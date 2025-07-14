Ian Brighthope's Substack

Glenn Law
2h

I applaud all calls and measures directed at bringing the vile culprits behind the massive criminal covid overreach to justice. However ..... unless I got distracted and missed it, where's the huge public outcry exposing the so-called Australian Human Rights Commission who had just one bloody job .... TO DEFEND AUSTRALIANS AGAINST ABUSES OF THEIR HUMAN RIGHTS ..... yet for the entire duration of the official covid malfeasance they grovelled below the parapet in what seemed to this writer to be an intentional ploy to become invisible when the people most needed, just that one time, to hear an authoritative and supportive voice rebuking and challenging the out-of-control perpetrators ... !!!

Elizabeth Hart
1h

Ian, re "Dismissal of Responsible Parties: Decision-makers who enacted or enforced unlawful mandates should face immediate removal from positions of authority to restore public confidence."

The huge scandal is that the Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (BETA) and former prime minister Scott Morrison and the premiers and chief ministers in National Cabinet betrayed the Australian people and set them to up be exploited with COVID-19 vaccines.

Australians were threatened with penalties ranging from No Jab, No Job...to...No Jab, No Life if they refused to consent to the COVID-19 vaccinations.

They were set up for this by the BETA report, public access to which I have now requested via a Freedom of Information request, see: ‘Restrict the freedoms of the unvaccinated’ Where is the BETA report that called for this treachery? https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/restrict-the-freedoms-of-the-unvaccinated

Regardless of the outcome of my request, the gist of the matter is written up in my FOI request, courtesy of the Murdoch media, The Australian, which was granted privileged access to this influential report in 2021.

It really is mind-boggling to think of the extent of this treachery, that people could be threatened with loss of freedom in this country for refusing a medical intervention, and this all happened with the collaboration of the medical profession, the vaccinators who violated their obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

