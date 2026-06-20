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Simonde's avatar
Simonde
4d

Gabbard makes a grand disclosure on her final day in office, well how timely. She chose to do nothing about Covid criminals while in office, now she also can do nothing since she is out of office. The same playbook used by all politicians, come clean once out of office and take the accolades but never take any meaningful action while in office. I expect her book will be released soon.

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Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
4d

Re funding "dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab..."

Is this actually possible? Can dangerous viruses be created in a lab? Lab-created viruses that can transmit between people?

Seriously? Can this actually be done?

Or...is this theatre to beat up the idea of pandemic threats, and impose purported 'vaccine solutions' to create a lucrative 'pandemic' vaccine industry?

Personally, I'm not worried about the so-called 'deadly virus' that didn't kill most people.

The real threat is the needle and the contents which were mandated in Australia and elsewhere, under threat of penalty for non-compliance, e.g. loss of livelihood and participation in society.

What is truly shocking is that the medical profession collaborated with this atrocity, and violated the fundamental ethical principle of practitioners' personal non-delegable obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for medical interventions...including vaccination.

It's staggering...how could mandatory medical interventions be imposed in supposed 'free countries'...with the collaboration of the medical profession?

I continue to seek answers...

See for example my recent article: Then Came the Vaccine Mandates... Questions for the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care: https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/then-came-the-vaccine-mandates-questions

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