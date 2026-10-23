You Demanded Our Trust. Now Answer for What You Told Us.

By Professor Ian Brighthope

I condemn every government, health authority, regulator, international agency and public official that knowingly misled people about COVID-19. No country, institution or office should be exempt from scrutiny.

I condemn the arrogance that confused public office with ownership of the truth. I condemn the cowardice that placed institutional reputation above honest disclosure. And I condemn every deliberate lie used to frighten people into compliance or shield those in power from accountability.

But the indictment must be accurate. An honest mistake, an uncertain finding and a deliberate deception are different things. Establishing who knew what, and when, is essential. Where officials knowingly deceived the public, “we were doing our best” is a bloody disgrace of an excuse.

Throughout my career in nutritional and environmental medicine, I have regarded questioning as a professional responsibility. Patients deserve explanations, evidence and respect. They deserve to hear what is known, what remains uncertain, and what could go wrong.

Those obligations become greater during an emergency.

The false certainty about ‘vaccination’ and transmission

Any categorical assurance that vaccination meant a person could neither acquire nor transmit COVID-19 was indefensible. Vaccines initially reduced infection risk, but that protection was incomplete and changed with time and variants. The CDC’s own published account acknowledged that vaccinated people could become infected and transmit the virus. Protection against severe disease was a separate benefit; it never justified promising an impenetrable barrier against infection.

That distinction mattered enormously when governments and employers demanded vaccination as a condition of participation in everyday life.

If you justified a restriction by claiming it would prevent transmission, you owed the public a continuing assessment of whether that justification remained sound. You owed them the evidence, the limitations and the criteria for ending the restriction.

A slogan cannot carry that burden. Neither can a press conference.

The dishonesty of treating safety as an absolute

“Safe” must never be allowed to mean “incapable of causing serious harm.”

Australia’s own surveillance identified myocarditis, pericarditis and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome as genuine vaccine safety signals. Its report on 2021 recorded thirteen deaths assessed as likely causally linked to vaccination. These were uncommon outcomes, but they were real. Reports of deaths after vaccination were not all deaths caused by vaccination; equally, confirmed vaccine deaths could not honestly be dismissed as imaginary.

Every person asked to accept a medical intervention deserved an understandable account of its benefits and risks, including how those varied with age, sex, product and circumstances.

Anyone who knowingly concealed a material risk to improve uptake betrayed informed consent.

And anyone who treated an injured person as an inconvenience to a campaign betrayed the human purpose of medicine.

The failure to speak honestly about transmission

The WHO’s early guidance emphasised droplets and contact. Its July 2020 update acknowledged the possibility of aerosol transmission in crowded, inadequately ventilated indoor settings while describing continuing uncertainty. That history deserves examination: how quickly did authorities recognise the evidence, communicate it, and change practical protections?

Changing advice can be responsible. Pretending that earlier advice was beyond challenge cannot.

If an institution gets something wrong, it should say so plainly. People should not have to excavate yesterday’s guidance to establish that today’s certainty replaced yesterday’s certainty.

The abuse of “following the science”

Science does not make political decisions. People do.

Decisions about school closures, business restrictions, isolation, border controls and employment conditions involved judgments about competing harms, rights and resources. Officials must answer for those judgments themselves.

The United Kingdom’s own government response to its COVID inquiry acknowledges failures to take the effects on children and vulnerable people seriously enough, communicate clearly, and translate scientific advice into transparent, coherent policy. Those are substantial failures of government.

Every country should face the same questions. What alternatives were considered? What harms were anticipated? What evidence justified continuing a measure? Who challenged the prevailing view? Were they heard?

“Following the science” must never become a convenient way of saying: we exercised the power, but somebody else carries the blame.

The contempt for public questioning

People were entitled to ask about vaccine injury, changing recommendations, mandates, treatments, conflicts of interest and the origins of the virus.

A question does not become misinformation because it embarrasses a minister. A doctor does not become dishonest merely by challenging a policy. Equally, a claim does not become true simply because it challenges authority.

The standard must be evidence, applied consistently.

Where officials pressured institutions to suppress legitimate discussion, those actions deserve independent investigation. Where professional sanctions punished responsible, evidence-based disagreement, those cases deserve review.

Public confidence cannot survive a system that demands scrutiny of its critics while resisting scrutiny of itself.

Australia’s COVID inquiry warned that unsuccessful communication can produce an irreversible loss of trust. Authorities should reflect on their own contribution to that damage before blaming the public for becoming suspicious.

Open the records

I want the relevant contracts, advisory records, conflicts of interest, safety assessments and communications preserved and examined, with lawful protection for personal information.

I want independent inquiries able to establish what was known, what was withheld, what was exaggerated and what was knowingly false.

I want fair treatment and practical support for people injured by medical interventions.

Where evidence establishes professional misconduct, there should be professional consequences. Where it establishes corruption, fraud or another criminal offence, there should be prosecution through due process.

An inquiry that produces recommendations while leaving proven misconduct unanswered is inadequate.

You do not get to demand trust and then refuse accountability.

To every authority that knowingly lied: you abused a position entrusted to you for the protection of others. To every official who concealed uncertainty because honesty might complicate compliance: you treated citizens as instruments of policy. To every institution that protected its reputation at the expense of injured people: you failed the people you existed to serve.

Spare us the polished language about “communication challenges” where the evidence establishes deception. Spare us the self-congratulation where the records establish avoidable harm.

The public deserves the truth, including uncomfortable truths about failures, benefits, injuries and uncertainty.

No title is a shield. No emergency erases responsibility.

Open the records. Answer the questions. And where wrongdoing is proved, face the consequences.

We have an election in Victoria on the 28th. November, 2026.

We must have a party that will start a Royal Commission into every aspect of Covid that I have written about including the peripheral issues mentioned in my Substacks.

The only Party that looks like it may give us a RC is One Nation.

Ian Brighthope