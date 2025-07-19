From the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

HHS & State Department: The United States Rejects Amendments to International Health Regulations

WASHINGTON—JULY 18, 2025—U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio today issued a Joint Statement of formal rejection by the United States of the 2024 International Heath Regulations (IHR) Amendments by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The amended IHR would give the WHO the ability to order global lockdowns, travel restrictions, or any other measures it sees fit to respond to nebulous “potential public health risks.” These regulations are set to become binding if not rejected by July 19, 2025, regardless of the United States’ withdrawal from the WHO.

“The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic,” Secretary Kennedy said. “The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty.”

Secretary Kennedy also released a video explaining the action to the American people.

“Terminology throughout the amendments to the 2024 International Health Regulations is vague and broad, risking WHO-coordinated international responses that focus on political issues like solidarity, rather than rapid and effective actions,” Secretary Rubio said. “Our Agencies have been and will continue to be clear: we will put Americans first in all our actions and we will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans’ speech, privacy, or personal liberties.”

On June 1, 2024, the World Health Assembly (WHA), the highest decision-making body of the WHO, adopted a revised version of the International Health Regulations through a rushed process lacking sufficient debate and public input.

Praise for today’s action from members of Congress:

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed how the incompetency and corruption at the WHO demands comprehensive reforms. Instead of addressing its disastrous public health policies during COVID, the WHO wants International Health Regulation amendments and a pandemic treaty to declare public health emergencies in member states, which could include failed draconian responses like business and school closures and vaccine mandates. Since 2022, I have led the No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act, which the House passed last year. The United States will not allow the WHO to use public health emergencies to devastate our nation. I fully support the Trump administration’s decision to reject the IHR amendments,” said Senator Ron Johnson.



“America’s public health policy belongs to the American people and should never be dictated by unelected globalists at the WHO or the UN. Time and time again, the WHO has demonstrated it cannot be trusted, and I am grateful that the Trump administration is standing strong to protect American sovereignty,” said Congressman Tom Tiffany.



“The United States must never cede our sovereignty to any international entity or organization. I applaud Secretary Kennedy and Secretary Rubio for rejecting the World Health Organization’s (WHO) ill-advised International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments. I have long supported the U.S. withdrawing from the WHO and defunding their power-hungry organization. My legislation, H.R. 401, first introduced in the 117th Congress, does just that while advancing the mission statements of America First and Healthcare Freedom. The WHO, a widely discredited international organization, lost any potential credibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we must ensure no future administration grants them any legitimacy or further power over the health of Americans," said Congressman Chip Roy.



“Secretary Kennedy and President Trump have proven their commitment to putting America First. WHO is an unaccountable international organization that hands individuals’ healthcare freedoms to corrupt bureaucrats. I’m thankful for Secretary Kennedy’s firm stance against WHO’s Pandemic Agreement that will protect Americans’ health freedom and privacy. Let’s Make America Great and Healthy Again,” said Congressman Andy Biggs.

Today’s announcement is the latest action by Secretary Kennedy and HHS to hold the WHO accountable.

Secretary Kennedy to World Health Assembly: The United States Is Holding the World Health Organization (WHO) Accountable

“Like many legacy institutions, the WHO has become mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest, and international power politics.”

In video remarks aired today during the Seventy-Eighth World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. articulated the Trump Administration’s decision that it fully intends to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and shared his vision for the future of global health.

“Like many legacy institutions, the WHO has become mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest, and international power politics,” Secretary Kennedy said in the video. “While the United States has provided the lion’s share of the organization’s funding historically, other countries such as China have exerted undue influence over its operations in ways that serve their own interests and not particularly the interests of the global public.”

On January 20, President Trump signed Executive Order 14155 Withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization which instructs the Federal Government to “pause the future transfer of any United States Government funds, support, or resources to the WHO.”

“Not only has the WHO capitulated to political pressure from China, it’s also failed to maintain an organization characterized by transparency and fair governance by and for its Member States,” Secretary Kennedy said in the video. “The WHO often acts like it has forgotten that its members must remain accountable to their own citizens and not to transnational or corporate interests.”

Secretary Kennedy closed his remarks in the video by inviting “health ministers around the world into a new era of cooperation,” calling for his international colleagues to “create new institutions or revisit existing institutions that are lean, efficient, transparent, and accountable.”

Unfortunately Australia has not rejected the amendments to the 2024 International Health Regulations of the WHO and our health minister has signed the agreement.

However, Senator Malcolm Roberts has some reassuring words for Australians.

WHO Treaty Signed — Parliament Yet to Ratify

Senator Malcolm Roberts

July 17, 2025

I understand that many Australians are deeply concerned about protecting our country’s sovereignty, especially when it comes to public health decisions. One Nation firmly opposes surrendering Australia’s sovereignty to unelected global bodies like the United Nation and WHO. No international organisation should have the power to impose lockdowns or medical procedures on Australians. The WHO has proven it cannot be trusted with our national interests and Australia must exit and protect its sovereignty.

To clarify where things currently stand, the WHO Pandemic Agreement was adopted by the World Health Assembly in May 2025 and signed by Australia’s Health Minister Mark Butler. However, it’s important to note that this agreement hasn’t been ratified yet. For it to take effect, both houses of Parliament must assent to it.

Any international treaty, including this one, must go through Australia’s formal treaty-making process. That includes review by the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties. This committee will resume when Parliament returns later in July. Even once ratified, formal legislation must still be passed by Parliament to give effect to any elements of the agreement. I encourage you not to worry about any dates being circulated right now. No legislation has been passed, and we’re keeping a close eye on any developments. If anything changes, I’ll be sure to keep you updated.

One Nation supports full parliamentary debate and formal votes on any treaty, and will work to ensure this occurs in this case as well.

Watch my latest video on the WHO Treaty, which was prepared for an international summit – Reject the WHO and the Globalist Coup!

Transcript

In May of 2021, the United Nations World Health Organisation released a report titled COVID-19 Make it the Last Pandemic. The report called for closer cooperation between nations and more power. More power for a World Health Organisation to coordinate and initiate that collaboration.



In December 2021, the UN World Health Organisation held a special assembly to consider a proposal for a pandemic treaty to give effect to their report. The proposal from the United Nations was a nefarious document. It proposed turning the World Health Organisation into the World Health Police, with powers to compel member nations to comply with any directive from the WHO. This could include forced vaccinations, forced medical procedures, lockdowns, border and national closures, business closures, school closures, and the spending of huge sums of money on medical countermeasures.



Those provisions were not a conspiracy theory. The proposal actually said in plain English, the WHO should have the power to force medical procedures on citizens in member nations. It allowed the Director General of WHO to declare a pandemic at any time for any reason, meaning the world would forever be under a pandemic order and the WHO would forever be able to order these horrible anti human measures.



Fortunately, the 2021 Special Assembly failed to reach an agreement when a block of 42 African nations opposed the proposal. Having been used for decades as a testing ground for disease and vaccine research coming at a huge cost in African lives, these nations were not signing up for more deaths.



The outcome of the World Health Assembly in 2021 was to set in place a three year time frame for a pandemic agreement to be developed. A committee of WHO luminaries was set up to review the proposal. These were many of the world’s leading health experts who had worked with The WHO for many years. Their wisdom shone through and they tore the proposed treaty to shreds, stating it would destroy support for the WHO.

Their staff did not want to become the World Health Police, they just want to work on improving health in underdeveloped member to countries.



In the end, that’s what prevailed.



Multiple new drafts were produced across three years and given to a steering committee to test support and each time failing to get the numbers. A new version followed, which further watered down the compulsion and the destruction of national and personal sovereignty. A final version, a consensus document, was produced and passed at the World Health Assembly in May this year.

Gone were 50 pages of nefarious provisions. Nothing that gave the WHO powers of compulsion has survived from the original version. This agreement contains no compulsion on member states. Wherever the wording says a member state shall it’s always followed by a modifier, such as subject to national laws, having mined to national sovereignty, subject to financial resources and so on. There are no binding provisions in this agreement beyond the need to advise the Who when a disease outbreak occurs that may be of national or international significance. Which is a good idea! After all, China sat on COVID for months in 2019 to give the billionaires time to hold event 201 and to craft a response that maximise their financial benefit. A response which caused untold suffering and deaths around the world using fraudulent science, mass propaganda and military coercion.

A deadly response which was not designed to minimise suffering. Instead, the response was designed to maximise the transfer of wealth from everyday citizens to the world’s predatory billionaires.



For complete clarity, this document’s latest version is not what people are saying it is. There’s no loss of Australian sovereignty and no new powers for the World Health Organisation. No new powers that can be forced on a member state.



Our political party, One Nation, of course opposes the pandemic agreement and the changes to the International Health Regulations that implement the provisions of the agreement for the simple reason we do not accept there is a role in the world for these unelected, unaccountable anti human bureaucrats.

This has always been One Nation policy.

In my first Senate speech in 2016, I called for an AUS Exit Australia to exit the UN and in April 2022, thanks to my diligent and knowledgeable staff team, I was the first Australian politician to oppose the pandemic treaty.

AUS exit is necessary because the UN and their agencies, including The WHO, have been hopelessly compromised by the world’s parasitic, indeed predatory, billionaires.

The WHO now gets most of its funding from entities tied to pharmaceutical companies. In return, the WHO mandates those companies medical products. It’s classic crony capitalism. Naked wealth transfer from the people. It’s theft.

By centralising power in the hands of unelected foreign bureaucrats, we’ve made the buyout of the UN easier. All the people they need to compromise to become the de facto owners of the world are in the one spot pretending to act on our behalf while actually lining the pockets of their billionaire parasitic benefactors.

These people are not the good guys. These people are your prospective owners. Make no mistake, our health authorities and their politicians have signed up to this agenda.

In the next pandemic, they will do the same nefarious, destructive, murderous policies again, and this time they will say the WHO made us do it.

Well, the truth is that the WHO is not making anyone do anything. These people are choosing to behave like this because it’s good for their power, their egos and their careers. The UN and its agencies are in darkness and cannot be saved.

One Nation calls for a withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, from the United Nations, from the World Economic Forum and from the World Bank.

Thank you.