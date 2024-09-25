She ate meat and cured her killer autoimmune disease, stopped all medications and said goodbye to her disabling psychiatric illness.

And meat is all she eats; beef and lamb.

I will explain how this works in more detail in a later Substack.

This video is over 4 hours long and worth watching at least a dozen times.

Roundtable Discussion on American Health and Nutrition: A Second Opinion

“Sen. Johnson and a panel of experts will provide a foundational and historical understanding of the changes that have occurred over the last century within public sanitation, agriculture, food processing, and healthcare industries which impact the current state of national health.”

Panelists:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Jillian Michaels

Jordan Peterson

Max Lugavere

Vani Hari

Calley Means

Marty Makary, M.D., MPH

Brigham Buhler

Joe Holder

Mikhaila Fuller

Dr. Chris Palmer

Jason Karp

Courtney Swan

Grace Price

Alex Clark

Most of the discussion also applies to Australian conditions, patients, healthcare providers, politicians and bureaucrats.

