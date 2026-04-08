Ian Brighthope's Substack

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SmellTheCoffee's avatar
SmellTheCoffee
2h

Thank you Dr Brighthope

You are OUR Hope

Yours from a super suppressed New Zealand

Ps we have NOT given up.

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peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
1h

Thank you Ian. A reminder: the FDA knew that these unlawfully coerced experimental mRNA bioweapons were never tested to stop transmission or infection of a virus in November 2020... long before they were injected into a single arm in Australia or N.Z. In Australia, they violated "The Commonwealth Immunisation Handbook", the principles of "The Nuremburg Code (1947)", The Helsinki Declaration, The "ICCPR (article 7)" and other conventions / treaties. This appears to be a criminal assault on our human rights, done without providing any evidence as to how they justified such tyrannical behaviour, and denying us the right to valid "fully informed consent without pressure, coercion or manipulation". Also, they actively prevented known early, cheap, safe and effective treatments and effective vitamins and sunlight etc. These players treated us with utter contempt and need to be brought before a comprehensive, all revealing inquiry in order to pry out the truth regarding these serious violations.

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