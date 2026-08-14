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Marc's avatar
Marc
6d

This is way above my pay grade but as a simple citizen in Australia who was devastated by Covid policy financially, health-wise and more, i would simply say this. Australia is in a tug of war between what they call 'fairness' and freedom. To achieve fairness, the people of Australia seem to have given up Liberty. When Australia works well, it is brilliant. Yet our Liberties are also on a knife's edge and can end up in the bin. The government pays doctors here in Australia and controls doctors. The government has it's hand in every school ie public, catholic, independent and controls pedagogy and content. The dear people of Australia gave up their Liberty for the comfort of perceived government security and fell asleep it seems or actually prefer it this way. Let's see if we are waking up or not.

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Barry Kissane's avatar
Barry Kissane
6d

Brilliantly written, Ian. Thank you.

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