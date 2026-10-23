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Busso's avatar
Busso
4d

Ian, you brought it all back so elegantly. It’s absolutely all true and it’s for this very reason that I laugh when our ridiculous PM talks about democracy. Corporate tyranny, perhaps, dictatorship perhaps, but this is no democracy. I read just recently that the pharmaceutical industry faced with a barrage of questions regarding SV 40 sequence contamination alluded to the idea that they used it as an adjuvant to excuse its presence. I must admit that was a work of art. So we used a known carcinogenic sequence as an adjuvant??? Unbelievable! I absolutely agree we need 100% accountability for all those involved. Open discussion about the short-term and potential long-term side effects so we can at least recognise the symptoms and help those in need before it’s too late. As for those responsible, well all we have is jail time because I can think of many other ways of punishment that would be far more adept.

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theobserver11111@gmail.com's avatar
theobserver11111@gmail.com
4d

Spot on, as always!

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