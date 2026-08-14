THE LICENCE AS LEASH

Australia issued its warning before it knew the future. There is a particular kind of violence that does not leave a bruise.

It arrives as a letter.

The letter is written in the bloodless dialect of administration: notification, immediate action, public interest, professional standards. It does not shout. It does not need to. It tells a doctor that the profession for which he sacrificed youth, sleep, money and years of his life has been taken from him - now, before any final hearing, sometimes before he has seen the full case against him. His patients are redistributed. His income stops. His reputation is fed into a search engine. His family learns that due process is a luxury item: available, perhaps, after years of litigation, if he can afford it and if there is anything left to restore.

This is how a modern liberal democracy can destroy a person while insisting that no punishment has yet occurred. Australia calls it “protective”, not punitive.

That verbal trick is the first obscenity. If the state takes a doctor’s livelihood, vocation, standing and patients for years, the ruin does not become merciful because a lawyer classifies it as an interim measure. A boot on the neck does not become a pillow because an administrator changes the label.

The attached article about Dr Pierre Kory’s case in California matters because an American court has now looked directly at the same trick—the attempt to convert disputed speech into “conduct”, “treatment”, a “standard-of-care departure” or an “informed-consent violation”—and said that constitutional protection cannot be defeated by wordplay.

Australia should read that judgment as an accusation.

California built an orthodoxy. A court found the emergency exit.

The attached article below recounts the rise and partial collapse of California’s attempt to police COVID-era medical speech. In 2022, California enacted AB 2098, deeming the dissemination of COVID-19 “misinformation” to patients a form of unprofessional conduct. The law attached professional jeopardy to information said to contradict “contemporary scientific consensus”. It never solved the central problem: who determines that consensus, at what moment, using which evidence, and with what protection against political or institutional self-interest?

That defect was not academic. The pandemic was a period in which evidence changed rapidly and arguments about transmission, natural immunity, masking, vaccination, myocarditis and early treatment were often treated as moral offences before they could be resolved as scientific questions. California’s answer was not humility. It was a threat attached to a medical licence.

AB 2098 was enjoined in separate litigation and later repealed, effective 1 January 2024. Yet the claimed power survived the statute. California’s boards maintained that ordinary disciplinary provisions could still reach the same COVID speech if it were redescribed as substandard care or deficient informed consent.

So, on 2 January 2024, Kory and fellow physicians Le Trinh Hoang and Brian Tyson sued. They initially lost. The district court treated words spoken during treatment as regulable professional conduct, and the Ninth Circuit affirmed the denial of preliminary relief.

Then came Chiles v. Salazar. In March 2026, the United States Supreme Court held by 8–1 that a state cannot strip speech of constitutional protection by calling it conduct or treatment. Justice Neil Gorsuch’s formula was devastatingly simple:

“The First Amendment is no word game.”

On 5 August 2026, Senior US District Judge William B. Shubb applied that principle in Kory v. Bonta. He granted a preliminary injunction preventing California’s Attorney-General and medical boards from investigating, prosecuting or sanctioning the three physician plaintiffs because of the viewpoint of their COVID advice, including because their advice departs from the position of public-health authorities. The order says the boards may not convert a physician’s refusal to convey the government’s position on a contested COVID question into an informed-consent or standard-of-care charge.

The limits matter. This is preliminary relief, not a final judgment. It protects three physicians, not every doctor in California. It does not immunise negligent examinations, dishonest certificates, unsafe prescribing or false records. It does not declare every opinion held by Kory, Hoang or Tyson scientifically correct. What it does is almost more important: it separates a regulator’s legitimate power over demonstrable professional misconduct from an illegitimate power to punish disfavoured viewpoints as such.

The distinction is the difference between a medical board and a ministry of truth.

The attached article also places the injunction beside the July 2026 Senate testimony of Dr Anthony Fauci. An official Senate committee resolution confirms that Fauci appeared, gave a prepared statement and then invoked the Fifth Amendment in refusing to answer questions. The article says he invoked it 111 times and uses the episode as a savage image of institutional asymmetry: doctors were expected to speak the official catechism without hesitation, while one of the most powerful architects of that catechism later declined to answer under oath.

Invoking the Fifth Amendment is not proof of guilt, and any honest account must say so. But it does expose the grotesque imbalance. Ordinary doctors faced the possible loss of their licences for questioning claims made in real time. Senior officials retained the full armour of constitutional procedure when called to account later.

The little doctor was required to be certain; the powerful official was permitted to be silent.

Australia issued its warning before it knew the future

Australia’s regulatory position was blunter.

On 9 March 2021, Ahpra and the National Boards issued a COVID-19 vaccination position statement. It expressly acknowledged that information about COVID-19 and vaccination was still developing. In the same document, practitioners were warned that anti-vaccination statements, advice contradicting the “best available scientific evidence”, or efforts to undermine the national immunisation campaign could trigger investigation and regulatory action. Practitioners with a conscientious objection were told not to discourage patients from vaccination.

Read those propositions together. The information was developing, but the permitted conclusion had already arrived.

This was not merely advice to avoid fabrication, disclose uncertainty, take a proper history or obtain informed consent. Those are ordinary and essential professional duties. The statement tied professional acceptability to consistency with a government campaign. “Best available evidence” and “do not undermine the campaign” were pushed into the same regulatory sentence, as if testing evidence and advancing policy were identical activities.

They are not.

Science asks whether a claim survives challenge. A campaign asks whether a message produces compliance. Medicine serves the person in the consulting room. Public relations serves an objective set elsewhere. When a regulator blurs those roles and holds the doctor’s livelihood as collateral, “consensus” stops being a description of evidence and becomes an instruction to obey.

The cruelty is magnified by Australia’s constitutional weakness. Australia has no general constitutional right to freedom of speech.

The implied freedom of political communication is a limit on governmental power arising from representative government; the High Court repeatedly says it is not a personal right comparable to the US First Amendment. An Australian doctor can engage in obviously political speech and still discover that the constitutional shield is thin, indirect and brutally expensive to test.

California’s doctors could ultimately say: the state is discriminating against our viewpoint. Australian doctors must navigate a colder maze: statutory powers, “public interest” judgments, merits review, judicial review, distinctions between speech and practice, and an implied freedom that protects the constitutional system rather than the speaker as an individual.

The licence therefore becomes a leash. The regulator need not prove its case promptly to achieve silence. It need only make the cost of dissent professionally suicidal.

William Bay: the case that stripped away the euphemisms

No Australian case exposes the machinery more brutally than Bay v Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

Dr William Bay, then a Queensland GP registrar, publicly campaigned against COVID-19 vaccination. He spoke online, protested outside Ahpra’s office and interrupted an Australian Medical Association conference. His speech was confrontational. Some of his claims were grave. None of that entitled a regulator to bias, lawlessness or procedural ambush.

The Medical Board suspended his registration in August 2022 on the basis of five notifications. He was put out of medicine immediately.

More than two years later, the Supreme Court of Queensland set the suspension, investigations and tribunal referral aside. Justice Thomas Bradley found apprehended bias and a failure to afford procedural fairness. The judgment stressed that the five complaints concerned political meetings, broadcasts, protests or demonstrations—not Dr Bay’s clinical practice. None alleged that clinical services he provided failed to meet professional standards. The Board’s role did not extend to protecting government and regulatory bodies from political criticism.

Then the judgment became an autopsy of administrative behaviour.

The Board and Ahpra produced critical evidence revealing the errors in the suspension decision only on the final day of the hearing. The evidence had been available to them. The Court found that the regulators had the means to identify that the Board had acted beyond power, yet spent years seeking to prevent Bay’s judicial-review application from being heard. Justice Bradley described their conduct as “profoundly unsatisfactory” and said the unexplained defence of the suspension indicated an “animus” consonant with the bias infecting the original decision.

That is not the language of a crank blog or a furious protester. It is the Supreme Court of Queensland describing the conduct of bodies entrusted with fairness, public protection and professional integrity.

Bay did not win every constitutional argument he advanced. The Court rejected his attack on the validity of the national regulatory scheme. Nor did it decide that his claims about vaccines were medically correct. Those qualifications do not rescue the regulators. They make the core finding harder to evade. Even without endorsing Bay’s science or constitutional theory, the Court found bias, unfairness, action beyond power, late disclosure and an institutional animus.

The Board was supposed to protect the public from unprofessional conduct. Who protects the public from an unprofessional regulator?

A costs order is not an answer. It does not return two years of a career. It does not restore training opportunities, income, professional relationships or the ordinary dignity of waking up with useful work to do. The decision retrospectively set aside the suspension, but a court order cannot retroactively reopen a clinic or give a family back the nights spent wondering whether ruin was permanent.

In Australia, vindication can arrive after the punishment has eaten the thing being vindicated.

Suspension first. Hearing someday.

Bay is not an isolated warning about delay. The “immediate action” system permits suspension before final disciplinary findings when the statutory threshold is met. There are legitimate reasons for such a power: a regulator must be able to stop a genuinely dangerous practitioner before another patient is harmed. But emergency power is morally defensible only when paired with scrupulous neutrality, prompt disclosure, a swift merits determination and a real remedy for error.

Without those safeguards, “immediate” describes only the destruction. Justice moves at administrative speed.

The Victorian litigation involving Dr Valerie Peers illustrates the structural trap. She challenged the continuation of an immediate-action suspension arising from COVID-19 vaccination exemptions and related conduct. In 2026, the Victorian Court of Appeal accepted that the Board has an implied statutory duty to decide whether to refer alleged professional misconduct to VCAT within an objectively reasonable time. But by then a referral had been made, leaving no outstanding act for mandamus to compel. The legal pathway existed in theory; delay could narrow the remedy in practice.

That is a system capable of converting time into institutional immunity. Suspend first. Investigate at length. Refer before the court can compel referral. Then point to the referral as proof that the machinery is moving. The doctor remains outside medicine while each gear congratulates the next gear for turning.

Dr Mark Hobart was suspended in November 2021 amid allegations concerning large numbers of COVID-19 vaccination and mask exemptions and ivermectin prescribing. He denied wrongdoing. His challenges to the immediate suspension failed, and substantive proceedings followed. Whatever the final view of his clinical conduct, years out of practice before final resolution are not a procedural footnote. They are the sanction. A legal system that calls this “interim” is using grammar to conceal chronology.

Do not replace one orthodoxy with another

Regulators also abandon the discipline of justice when they confuse disagreement with danger, political criticism with clinical incompetence, provisional guidance with eternal truth, or an allegation with a concluded case. The answer to regulatory orthodoxy is not dissident orthodoxy. It is evidence, particularity, proportionality and fair process.

Every case must be separated into its real components:

What exactly was said?

Was it political speech, patient-specific advice, advertising, prescribing, certification or record-keeping?

What concrete risk did it create?

What evidence was available at the time?

Was the doctor given the complete case and a genuinely neutral hearing?

Was suspension necessary, or could narrower conditions have protected patients?

How quickly was the final allegation determined?

What happens when the regulator itself acts unlawfully?

The current machinery is tempted by bundling. Put the protest speech, clinical opinion, social-media post, prescribing decision and paperwork allegation into one ominous dossier; invoke “public confidence”; impose immediate action; allow time and poverty to do the rest. By the time a tribunal distinguishes the parts, the accused doctor may have been professionally dead for years.

The Kory question Australia cannot avoid

The attached Kory article ends with a proposition that should be unremarkable: a doctor’s primary duty runs to the patient, not to the state. In Australia, that principle was dangerously muddied during COVID by regulatory language demanding consistency with public-health campaigns while admitting that the evidence was still evolving and becoming quite shonky.

Kory v. Bonta does not prove that every dissenting doctor was right. It proves that being licensed does not make a physician’s viewpoint government property. It says a state may punish actual professional misconduct but may not manufacture misconduct out of a refusal to repeat the government’s position on a contested question.

Australia has no equivalent personal constitutional guarantee. That absence is not an abstract civics lesson. It changes the balance inside every consulting room. If the doctor knows that one unapproved conclusion may provoke an emergency suspension, “independent clinical judgment” becomes ceremonial language. The safest doctor is the doctor who says what the regulator already believes. The safest informed-consent discussion is the one that never informs the patient of anything controversial. The safest science is the science that arrives after permission.

That is not safety. It is intellectual sterilisation.

A regulator worthy of trust would welcome hard limits on its own power. It would distinguish political speech from clinical acts with precision. It would publish the evidence for its standards and the uncertainty around them. It would provide the complete case immediately. It would impose the least restrictive protective measure. It would guarantee an expedited independent hearing whenever a livelihood is stopped. It would compensate practitioners when immediate action is found unlawful. It would report its own procedural failures as aggressively as it publicises doctors’ misconduct.

Above all, it would understand that public confidence cannot be manufactured by silencing the people who expose regulatory failure. Confidence earned by censorship is not confidence. It is compliance wearing makeup.

Australia’s medical bureaucracy likes the language of protection. The Bay judgment shows what can hide behind that language: bias, unfair process, unlawful action, withheld evidence and animus. Kory shows why strong regulation must never become viewpoint rule.

The choice is not between medical anarchy and bureaucratic obedience. That is the false choice of every institution that wants power without scrutiny. The real choice is between a system disciplined by evidence and due process, and a system in which the regulator defines truth, prosecutes dissent, controls the timetable and calls the wreckage protection.

Australian doctors have already paid for that confusion with years of their lives.

The brutal question is no longer whether the system can destroy a doctor before proving its case. It plainly can.

The question is why Australia still permits it to do so with so little accountability—and why, after Bay exposed the rot and Kory exposed the constitutional alternative, anyone should trust silence as evidence that the rest of the profession agrees.

Silence under threat is not consensus.

It is the sound a leash makes.

Principal sources:

Rita Barnett-Rose, “Federal Judge Enjoins California Medical Boards from Punishing Doctors for Rejecting the Government’s COVID Narrative,” California Globe, 7 August 2026. Kory et al v Bonta et al, No. 2:24-cv-00001-WBS-AC, Memorandum and Order re Renewed Motion for Preliminary Injunction (ED Cal, 5 August 2026): https://docs.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/california/caedce/2%3A2024cv00001/439452/54. Chiles v Salazar, 607 US ___ (2026): https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-539_fd9g.pdf. US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, proposed contempt resolution concerning Dr Anthony Fauci (August 2026): https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/ROM26376.pdf. Ahpra and National Boards, “COVID-19 vaccination position statement” (9 March 2021), copy tabled in the Australian Parliament: https://www.aph.gov.au/-/media/Estimates/ca/bud2223_2/Health/01_TabledDoc_AHPRA_PositionStatement.PDF. Bay v Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency [2024] QSC 315: https://www.austlii.edu.au/cgi-bin/viewdoc/au/cases/qld/QSC/2024/315.html. Peers v Medical Board of Australia [2026] VSCA 36: https://www.austlii.edu.au/cgi-bin/viewdoc/au/cases/vic/VSCA/2026/36.html. Medical Board of Australia v Borsos [2026] VCAT 348: https://classic.austlii.edu.au/au/cases/vic/VCAT/2026/348.html. NSW Health Care Complaints Commission, “Dr My Le Trinh – Unsatisfactory professional conduct and professional misconduct” (30 June 2026): https://www.hccc.nsw.gov.au/decisions-orders/media-releases/2026/dr-my-le-trinh-medical-practitioner-unsatisfactory-professional-conduct-and-professional-misconduct. Australian Human Rights Commission, “Freedom of information, opinion and expression”: https://humanrights.gov.au/resource-hub/guides-for-impacted-individuals/guides-on-rights-and-freedoms/rights-and-freedoms/freedom-information-opinion-and-expression.

Federal Judge Enjoins California Medical Boards from Punishing Doctors for Rejecting the Government’s COVID Narrative

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Summary

A federal judge in California issued a preliminary injunction preventing medical boards from punishing doctors for their COVID-19 advice, even if it contradicts public health authorities. The ruling, stemming from the Kory v. Bonta case, highlights the importance of protecting doctors’ First Amendment rights to independent medical judgement and free speech, especially during evolving public health emergencies. The decision underscores the dangers of government overreach in defining scientific consensus and enforcing it through professional regulation.

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The Kory v. Bonta decision arrives just as ‘The Science’ pleads the Fifth

Rita Barnett-Rose

Rita Barnett-Rose is a medical freedom attorney and former law school professor. She advocates for informed consent, bodily autonomy, and children’s health. Follow her substack at ‘Through the Legal Glass’ (legalglass.substack.com) for more thoughts on medical freedom.

In California, doctors face greater scrutiny while patients face diminished choice. Will it work? (Photo: Halfpoint/Shutterstock)

By Rita Barnett-Rose, August 7, 2026 10:43 am