Most people don’t realize how many of us are walking around deficient in vitamin C—or at least not getting enough to keep up with the demands of modern life. Between poor diets, environmental toxins, chronic stress, and the sheer pace of our daily grind, our bodies are under constant assault. These stressors deplete our reserves of this essential nutrient faster than we can replenish them through food alone. And the truth is, we’re not talking about a rare condition here—suboptimal vitamin C levels are widespread, even in developed nations. Studies have shown that a significant portion of the population doesn’t meet the bare minimum intake, let alone the higher amounts needed to thrive under pressure.

Now, why does this matter? Because vitamin C isn’t just about preventing scurvy, a disease we smugly think we’ve conquered. It’s about tackling something far bigger: the final common pathway of all disease—a breakdown in the body’s energy systems. At the cellular level, energy comes from the transfer of electrons, those tiny negative charges that power everything we do. But when these electrons are unpaired, they go haywire—when they’re in the wrong place, at the wrong time, or there are too many of them—things start to fall apart. These rogue unpaired electrons are what we call free radicals, and they’re like the fuel tanks of crashing planes, spilling destruction wherever they go. They damage cells, tissues, and organs, and we see their handiwork in everything from cancer to heart disease, inflammatory conditions, infections, blood clots, and even the toll of everyday stress. Stress hormones, like adrenaline and cortisol, actually break down into free radicals, amplifying the chaos.

This isn’t a niche theory—it’s basic biochemistry. Free radicals are the sparks that ignite disease, and they’re fueled by imbalances our bodies struggle to correct without help. Enter vitamin C, ascorbic acid, the prime free radical scavenger. It’s an antioxidant powerhouse, swooping in to capture those unpaid electrons and neutralise them before they can wreak more havoc. For the maximum effect of a single intervention, placing the entire globe—or at least our country—on a vitamin C supplement could be the big one, a game-changer for public health. It’s not just about prevention; it’s about making every other treatment we use work better. From medications to surgeries to lifestyle changes, vitamin C clears the deck so the body can heal more effectively.

The beauty of this idea lies in its simplicity and practicality. Vitamin C is dirt cheap—cents per dose. It’s safe even in high doses; your body uses it and with side effects like mild stomach upset being the worst you’re likely to see, its great to keep the bowels healthy. It’s effective—decades of research show it bolsters immunity, reduces inflammation, speeds wound healing, and even enhances the function of other nutrients like vitamin D, which so many of us rely on. And it’s readily available—sitting on pharmacy shelves and in warehouses, ready to be distributed tomorrow if we wanted. Compare that to the cost and complexity of rolling out new drugs or overhauling healthcare systems. This is low-hanging fruit with a massive payoff.

Imagine the impact. Almost overnight, we’d see a shift. Colds and flu would hit less hard and resolve faster. Chronic diseases like diabetes or arthritis could become more manageable as inflammation dials down. Stress-related conditions—think burnout, anxiety, even heart strain—would lose some of their edge as those free radicals get mopped up. Hospitals might see fewer complications, surgeries might heal quicker, and the population as a whole could feel a little more resilient. It’s not a cure-all, but it’s a foundation that makes everything else we do for health work better.

So why not do it? The entire human race—starting with our country—needs extra vitamin C. Most animals can make their own vitamin C- humans cannot. We’re not talking megadoses for everyone, just enough to bridge the gap between what we get and what we need to face the daily onslaught. It’s a small step with outsized potential, backed by science and common sense. If we’re serious about health, this is where we start.

This is not medical or health advice. It is for educational purposes only. please consult your healthcare provider for advice and care.

Nobody should die in intensive care with a vitamin C deficiency and a patient should never get to this dire situation. Serious infectious disease is preventable with high dose Vitamin C.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack