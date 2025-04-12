Click below to hear about this epic research project.

FROM THE CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENCE ARTICLE

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday that the government has launched a “massive testing and research effort” to determine what causes autism.

He said the effort involves hundreds of scientists globally and will be completed by September. Once the environmental causes of autism are identified, “We’ll be able to eliminate those exposures,” he said.

At the meeting, President Donald Trump responded, “There will be no bigger news conference than that.” He added, “If you can come up with that answer where you stop taking something, you stop eating something, or maybe it’s a shot. But something’s causing it.”

Reporting on the announcement in the mainstream media framed Kennedy as a longtime vaccine critic who has put forward the “discredited” and “debunked” theory that there is a link between vaccinesand autism.

In a conversation with Fox’s Martha MacCallum, who said studies have shown there is no connection between vaccines and autism, Kennedy responded:

“The studies that they did were very very narrow. They did about 17 studies and the Institute of Medicine, which is part of the National Academies of Sciences, said that 14 of those studies are invalid. And the biggest weakness of those studies is that they never studied vaccinated versus unvaccinated, which is the only way that you can really make this determination.

“But more importantly, none of the vaccines that are given to children within the first six months of life were ever studied.”

Kennedy said the autism study, coordinated through the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not focused exclusively on vaccines. “Everything is on the table — our food system, our water, our air — we will find out what’s triggering this epidemic. We know it is an environmental toxin that is causing this cataclysm. Through research at NIH, we will find an answer to this question.”

He also said that “epidemics are not caused by genes” and that although there may be a genetic vulnerability, there also must be an environmental toxin.

In a post on X later that day, Kennedy reiterated that thanks to Trump’s Make America Healthy Again commission, “We’ll soon identify the root causes of the autism epidemic.”

