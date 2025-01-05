OPINION

Australia’s membership in the World Health Organization (WHO) should be immediately reevaluated and ended as soon as possible. This is a decision that needs to be made urgently as a thorough examination of the WHO’s track record reveals a troubling pattern of high costs and low returns, a lack of accountability, and failures that have directly impacted our nation’s sovereignty and public health outcomes.

Australia contributes significant funding to the WHO, yet the tangible benefits remain elusive. Despite these investments, Australians have seen little return that justifies the expense. The WHO’s priorities often align with the interests of unelected global bureaucrats and powerful private entities rather than the specific health needs of individual nations. For Australia, this means limited input into policies that profoundly affect our population while continuing to finance an organization whose global strategies frequently fail to deliver meaningful improvements in health outcomes.

The WHO’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic was a debacle of historic proportions. From the outset, the organisation was slow to declare a pandemic, despite clear evidence of widespread transmission. It issued inconsistent guidance, from the use of masks to the nature of virus transmission, leading to confusion among governments and the public alike.

Perhaps most egregiously, the WHO co-promoted mandates, lockdowns, and the widespread coercion to vaccinate with experimental gene therapies, presenting these measures as universal solutions without adequate consideration of regional differences or long-term consequences. These policies disregarded alternative strategies, such as enhancing population-wide immunity through nutrition and early treatment protocols, and ignored dissenting voices from reputable scientists and clinicians.

Furthermore, the rollout of these vaccines has been marred by reports of widespread serious adverse reactions, including myocarditis, blood clotting disorders, neurological diseases and other debilitating side effects. Tragically, there has also been millions of deaths caused by these vaccines. An emerging epidemic of "Turbo cancers" — aggressive and fast-growing cancers linked to the immune system's altered response post-vaccination — underscore the need for transparency and accountability in vaccine safety, or the removal of vaccines from our health care system-another story.

A critical flaw of the WHO lies in its governance structure. Decisions are made by unelected bureaucrats who operate without meaningful accountability to the populations affected by their policies. This detachment fosters a lack of transparency and allows for decisions that are often shaped by external influences rather than evidence-based public health principles. Such a structure undermines democratic sovereignty, forcing nations like Australia to implement policies that may not align with our unique needs or values.

Another glaring issue is the lack of appropriate qualifications and clinical experience among the WHO leadership and its agencies. Many key figures have limited backgrounds in direct patient care or public health crisis management, yet they wield immense influence over global health policy. This disconnect raises serious questions about the validity and practicality of their recommendations. For example, the person who heads CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation has a psychology degree and no clinical experience in infectious disease.

Australia has the resources, expertise, and infrastructure to lead an independent health strategy tailored to its population. By leaving the WHO, Australia can allocate its funds more effectively, investing in local health initiatives, bolstering public health infrastructure, and fostering research into preventive and integrative medicine. Moreover, an independent stance would enable Australia to collaborate with like-minded nations on equitable and evidence-based health policies without the constraints of the WHO bureaucracy. The decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw the United States from the WHO underscores the growing recognition of the organization’s inefficacy. This creates an opportunity for Australia to partner with the United States and other like-minded nations to build a more effective and accountable global health framework—one that prioritises evidence-based health AND medical practices and respects national sovereignty.

The WHO’s failures during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with its lack of accountability, questionable expertise, and poor cost-benefit outcomes, make continued membership an untenable proposition for Australia. Leaving the WHO is not a retreat from global health cooperation but a step toward reclaiming our sovereignty and ensuring that health policies reflect the values, needs, and rights of the Australian people.

It is time to prioritise national health strategies over globalist agendas and take control of our public health future.

Ian Brighthope

Please click the following picture for the video by Dr. David Martin, a US government’s official bio-weapons expert (retired). Make up your own minds about his claims of racketeering.

“The racketeering that started centuries ago and was 'crystallised' with the formation of the WHO following WWII has to cease for the benefit of all.”

David E. Martin, PhD

Dr. David Martin is the founding CEO of M∙CAM Inc. M∙CAM is the international leader in intellectual property-based financial risk management. From auditing patent quality for governments and patent offices, to providing state-of-the-art actuarial risk management systems and solutions to the largest banks and insurance companies, M∙CAM has established a global standard in patent quality and commercial validity assessment and management.

A spokesperson for global intellectual property accountability and quality reform, Dr. Martin has worked closely with the United States Congress, numerous trade and finance regulatory agencies in the United States, Europe and Asia, in advocating and deploying infrastructure to support growing reliance on proprietary rights in business transactions. M∙CAM has supported the modernization of intellectual property, tax, and accounting laws through its work with oversight agencies and policy makers.

Dr. Martin has founded several for-profit and non-profit companies and organisations and serves of several boards. He was the founding CEO of Mosaic Technologies Inc., a company that developed and commercialised advanced computational linguistics technologies, dynamic data compression and encryption technologies, electrical field transmission technology, medical diagnostics, and stealth/anechoic technology. He was a founding member of Japans Institute for Interface Science & Technology. He founded and served as Executive Director of the Charlottesville Venture Group. He has served as a board member for the Research Institute for Small and Emerging Business (Washington D.C.), the Academy for Augmenting Grassroots Technological Innovations (India), the IST (Japan) the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce (Virginia), and the Charlottesville Industrial Development Agency (Virginia).

As former Assistant Professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, Dr. Martin founded the Universitys first wholly-owned, for-profit, research and development and technology transfer corporation. Engaged in domestic and international technology transfer, clinical research, and financing, this company pioneered new techniques innovation management that have become industry standards. In 1999, Dr. Martin was appointed by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia to serve on the Joint Commission on Technology and Science and has served the General Assembly and Virginias Center for Innovative Technology on numerous occasions.

Dr. Martins work with the Batten Institute at the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia and his related work at the Indian Institute for Management in Ahmedabad India has brought unprecedented curricular focus to areas of intangible asset risk management, finance, and accounting standards. In addition to his academic work, Dr. Martin has closely advised intellectual property based finance and investment programs in India, China, Denmark, the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Martin has publications in law, medicine, engineering, finance and education. He maintains active research in the fields of linguistic genomics, fractal financial risk modelling, as well as continuing his over 15 years of research in cellular membrane ionic signalling.