Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Small's avatar
Chris Small
2d

I recall PDJT talking about light, and *disinfectant* - that concept was somehow construed by the MSM as chemical bleach - and people died as a consequence of the media's (arguably) irresponsible, (arguably) TDS-motivated, misrepresentation of the discussion.

Meanwhile, old Deborah Shitbrix Birx looked exactly as her acquired nickname describes. I researched, of course, and in very short order I had found Aytu Biosci. The research and clinical testing that they were engaged in at Ceders-Sinai, in relation to using pulsed UVC radiation that was introduced by catherised fibre-optic bundles, to disinfect the pleural cavity in SARS-CoV-2 infected (putative) patients seemed to be ground-breaking but was not being openly discussed.

I recall PDJT mentioning it, looking sidelong at Shitbrix, and her reaction was priceless - she appears to have known and to have kept it to herself. Of course I might be wrong but when you look at the corpus of effort that was put in to silence those who advocated HCQ, Ivermectin, and other simple therapeutics, and couple that with the likes of the Surgisphere scandal....it paints a fairly grim picture in terms of integrity in public health policy and scientific endeavour more generally. (Of course the (semi-)synthesis of SARS-CoV-2 is a whole nuther discussion on integrity, ethics and morals....).

Reply
Share
Pond23's avatar
Pond23
2d

Proton beam therapy dissolved a secondary pituitary gland adenoma which had caused a very rare case of acromegaly for a family member. Treatment was said to last five years. They are now at 6.5 years with no noticeable regrowth of the pituitary gland adenoma.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Brighthope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture