The WOW, World Of Wellness International, says NO to the Communications Legislation Amendment (combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill
Freedom of speech is an essential human right and a fundamental principle of Australian democracy. Without Freedom of speech, transparency and inclusiveness, we have no democracy.
19 August, 2023
Submission to the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts.
Communications Legislation Amendment (combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill
Submission prepared by Professor Ian Brighthope for and on behalf of The World Of Wellness International Limited.
Freedom of s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.