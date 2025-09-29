A large-scale South Korean study involving 8.4 million adults found that COVID-19 vaccination is associated with increased risks of multiple cancers, corroborating an earlier Italian study. Conducted using the Korean National Health Insurance database from 2021–2023, the study analyzed cancer incidence over one year, comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.

After adjusting for factors like age, sex, comorbidities, income, and prior COVID-19 infection, the study reported a 27% higher overall cancer risk in vaccinated individuals (HR 1.27). Specific cancers with elevated risks included lung (53%), prostate (69%), thyroid (35%), gastric (34%), colorectal (28%), and breast (20%). The increased risk was consistent across vaccine platforms: cDNA vaccines (e.g., AstraZeneca) showed a 47% higher overall cancer risk, mRNA vaccines (e.g., Pfizer/Moderna) 20%, and mixed schedules 34%.

Booster doses were linked to a 23% higher risk of gastric cancer and a 125% higher risk of pancreatic cancer. The elevated cancer risk was observed across all demographics, with women and the elderly showing the highest burden, though younger adults and men also faced increased risks for specific cancers. This study aligns with a prior Italian study (~300,000 people) that found increased risks for overall cancer, breast, bladder, and colorectal cancers. The consistent findings across both studies suggest that both mRNA and viral-vector COVID-19 vaccines is carcinogenic, prompting calls for further investigation and potential market withdrawal of these vaccines.

