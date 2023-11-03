I trust that our friends and colleagues in New Zealand with lead the way out of the current level of tyranny in the west to freedom, liberty and equality.
Follow Winston Peters.
See my next Substack on the Open Letter to Parliament on the International Health Regulations.
Today - From the New Zealand Herald:
NZ election final result live updates: Special v…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.