of foreign DNA integrating into human cells, leading to potentially catastrophic outcomes. Synthetic DNA contamination, as detected in Australian vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by Dr. David Speicher, presents risks of genomic instability, which can manifest as cancers, immune disorders, and hereditary diseases.

To explain in more straightforward terms: The vaccines contain lipid nanoparticles, which encapsulate synthetic DNA fragments. These nanoparticles deliver this DNA into various organs throughout the body, where the DNA has the potential to integrate into our own genetic material. This genomic integration, as the scientific literature makes clear, can lead to cancer development, immune system disruption, and more. The sheer levels of contamination detected - up to 145 times the permissible limit in some cases - are extraordinary and far beyond what should be allowed in any medicinal product.

The Real-World Evidence from the UK

While this may sound like a remote possibility, I am here to tell you that we are already seeing evidence of these effects in real patients. In my work as an oncologist in the UK, I have witnessed a disturbing trend that cannot be ignored. Patients who had been cancer-free for many years are suddenly relapsing with aggressive, explosive cancers shortly after receiving booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. I personally counted six cases in a very short period, all of which showed rapid tumor growth following booster administration.

One of the most unsettling aspects is the nature of these cancers. These are not the slow-progressing types we are accustomed to managing. They are aggressive, often presenting in advanced stages, affecting multiple organs by the time they are diagnosed. Colorectal cancer, in particular, is showing explosive growth, something we have never seen before. These cancers are emerging faster and more virulently than what we would expect in patients who had otherwise been stable for years.

In addition to cancer relapses, I have also encountered a rise in blood cancers, such as lymphomas and leukemias, which are appearing shortly after vaccination. I’ve had colleagues and even patients themselves express concerns about this connection. Yet, despite these patterns, the public health authorities are reluctant to acknowledge the correlation. This is not an isolated issue - it is happening across multiple institutions in the UK.

Implications for Australia

What does this mean for Australia? Australia has administered more than 63 million doses of these vaccines to over 20 million people. The same vaccines that are linked to these rising cancer cases in the UK are in use here. However, the difference is that Australia’s health authorities, particularly the Department of Health and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), have chosen not to monitor new or emerging cancer trends following the widespread use of these vaccines. This is a critical gap in public health oversight.

Given the contamination levels in the Australian vials - significantly higher than acceptable limits - we must expect a similar rise in cancers and other genetic disorders here. This issue is not simply one of vaccine side effects; it is a potential long-term health crisis waiting to happen. It is troubling that the Department of Health has not made data on cancer trends post-vaccination publicly available.

Call for Immediate Action

I urge the Council to take this matter seriously and to advocate for immediate public health responses. We need our health authorities to begin monitoring these trends, develop testing protocols for those exposed to synthetic DNA contamination, and prepare treatment pathways for the inevitable rise in vaccine-induced conditions. Without immediate action, we risk leaving Australians vulnerable to a wave of preventable diseases that may devastate families and strain our healthcare system.

The contamination of these vaccines with synthetic DNA should have been caught and dealt with before any doses were administered. However, now that it has come to light, we must act urgently to mitigate the damage. The first step is to halt further distribution of these contaminated products and to ensure that all future vaccines meet the strictest safety standards.

Conclusion

Thank you again for the opportunity to address this Council. I know the information I’ve presented is deeply unsettling, but it is vital that we face this challenge with open eyes. The contamination of these vaccines and the potential consequences for public health are too significant to ignore. By addressing this now, we can work to protect the people of Australia and hopefully prevent a public health crisis of unprecedented scale.