Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fast Eddy's avatar
Fast Eddy
9h

Outstanding!!!!

This aligns with:

A Near Fool Proof Cure for Cancer

Eat zero processed foods (try The 21 Day Challenge)

Eat zero sugar (read The Case Against Sugar)

Do not eat seed oils

Reject dairy https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2022-05-06-dairy-products-linked-increased-risk-cancer

Do not smoke and consume minimal alcohol

Stop buying ‘stuff’ and instead use the money to buy organic food as often as possible. Beware of the Dirty Dozen

Eat a wide variety of whole foods avoiding high carb foods such as bread and pasta (read The Clot Thickens)

Take supplements

Get plenty of sleep (read Why We Sleep)

Exercise

Reduce stress and anxiety by delegating and adopting a not giving f789s about anything. And if life becomes too difficult you can always off yourself. I am not suggesting you do that but if you have that option in your back pocket, that will help you not give f789s.

And last but not least, do not inject Rat Juice.

https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/a-near-fool-proof-cure-for-cancer

The thing is ... the barnyard animals prefer to eat Doritos washed down with Big Gulp Colas.... it's just too hard to be healthy -- and as they are fond of saying ... come on man ... don't be so boring ... you gotta live a little (as they stuff another handful of crisps down their maw).

And when their poor choices start to destroy their bodies -- look around you at the number of fat sows who are barely into their 20's... by 30 they'll already be on the high bp ... cholesterol ... and diabetes meds.... and when that gets them down they'll be given the magic pills for that... and to fix the lot - Ozempic...

There is no curing sloth + stupidity. They won't do it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ian Brighthope
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
8h

Saw this - passing it on: For anyone dealing with cancer(s)...

Here are a few helpful tips:

1st, don't have them "test" the tumor. Tumors are the body's way of protecting us from allowing the CA cells to traverse the body and mutate healthy cells.

Once it's punctured for "testing", the cells travel and the beasties cause more issues. (Why not right? It's a $ making racquet.)

1A. CANCER IS A PARASITE. Start the Ivermectin (dosage 1am1 pm by bodyweight) & Fenbendazole (dosage 1 222mg pill/day for 6 days, skip the 7th to let the renal system rest).

2nd, STOP ALL SUGARS. CA loves sugar in ALL FORMS.

3rd, HYDROGEN PEROXIDE: H202 has the extra Oxygen molecule that CA can't stand. Put it on a cotton ball, or wash cloth for larger areas and rub all over skin. 3x/day, more-so when you're out of the bath & shower, as your pores are open and more apt to getting it into the bloodstream. The skin absorbs the HP, and kills the CA cells almost immediately.

4th, ALKALINE WATER: CA can't survive in an alkaline body. Start drinking alkaline water w/ lemon consistently thru the day. Lemon is an acid outside of the body, but the hydrochloric acid in your stomach converts it to an alkaline base. This travels through your blood stream and will help to eradicate the crud.

5th, DETOX BATHS: 1 cup Baking Soda, 1 Cup Borax, 1 Cup Epsom Salt, & Bentonite Clay. Draw the hottest bath you can muster... Soak as long as you can, as hot as you can, and it will help to detox the CA and the nano-particulates (gr@phine oxide), out of the body. Do this at least 2-3x a week.

6th, The BIG BOMBER: VITAMIN B17 which NO ONE wants ANYONE to know about!

Apple seeds, Apricot, Peach, & Plum Pits, - ALL of it! You can get them on Cabalazon, or any other place online. The B17 vitamin has been removed from our knowledge, because: BIG pHARMa. 1/4teaspoon a day of the powder, or just eating a couple apricot pits thru the day, (like 3 or 4), will also eradicate the CA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture