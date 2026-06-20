Click on the photo for the Tulsi Gabbard exposure story,

Click on the photo for the Tulsi Gabbard exposure story.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard

“Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.”

The Covid Cover-Up: An Indictment of the Age of Lies

I no longer accept the language of error, confusion, good intentions, emergency improvisation or administrative failure. That language is too soft. It is the language used by guilty systems when they want the public to forgive what has never been confessed.

Covid was not merely a pseudo public-health crisis. It became a vast political, scientific, regulatory, media, military and pharmaceutical operation in which truth was rationed, almost completely hidden, dissent was punished, fear was weaponised, and human beings were reduced to instruments of policy.

I know that the latest disclosures from Tulsi Gabbard concerning Anthony Fauci and the intelligence apparatus do not stand alone. They are another rupture in the wall. They expose what many of us warned from the beginning: that the official Covid narrative was not the result of honest science naturally correcting itself, but of power and corruption protecting itself.

For years, the public was told that questioning the origin of SARS-CoV-2 was conspiracy theory. Doctors, scientists and journalists who raised laboratory-origin concerns were smeared, censored, professionally threatened or excluded from polite discussion. The term “misinformation” was not used to protect science. It was used to protect a Bull-Shit Story. It became a political weapon disguised as a moral duty.

Now we see the pattern more clearly. Dangerous research was funded. Risky viral manipulation was hidden behind bureaucratic definitions. Intelligence assessments were allegedly influenced. Whistleblowers were sidelined. Documents were withheld. Public suspicion was mocked while private officials knew there were serious questions to answer. That is not science. That is concealment.

And concealment during a so-called global emergency is not a minor administrative defect. It is an offence against civilisation.

The people who did this were not powerless. They were not confused citizens sharing rumours on the internet. They were officials, advisers, regulators, ministers, agency heads, media executives and institutional gatekeepers. They had titles, salaries, platforms, legal protections and public trust. They used all of it to narrow permissible thought, silence clinical judgement, and convert uncertainty into obedience.

This is the central crime of the Covid era: uncertainty was presented as certainty, weakness was presented as strength, coercion was presented as care, and dissent was presented as danger.

The vaccine campaign must be judged inside that same machinery of control. The public was told to believe in the sickeningly repeated mantra: safe and effective. Not as a provisional claim. Not as a limited, qualified, evolving statement. It was delivered as a commandment. It was repeated by governments, regulators, corporations, universities, medical boards, employers and media outlets until it became a loyalty test.

But informed consent cannot exist inside a loyalty test.

Consent is not consent when a person is threatened with the loss of employment. Consent is not consent when students are excluded, nurses are stood down, doctors are disciplined, families are divided, travel is restricted and the unvaccinated are treated as moral human contaminants. Consent is not consent when the risks are minimised, the limitations are obscured, the injured are ignored, and the hesitant are insulted.

What took place was not informed consent. It was institutional coercion.

The public was not honestly told what was known, what was not known, what remained uncertain, what endpoints had been measured, what endpoints had not been proven, what risks were emerging, and what alternatives might exist. The public was managed. Doctors were managed. Language was managed. Scientific debate was managed. And once language is controlled, thought itself is controlled. Even I had thoughts about my thoughts.

That is why the Covid vaccine story cannot be separated from censorship. The same machinery that sold the injections also suppressed the questions. The same agencies that demanded trust also withheld information. The same regulators that claimed to protect the public also protected the program from scrutiny. The same media that demanded compassion for the vulnerable showed contempt for the vaccine-injured.

The injured were treated as inconvenient evidence and in my opinion remains so.

They were expected to suffer quietly. They were expected to prove the obvious through exhausting bureaucratic rituals. They were expected to accept delay, denial and humiliation. Their existence threatened the slogan, so they were pushed to the edges of public discussion. This was not merely callous. It was structurally cruel, driving many to suicide.

The true scandal is not only that adverse events occurred. Every quasi-medical intervention has high risk. The scandal is that risk was morally and politically hidden while people were being forced, shamed or economically cornered into compliance.

That is why this must be called what it is: a profound betrayal of medical ethics.

Unless I am mistaken, medicine begins with the patient, not the state. It begins with consent, not compulsion. It begins with truth, not messaging. It begins with clinical judgement, not bureaucratic obedience. During Covid, that order was inverted. The patient became secondary to the program. The doctor became secondary to the directive. The citizen became secondary to the model.

The human being became secondary to the narrative. The result was a public-health regime that behaved less like medicine and more like command-and-control governance.

The lockdowns damaged children, families, small businesses, the elderly, the lonely and the poor. School closures stole development from children who were never at serious risk in the way older and vulnerable populations were. Border closures fractured families. Mandates destroyed livelihoods. Fear campaigns damaged mental health. Doctors were prevented from exercising full clinical independence. In effect they were conscripted - a severe breach of the Australian Constitution. Early treatment was ridiculed. Prevention was neglected. Natural immunity was dismissed.

The immune system itself was treated as an embarrassment unless it could be mediated by a product. This was not holistic public health. It was pharmaceutical authoritarianism.

And Australia must not pretend it was innocent.

Australia had some of the harshest social controls in the democratic world. It permitted emergency powers to expand far beyond any healthy constitutional culture. It allowed medical regulators to chill dissent. It allowed governments to divide the population into the compliant and the suspect. It allowed employers to enforce medical decisions. It allowed public-health bureaucrats to become moral legislators.

Then, when the time came for accountability, Australia was given an inquiry with the vital organs removed. An inquiry that excludes the hardest questions is not accountability. It is theatre. An inquiry that cannot fully examine state lockdowns, mandates, policing, school closures, border closures, vaccine coercion, censorship, procurement, safety surveillance, injury compensation, excess deaths and the role of international influence is not an inquiry worthy of the name.

It is a containment exercise.

That is why a Royal Commission with teeth is not optional. It is essential.

Not a polite review. Not another bureaucratic lesson-learning document. Not another managerial report written in the language of “future preparedness.” Australia needs a subpoena-powered Royal Commission with the authority to compel documents, examine contracts, interrogate decision-making, protect whistleblowers, hear the injured, expose censorship channels, audit adverse-event systems, scrutinise regulatory failures, and identify whether public officials, corporate actors or institutional bodies breached legal, ethical or human-rights obligations.

Where there was negligence, it must be named.

Where there was misconduct, it must be exposed.

Where there was perjury, it must be prosecuted.

Where there was suppression of evidence, it must be investigated.

Where there was unlawful coercion, there must be remedy.

Where there was injury, there must be compensation.

Where there was death, there must be truth.

The Gabbard disclosures matter because they show the architecture of the problem. They suggest that at the highest levels, the pandemic narrative was curated by people with conflicts to hide, reputations to preserve and institutional power to protect. If the origins of the virus were obscured, then the entire downstream response was contaminated by concealment from the beginning.

A public lied to about origins could be lied to about risk.

A public lied to about risk could be lied to about mandates.

A public lied to about mandates could be lied to about injuries.

A public lied to about injuries could be lied to about accountability.

And I don’t like being lied to.

That is how institutional corruption works. It is not always a single forged document or a single corrupt payment. Often it is a chain of omissions, pressures, euphemisms, conflicts, threats, silences and career incentives. It is the meeting not minuted. The email deleted. The adverse signal dismissed. The dissenting expert excluded. The journalist smeared. The doctor referred. The grieving family ignored. The bureaucrat promoted.

This is why the public is angry.

People are not angry because they are ignorant. They are angry because they were treated as ignorant. They are not angry because they reject science. They are angry because science was replaced by authority. They are not angry because they oppose public health. They are angry because public health was used as a cloak for coercion, secrecy and institutional self-protection.

The Covid establishment now wants amnesty. It wants fatigue to do what evidence cannot. It wants the public to move on because the alternative is too dangerous for the reputations of those who ruled over us. It wants to say: mistakes were made, lessons were learned, systems were stressed, communication could have been better.

No.

That is not enough.

“Mistakes were made” is the passive voice of power evading judgement.

Children did not lock themselves out of schools. Workers did not mandate themselves out of employment. Doctors did not silence themselves. The injured did not erase themselves from the public record. The elderly did not isolate themselves by accident. Citizens did not divide themselves into clean and unclean. Governments, regulators, employers, media institutions and health bureaucracies made decisions. Those decisions had authors. Those authors must be named.

I firmly believe the moral crime of Covid was the conversion of fear into obedience and obedience into virtue.

The scientific crime was the suppression of uncertainty.

The medical crime was the destruction of informed consent.

The political crime was the normalisation of emergency rule.

The regulatory crime was the protection of programs over patients.

The media crime was the persecution of dissent.

The human crime was the abandonment of the injured.

And the cover-up crime was the attempt to bury all of this beneath official language.

Accountability must now become the organising principle of national repair. Not revenge. Not rage for its own sake. Not persecution. Accountability. Lawful, public, documented, adversarial, independent accountability.

There must be protection for whistleblowers. There must be public hearings. There must be forensic examination of communications between governments, regulators, pharmaceutical companies, intelligence-linked bodies, media platforms, professional boards and international organisations. There must be full disclosure of procurement contracts and indemnity arrangements. There must be an audit of excess deaths. There must be an independent review of vaccine injury reporting and compensation. There must be scrutiny of AHPRA and the silencing of doctors. There must be a public reckoning over the use of fear.

Above all, there must be restoration of the principle that no government, no medical board, no international body, no pharmaceutical company and no unelected health authority owns the body of a citizen.

The body is not the property of the state.

The doctor is not the servant of the bureaucracy.

The patient is not a unit in a public-health model.

Science is not a press release.

Consent is not coercion.

And truth is not misinformation simply because it embarrasses the powerful.

Covid exposed a civilisation-level weakness: our institutions were willing to sacrifice liberty, ethics and open scientific debate in exchange for control. That weakness must be corrected before the next declared emergency. Because if there is no accountability now, the lesson learned by power will be simple: it worked.

They will do it again.

They will censor earlier.

They will mandate faster.

They will punish harder.

They will indemnify themselves more completely.

They will call dissent dangerous before dissent can even speak.

That is why this moment matters. The Gabbard disclosures are not the end of the matter. They are an opening. They are a crack in the official wall. Through that crack must come documents, testimony, prosecutions where justified, compensation where owed, and public disgrace for those who abused trust.

The Covid era must not be filed away as a difficult chapter in public administration. It must be recorded as a warning: what happens when science is captured, medicine is militarised, media becomes enforcement, regulators become political, and citizens are frightened into surrendering rights that should never have been negotiable.

The task now is not to politely request truth.

The task is to demand it.

The task is not to ask whether feelings were hurt in the debate.

The task is to determine who lied, who knew, who profited, who censored, who coerced, who suffered, who died, and who must answer.

No amnesty without confession.

No trust without transparency.

No reconciliation without justice.

No future pandemic powers without full accountability for the last.

Australia needs a Royal Commission now. The world needs criminal investigation where the evidence warrants it. The vaccine-injured need recognition and compensation. The silenced doctors need vindication. The public needs the truth. And those who built the Covid machinery of fear, coercion and concealment must finally learn that public office, scientific authority and institutional prestige are not shields against justice.

The age of managed truth must end.

The age of accountability must begin.

Ian Brighthope