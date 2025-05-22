Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
8h

This is all being done without the informed consent of the people.

It’s not legitimate.

Time to bring the perpetrators to account.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
8h

This is an excellent summary of the new pandemic treaty and its implications for a global biosecurity state. I just finished Debbie Lerman’s book on “deep state goes viral” giving a full expose on the military control of the pandemic, and gives us a clear vision of a global biosecurity state involving digital passports and vaccine mandates that we may never break-free of. We should be applauding critical thinking like RFK jnr, not mocking it as I often see on MSM, usually by commentators who have no medical qualifications at all. What kind of madness is this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture