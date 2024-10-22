More people will die!

The Right to Try in Australia

The Rights of Seriously Ill Patients to Access Alternative, Complementary, Integrative, and Nutritional Medicines

Introduction

In recent years, the concept of "The Right to Try" has emerged as a significant issue in medical ethics and patient advocacy. It refers to the right of seriously ill and terminally ill patients to access alternative, complementary, integrative, and nutritional treatments when conventional options have been exhausted or deemed insufficient. This debate is particularly relevant in Australia, where traditional healthcare systems may not fully recognise or embrace non-conventional therapies. However, many patients believe that such treatments could either improve their prognosis or, at the very least, enhance their quality of life and death (Therapeutic Goods Administration, 2021).

The Ethical Perspective of Healthcare Practitioners

From a healthcare practitioner's viewpoint, the ethical implications of allowing patients to try non-conventional treatments are complex. The primary ethical principle guiding healthcare providers is the Hippocratic Oath's injunction to "do no harm" (non-maleficence). For seriously or terminally ill patients, however, the line between harm and benefit may blur, especially when traditional treatments have been exhausted. For instance, a terminal cancer patient might wish to explore a treatment involving high-dose vitamin C therapy. While this treatment may not align with established medical guidelines, the patient's desire to seek relief from symptoms or extend life by any means possible raises the ethical question of autonomy (Emanuel & Emanuel, 1992).

Autonomy, another key ethical principle, emphasises the patient's right to make informed decisions about their own care. When patients opt for alternative therapies, they may be exercising their right to autonomy, a fundamental right in healthcare ethics. However, it is the responsibility of healthcare providers to ensure that patients are well-informed about the risks, benefits, and uncertainties associated with these treatments. Failure to do so could undermine the principle of informed consent, leading to ethical dilemmas regarding beneficence—the obligation to act in the patient's best interest (Lenk et al., 2015).

Healthcare practitioners must also grapple with the potential conflict between their professional obligations and their empathy for terminally ill patients seeking hope. Many practitioners feel morally compelled to provide compassionate care, and sometimes that may include supporting patients' decisions to explore relatively safe, scientifically based alternative treatments. The practitioner's ethical duty is to balance compassion with clinical prudence (Gill & Westfall, 2020).

Denying access to potentially beneficial treatments solely due to a lack of large-scale evidence or inexperience may also be seen as ethically questionable, particularly when conventional treatments have failed (Lenk et al., 2015).

Societal Perspectives: Morality and the Right to Die with Dignity

Society's ethical stance on "The Right to Try" is also multifaceted, involving public health concerns, cultural values, and a collective sense of morality. Many people believe that terminally ill individuals should be given every opportunity to extend their lives or improve their quality of life, even if the treatments they choose are outside the realm of conventional medicine. This belief is grounded in the moral principle of compassion, emphasising the importance of offering hope and dignity to those facing death (Emanuel & Emanuel, 1992).

The right to die with dignity is a central theme in this societal discourse. For many, "The Right to Try" includes not only the right to pursue alternative treatments in the hope of prolonging life but also the right to use such therapies to improve the quality of dying. Nutritional and integrative therapies, for example, offer comfort, reduce pain, or enhance emotional well-being for terminally ill patients, thus contributing to a more dignified end-of-life experience. Society's growing support for palliative care and individualised end-of-life treatment underscores a broader ethical commitment to respecting the personal values and wishes of patients (Somers et al., 2021).

However, society also bears the responsibility of ensuring that vulnerable individuals are not exploited by the allure of "miracle cures" that lack scientific validation. Ethical consumer protection measures must be in place to prevent individuals from spending exorbitant amounts of money on treatments that have little chance of success. This is where public health ethics intersect with individual autonomy—striking a balance between protecting the most vulnerable while allowing them the freedom to make personal choices about their care (Gill & Westfall, 2020). For these reasons, properly qualified and trained integrative medicine doctors are the ideal professionals to treat these patients, thus preventing them from seeking untrained help.

The Right to Try in the context of the proposed misinformation and disinformation bill by the Albanese government can be seen as a dangerous encroachment on personal freedoms and a potential tool for total censorship. This bill, under the guise of protecting public safety, would effectively limit the rights of seriously ill and terminally ill patients to access alternative treatments, all while suppressing dissenting views in healthcare. In reality, this legislation would further undermine trust in a government that has already alienated a significant portion of the population.

Under the "Right to Try" principle, as explained above, patients are given the autonomy to explore alternative, complementary, and integrative treatments, particularly when conventional medicine has failed them. This right is grounded in ‘personal freedom’ and the belief that, in cases of terminal illness, individuals should be able to retain control of their healthcare and try treatments that may offer hope, whether or not they are fully endorsed by mainstream pharma medicine.

However, the ‘Misinformation and Disinformation Bill’ will turn this freedom into a mere illusion. By granting the government broad powers to suppress what it deems "misinformation," the bill will effectively censor any discussion of alternative treatments that do not align with the conventional medical narrative. Clearly this was the case with covid where vaccination was the preferred treatment and vitamin D with repurposed medicines were forbidden to be even spoken about.

It raises the alarming prospect of ‘government overreach’ into private lives and the doctor-patient relationshoip, where the Albanese administration assumes the role of an all-knowing authority, deciding what treatments and ideas are "safe" for the public to consider. In the process, it strips patients of their right to make informed decisions about their own health.

The Albanese government, already grappling with declining public trust, risks deepening the divide between itself and the people with this bill. Many Australians have grown disillusioned with the government's handling of key issues—ranging from its response to the COVID-19 pandemic to its increasingly centralised control over many aspects of life. Now, with the introduction of the ‘Misinformation and Disinformation Bill’, this government appears more interested in ‘creating and controlling the narrative’ than in empowering individuals to make their own choices.

The bill could easily be used to silence dissenting voices, especially those in the field of integrative medicine. Doctors and healthcare practitioners who offer integrative treatments could find themselves even more censored or targeted than they are currently, under the pretext of spreading "misinformation." This will discourage innovation, stifle alternative viewpoints, and lead to the worsening and unjustified persecution of practitioners and patients who seek to explore non-mainstream medical approaches. Instead of encouraging an open, evidence-based dialogue on healthcare, the Albanese government seems determined to impose ‘one-size-fits-all and potential deadly solutions’- eg mRNA vaccines, leaving no room for debate or personal choice.

At its core, this bill is an assault on the rights of individuals—particularly those who are the most vulnerable. Terminally ill patients often turn to valid scientifically based alternative treatments as a last resort when conventional therapies have failed. They deserve the right to try anything that may offer relief, comfort, or even a sliver of hope. The government, however, seems more intent on ‘policing information’ than supporting these individuals in their most desperate time of need. If a treatment doesn’t align with the government’s version of "science," will it be branded as misinformation, even if patients and doctors believe it to be beneficial? This bill leaves little room for personal choice, effectively replacing the patient’s autonomy with government control.

Moreover, by suppressing discussions around these treatments, the Albanese government could be withholding potentially life-saving information from patients. Who is the government to decide what information is valid or invalid when it comes to someone’s life? The imposition of such a restrictive law only fuels further distrust, reinforcing the notion that the government is not acting in the best interests of the people, but rather pursuing an authoritarian (totalitarian) agenda under the guise of "protecting" the public.

The Albanese government’s Misinformation and Disinformation Bill could severely restrict access to information on alternative treatments, undermining the very principle of full free and informed consent. Patients have the right to know all their options, including non-conventional therapies that may fall outside mainstream medical acceptance. The government’s attempt to classify such information as "misinformation" is nothing short of censorship—a blatant attempt to creat and control the narrative around healthcare and prevent the public from making choices that go against the state-sanctioned Big Pharma medical orthodoxy.

This bill also places practitioners of alternative and integrative medicine in the crosshairs. Doctors who deviate from the conventional narrative, even when acting in the best interest of their patients, face penalties or reputational damage. This climate of fear and suppression of medical freedom risks has stifled innovation and hindered the development of new, potentially life-saving treatments. Practitioners hesitate to offer treatments that fall outside the narrow scope of government-approved medicine, leaving patients with fewer choices, less hope and often a premature death..

The proposed ‘Misinformation and Disinformation Bill’ reflects a government increasingly disconnected from its people. By prioritising control over conversation, the Albanese administration is further eroding public trust at a time when many Australians are already very skeptical of its intentions. The "Right to Try" should be a fundamental principle that empowers patients to explore all possible options for their care. Instead, this bill threatens to turn that right into another casualty of ‘government overreach and censorship’.

"The Right to Try" in Australia presents a profound ethical dilemma at the intersection of patient autonomy, medical regulation, and societal values. For healthcare practitioners, it challenges the boundaries of compassionate care while maintaining clinical integrity. Medical regulators must walk a fine line between safeguarding public health and honouring individual rights, especially for those with no remaining conventional options. As for society, the right to pursue alternative treatments resonates with broader themes of dignity, autonomy, and moral responsibility.

Ultimately, the debate over "The Right to Try" invites us to reconsider the ethics of healthcare in the context of terminal illness. It calls for a compassionate yet responsible approach that respects patients' desires to explore every avenue of care, while ensuring that these decisions are grounded in sound medical ethics, regulatory oversight, and societal support.

In a free society, individuals must be trusted to make their own informed decisions, particularly in matters as personal and critical as healthcare. The Albanese government’s attempt to control the narrative under the guise of protecting public health is a dangerous step toward ‘authoritarianism’. This bill is not about safeguarding the public from harm—it is about ‘safeguarding the government from dissent’. It must be resisted if Australians are to preserve their right to freedom of choice, autonomy, and dignity in their healthcare decisions.

References

