Great work as always, thank you Ian... How do we have such unthinking numbskulls in charge? It defies belief... Apart from the fact our livestock and food have got along just fine for countless years without genetic tinkering or toxic particles in their bloodstream (and cells!)...

Was commenting on Jessica Rose's latest article mentioning SPARS scenario... and how they'd already factored in vax deaths and injuries and how to frame it for the public... I wonder if the same framing will be used for our poisoned food?

Vax injury framing reads thus...

"Moreover, no national leader had publicly acknowledged the public's broad willingness to accept a prescribed COUNTERMEASURE that promised to end the pandemic, but whose LONG-TERM CONSEQUENCES WERE NOT FULLY UNDERSTOOD AT THE TIME". **

**That old chestnut

Will this be the case with our food "sorry, the long term consequences were not fully known at the time"?

Even though most of the consequences were fully known, and predictable, before using this tech?

The plead ignorance and beg for forgiveness tactic?

Fully disgusted with all our government science departments, who I used to trust.

Thanks for your hard work Ian, you're doing a great job.

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority is responsible for allowing this - yet another corrupt, compromised or braindead regulatory organisation that is not fit for purpose. I expect they approved the FireAnt program that is polluting the natural environment with endocrine-disrupting chemicals and poisons which are affecting non-target species and waterways.

