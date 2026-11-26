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Professor Peter Hotez is an American paediatrician, vaccine researcher and prominent vaccination advocate. He is dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development. His research includes vaccines for neglected tropical diseases such as hookworm and schistosomiasis, as well as low-cost COVID-19 vaccines. BCM

Why he came to Australia. The Burnet Institute hosted Hotez in Melbourne in November 2026 to deliver the Burnet Oration for its 40th anniversary. Hotez said the visit was also an opportunity to build research collaborations with Melbourne’s infectious disease and immunology institutes, including the Doherty Institute and the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute. Health Services Daily

His other public engagement was a 17 November keynote and panel discussion jointly organised by the Burnet Institute and the Melbourne Press Club. The event focused on whether vaccine misinformation circulating in the United States could influence Australian audiences and how journalists should cover it. In a separate ABC Radio National interview, Hotez used the US measles resurgence to warn Australia about the risks of declining childhood vaccination coverage. Melbourne Press Club

When the Burnet Institute brought Professor Peter Hotez to Melbourne in November 2026, one of the questions put before the public was how Australia should respond to vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. I would put another question alongside it. What financial and institutional interests should an audience know about when a vaccine developer is invited to advise on how vaccine concerns should be discussed?

Hotez has spent much of his career developing vaccines, including for neglected diseases such as hookworm. The Gates Foundation committed approximately US$31.8 million across two grants to the Sabin Vaccine Institute for a hookworm vaccine initiative in which he was a lead scientist. His coronavirus research has benefited from US government funding and private philanthropy. These were institutional research funds. A separate financial interest arises from the COVID-19 vaccine technology he co-invented. Baylor College of Medicine licensed it to commercial manufacturers, and Baylor’s policy provides inventors with a share of any licensing income. Hotez disclosed that arrangement again in November 2026. The disclosure leaves open whether he has personally received vaccine royalties and, if so, how much.

Funding helps determine which questions a laboratory can pursue, which projects it can sustain and where a scientist builds expertise. A commercial licensing interest adds a more direct reason for disclosure, particularly when a scientist discusses products derived from his own work or compares them with competing products. Hotez’s advocacy also has a documented funding history. Baylor says the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation supported him to convene a summit on countering anti-science and anti-vaccine messaging. That funding tells us who helped make the work possible. How much it influenced his judgement is a question the public record cannot answer.

Hotez has also made his experience as the father of an autistic daughter part of his public argument. His book, Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel’s Autism, brings together his experience as a parent, a paediatrician and a vaccine scientist. His account helps explain why the issue is personal to him. Rachel deserves to be treated with dignity, and the scientific question should be judged on evidence gathered across many families. I insist that parents who ask about vaccine safety deserve a clear answer to the particular question they are asking.

In my view, vaccine hesitancy is too broad a label to tell a clinician what is troubling the person in front of them. A parent asking whether MMR causes autism, a patient asking about a recognised adverse effect and a person questioning a government mandate are asking different questions. Each deserves an answer grounded in the relevant evidence. And when institutions ask the public to trust an expert’s judgement, they should disclose the interests that bear on it. For the Melbourne visit, I would ask Burnet and the Melbourne Press Club to say who paid for the trip, whether a fee was paid and whether any outside sponsor contributed. I would ask Baylor and Hotez to clarify whether the vaccine licences have generated personal income. Those are reasonable questions to put to anyone who speaks publicly about building trust.

Until then, I maintain a high degree of distrust.

Ian Brighthope