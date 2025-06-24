Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Spontaneous or Natural Remission in Cancer

Spontaneous remission in cancer refers to the unexpected, partial, or complete disappearance of cancer without conventional medical intervention. Previously termed "natural remissions," these cases were often attributed to unknown causes. However, oncological societies have increasingly recognised that natural therapies, such as dietary changes, herbal treatments, or mind-body practices, may contribute to these remissions, particularly in cases where chemotherapy has been ineffective. While some of the mechanisms remain under study, these therapies are gaining attention for their potential to support the body’s innate healing processes and enable ‘Natural Remissions’

Gladys Block’s 1993 editorial in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Vol 85 (11), June 2 1993, pages 846–848 emphasised the critical role of micronutrients in cancer prevention, drawing attention to their potential to modulate carcinogenesis based on emerging epidemiological and experimental evidence. Her call for action was prescient, as it highlighted the need for rigorous research into dietary interventions at a time when such ideas were gaining traction but lacked widespread support. The subsequent Linxian Nutrition Intervention Trials in China, detailed in Blot et al. (1993, J. Natl. Cancer Inst., Vol. 85, No. 18), provided groundbreaking evidence supporting Block’s assertions. These randomised, placebo-controlled trials demonstrated that supplementation with specific micronutrient combinations—particularly beta-carotene, vitamin E, and selenium—significantly reduced total mortality, cancer mortality, and gastric cancer incidence in a population with chronic nutrient deficiencies and high rates of oesophageal/gastric-cardia cancer.

The findings from Linxian were profound, marking one of the first large-scale, double-blind trials to show that micronutrient supplementation could lower cancer risk in a high-risk population. This lent substantial weight to Block’s earlier arguments, suggesting that addressing micronutrient deficiencies could be a viable strategy for cancer prevention. However, despite this landmark study, research into nutritional interventions for cancer prevention has faced significant obstacles since the 1980s. Critics and I argue that such research has been deliberately stifled, potentially due to competing interests from pharmaceutical industries favouring expensive harmful conventional treatments like chemotherapy over low-cost, non-patentable nutritional approaches. The complexity of studying diet-cancer relationships, coupled with challenges in securing funding for large-scale trials, has further slowed progress. While the Linxian trials sparked hope, the lack of follow-through on similar large-scale studies underscores a missed opportunity to build on Block’s vision and the China study’s findings, leaving the potential of micronutrients in cancer prevention underexplored.

As a healthcare practitioner, I have observed that every cancer patient under my care exhibited signs of malnutrition and toxic overload, conditions that were consistently overlooked by conventional medical approaches. These patients uniformly presented with inadequate levels of critical trace elements—such as selenium, zinc, copper, and manganese—which are essential not only for bolstering the body’s natural defenses against cancer but also for supporting enzyme systems vital to detoxification processes. The science of nutrition and detoxification offers life-saving and life-improving potential for cancer patients, yet conventional medicine has largely dismissed these disciplines, prioritising pharmaceutical interventions like chemotherapy over holistic strategies that address the root causes of disease. Selenium, for instance, is a key cofactor in glutathione peroxidase, an enzyme that neutralizes harmful free radicals, while zinc supports immune function and DNA repair. Copper and manganese similarly play roles in antioxidant defense and metabolic regulation, yet their deficiencies are rarely addressed in standard oncology protocols. You will discover in later Substacks how important organic, non-toxic, copper is in cancer. By ignoring these foundational elements, conventional treatments fail to optimise the body’s innate capacity to fight cancer and mitigate treatment-related toxicities. Thus patients suffer and die needlessly.

The neglect of nutritional and detoxification sciences in cancer care is not merely an oversight but a systemic failure perpetuated by cancer societies and the broader cancer industry. Since the 1980s, researchers advocating for the exploration of micronutrient supplementation, dietary interventions, and detoxification strategies have faced significant resistance, including bullying and marginalisation. Cancer societies aligned with pharmaceutical interests have prioritised funding and promoting research into high-cost, patentable drugs while sidelining studies on low-cost, non-patentable approaches like nutritional therapies. This bias is evident in the limited follow-up to landmark studies like the Linxian Nutrition Intervention Trials, which demonstrated the cancer-preventive potential of a few micronutrients. Researchers pursuing these themes have been discouraged through restricted funding, professional ostracism, and pressure to conform to the dominant paradigm of cytotoxic treatments. The cancer industry’s reluctance to embrace these sciences reflects a profit-driven agenda that undervalues patient outcomes in favour of maintaining a lucrative status quo. This suppression of innovative research is not only a betrayal of scientific integrity but also a disservice to millions of patients who could benefit from integrative approaches that address malnutrition and toxicity as core components of cancer care. The time for accountability is long overdue; cancer societies must cease their gatekeeping and support the rigorous investigation of nutrition and detoxification to unlock their transformative potential in oncology.

First-ever data on metastatic (Stage 4) breast cancer in Victoria : The Victorian Cancer Registry (VCR) has linked hospital, radiotherapy, and prescription data to identify that 4,461 Victorian women are living with metastatic breast cancer as of the end of 2023—about half aged between 50 and 69 nbcf.org.au+15miragenews.com+15onlinenetwork.bcna.org.au+15.

Why it matters : This reveals an “invisible” population previously missing from statistics. The data creates a vital baseline for measuring care improvements, planning services, allocating resources, and prioritizing metastatic research bcna.org.au+2miragenews.com+2newshub.medianet.com.au+2.

Advocacy impact: Vicki Durston of BCNA hailed the milestone:

“For the first time, we have real numbers to inform how we deliver care, allocate resources, and drive research that responds to their needs… they are seen, they are counted, and their experiences matter.”breastscreen.org.au+15miragenews.com+15newshub.medianet.com.au+15

Next steps: Victoria joins NSW and QLD in leading metastatic data collection. The goal is national rollout via Australian Institute of Health and Welfare support newshub.medianet.com.au+2bcna.org.au+2miragenews.com+2.

For too long, women living with metastatic (Stage 4) breast cancer in Victoria have been statistically invisible, their numbers uncounted and their needs underserved. The Victorian Cancer Registry’s (VCR) groundbreaking 2023 data, linking hospital, radiotherapy, and prescription records, has finally changed that. By identifying 4,461 women living with metastatic breast cancer—about half aged 50 to 69—Victoria has taken a monumental step toward recognizing this “invisible” population. This first-ever dataset is more than just numbers; it’s a lifeline for better care, resource allocation, and research prioritization.

The significance of this milestone cannot be overstated. Metastatic breast cancer, though treatable, remains incurable, and patients have historically been sidelined in data collection, leaving gaps in service planning and treatment innovation. As Vicki Durston of Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) powerfully stated, “For the first time, we have real numbers to inform how we deliver care, allocate resources, and drive research that responds to their needs… they are seen, they are counted, and their experiences matter.” This data establishes a critical baseline, enabling policymakers and clinicians to measure care improvements and address the unique challenges faced by these women.

This achievement is a testament to relentless advocacy by BCNA and affected women, who have fought for visibility in a system that often overlooks them. Victoria now joins New South Wales and Queensland in leading metastatic data collection, setting a precedent for a national rollout supported by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. However, this progress also highlights a broader issue: the systemic neglect of holistic approaches like nutrition and detoxification in cancer care. As noted in prior discussions, many cancer patients suffer from malnutrition and toxicities, with deficiencies in trace elements like selenium and zinc that are critical for fighting cancer and supporting detoxification. Conventional oncology’s failure to integrate these sciences, coupled with the cancer industry’s historical resistance to such research, underscores the need for a paradigm shift.

Victoria’s data breakthrough is a beacon of hope, but it must catalyze more than just numbers. It should spur investment in integrative therapies and challenge the status quo that has sidelined patient-centered research for decades. A national commitment to counting and caring for those with metastatic breast cancer is the next step—because every woman deserves to be seen, supported, and given the best chance to thrive.

Here is a summary of a few studies of trace elements and their importance.

1. Selenium (Se)

Mechanism: Antioxidant, supports glutathione peroxidase activity, modulates immune response, and can induce apoptosis in tumour cells.

Evidence: Clark et al., 1996 (JAMA) : Selenium supplementation associated with reduced incidence of various cancers including breast. Klein et al., 2011 (JAMA) : SELECT trial showed mixed results; however, selenium may be protective depending on baseline status. Rayman MP, 2012 (Lancet) : Emphasised U-shaped relationship—both deficiency and excess can be harmful. Balance is essential.



2. Zinc (Zn)

Mechanism: Essential for DNA repair enzymes, immune surveillance, and has antioxidant properties via superoxide dismutase (SOD).

Evidence: Costello and Franklin, 2011 (Arch Biochem Biophys) : Zinc can inhibit cancer cell growth, and lower zinc levels have been found in breast tumours. Iqbal et al., 2019 (Biol Trace Elem Res) : Breast cancer patients showed altered serum zinc levels, with a potential role in diagnostics or prognosis.



3. Copper (Cu)

Mechanism: Vital for angiogenesis and oxidative phosphorylation; excessive levels can promote oxidative stress. Deadly to cancer cells if in the correct ionic state.

Evidence: Gupte and Mumper, 2009 (Cancer Treat Rev) : Elevated copper levels are often found in breast cancer and correlate with disease progression. This probably means the benefits of copper are absent in the cancer tissues. Lowndes et al., 2008 (Breast Cancer Res Treat) : High copper-to-zinc ratio may be a useful biomarker of malignancy.



4. Iron (Fe)

Mechanism: Required for cell proliferation, but excess iron can drive the Fenton reaction, increasing oxidative DNA damage.

Evidence: Torti & Torti, 2013 (Nat Rev Cancer) : Iron metabolism is often dysregulated in cancer, and iron chelators show therapeutic promise. Huang X, 2003 (Cancer Res) : Iron loading increased tumour growth in breast cancer models; chelation therapy reversed this.



5. Iodine (I)

Mechanism: Iodine can induce apoptosis in breast cancer cells independently of thyroid hormones, possibly via iodolactones.

Evidence: Aceves et al., 2005 (Thyroid) : Molecular iodine inhibits tumour growth and promotes differentiation in breast cancer models. Shrivastava et al., 2006 (Int J Med Sci) : Iodine supplementation reduced tumour size and increased apoptosis in rats.



6. Manganese (Mn)

Mechanism: Component of mitochondrial SOD2; involved in redox balance.

Evidence: Cao et al., 2018 (Cancer Cell) : Manganese enhances STING-mediated immune response, possibly useful in immunotherapy. Du et al., 2011 (Biol Trace Elem Res) : Breast cancer tissues had altered Mn levels; role remains investigational.



Meta-Analyses and Reviews

Gonçalves et al., 2020 (Nutrients): Reviewed selenium, zinc, copper, and iron in breast cancer. Trace element imbalances correlated with higher oxidative stress and poor prognosis. (Balance is critical and requires highly skilled clinicians and path labs.)

Karimi et al., 2012 (Asian Pac J Cancer Prev): Trace elements found significantly different in serum of breast cancer patients vs. controls.

Ayres et al., 2013 (Cancer Lett): Trace elements affect epigenetic mechanisms such as DNA methylation and histone modification.

Potential Applications:

Prevention: Correction of trace element deficiencies or imbalances may reduce oxidative DNA damage and support immune surveillance.

Treatment Adjuncts: Some trace elements, especially selenium, iodine, and iron chelators , may enhance the effects of chemotherapy, reduce toxicity, or inhibit angiogenesis.

Biomarkers: Copper/zinc ratio, iron levels, or selenium status could serve as prognostic or diagnostic tools.

Caveats:

Trace elements show U-shaped curves — both deficiencies and excess can be harmful.

Bioavailability, form (e.g., selenomethionine vs. sodium selenite), and individual genetic factors (e.g., SNPs in selenoprotein genes ) influence outcomes.

Clinical trials are still limited; most data come from observational or preclinical studies.

Trace elements must be maintained at optimal levels and balanced. This requires properly qualified and experienced physicians.

By attending to these foundational elements, the body’s innate capacity to fight cancer and mitigate treatment-related toxicities succeed and patients may thrive.

Ian Brighthope

