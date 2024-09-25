The Roundtable for All the People of the World...
who want health, peace and security. All people should act against the tyranny of Big Whatever, otherwise its a downhill continuum to Hell on Earth.
She ate meat and cured her killer autoimmune disease, stopped all medications and said goodbye to her disabling psychiatric illness.
And meat is all she eats; beef and lamb.
I will explain how this works in more detail in a later Substack.
This video is over 4 hours long and worth watching at least a dozen times.
Roundtable Discussion on American Health and Nutrition: A Second Opinion
“Sen. Johnson and a panel of experts will provide a foundational and historical understanding of the changes that have occurred over the last century within public sanitation, agriculture, food processing, and healthcare industries which impact the current state of national health.”
Panelists:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Jillian Michaels
Jordan Peterson
Max Lugavere
Vani Hari
Calley Means
Marty Makary, M.D., MPH
Brigham Buhler
Joe Holder
Mikhaila Fuller
Dr. Chris Palmer
Jason Karp
Courtney Swan
Grace Price
Alex Clark
