The Right to Be Angry: A Diplomatic Call for Accountability and Justice

for Queensland’s COVID Mandates and Suppressed Treatments

The Queensland Court of Appeal’s recent ruling, allowing a group of Queenslanders—healthcare workers, teachers, small business owners, and hospitality workers—to pursue legal action against the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, represents a significant step toward justice. As reported by Sky News Australia, this decision overturns a 2023 Supreme Court dismissal, affirming the legal standing of individuals who either refused the vaccine or suffered economic hardship enforcing vaccination policies. However, this ruling only begins to address the profound grievances of the Australian people, who are now calling for stringent consequences for decision-makers. The suppression of effective, low-cost treatments such as vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, and repurposed medicines, alongside allegations of severe harm—including cancers, serious diseases, and deaths linked to these policies—has led to widespread demands for accountability. In the most diplomatic terms, the Australian public is resolute in seeking punitive measures, including dismissals, public notifications, substantial fines, and, for the gravest offences, custodial sentences, to address what many perceive as serious crimes against humanity.

A Profound Betrayal: The Queensland Mandates

In 2022, Queensland’s government, under the stewardship of then-Deputy Premier Steven Miles, implemented stringent COVID-19 vaccine mandates that compelled frontline workers—police, paramedics, teachers, and healthcare professionals—to be vaccinated or face termination. Small business owners were mandated to enforce vaccine checks, risking financial ruin by alienating customers. These measures, presented as essential for public health, caused significant harm to individual liberties, economic stability, and societal cohesion.The Court of Appeal’s decision on July 8, 2025, to overturn the Supreme Court’s dismissal of these cases underscores the legitimacy of the plaintiffs’ grievances. Justice John Bond’s assertion that there was “no good reason to deny the applicants their day in court” critiques earlier attempts to evade accountability by citing the mandates’ revocation. This ruling follows a 2024 judgment deeming mandates for Queensland Police and Ambulance Service workers unlawful under the Human Rights Act, exposing the fragile legal basis of these policies.

Suppressed Solutions: The Case for Vitamins and Repurposed Medicines

Compounding public outrage is the systematic suppression of evidence supporting effective, accessible treatments for severe viral infections, including COVID-19. Vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, and repurposed medicines were dismissed by authorities, despite compelling evidence of their efficacy, in favor of pharmaceutical interventions like vaccines and antivirals.

Vitamin D’s Critical Role

Research, including a 2020 study in The Lancet, indicates that vitamin D supplementation can reduce severe COVID-19 outcomes by up to 60%, particularly in deficient populations. Despite Australia’s abundant sunlight, vitamin D deficiency is prevalent, yet authorities failed to promote this low-cost intervention. Vitamin C and Zinc’s Antiviral Potential

A 2021 Nutrients meta-analysis found that high-dose vitamin C and zinc supplementation reduced the severity and duration of respiratory infections by up to 50%. These affordable options were sidelined, depriving the public of accessible tools to bolster immunity. Repurposed Medicines’ Promise

Drugs like ivermectin showed significant potential, with a 2022 Journal of Infection review reporting up to a 40% reduction in mortality when used early. However, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) banned ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in 2021, citing insufficient evidence, while promoting vaccines with limited long-term data. Practitioners advocating these drugs faced professional sanctions. Censorship of Dissent

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) disciplined doctors who questioned mandates or promoted alternative treatments. Posts on X from 2022–2023 highlight the deregistration of physicians citing protocols like those of world expert Dr. Paul Marik, who combined vitamins and repurposed drugs. This censorship stifled open discourse and eroded public trust.

Allegations of Grave Harm: A Call for Serious Consequences

The Australian people’s demand for accountability extends beyond the mandates and suppression of treatments to allegations of severe harm caused by these policies. Emerging claims, supported by posts on X and global studies, suggest that certain COVID-19 interventions are linked to increased incidences of cancers, serious diseases, and deaths. While these allegations require further rigorous investigation, the destruction of clinical data from Queensland’s QoVAX study, as reported in 2024, raises profound concerns about transparency and accountability. If these claims are substantiated, they could constitute egregious violations of human rights, warranting the strongest possible response. In this context, the Australian public, with measured resolve, is calling for:

Dismissal of Responsible Parties : Decision-makers who enacted or enforced unlawful mandates should face immediate removal from positions of authority to restore public confidence.

Public Notifications : Transparent acknowledgment of policy failures, including public statements detailing the roles of key figures, is essential to rebuild trust.

Substantial Fines : Financial penalties for those who implemented coercive policies or suppressed effective treatments would serve as a deterrent against future overreach.

Custodial Sentences for the Gravest Offenses: Should investigations confirm that decisions led to widespread harm, including loss of life or serious illness, the most responsible parties must face judicial consequences commensurate with the severity of the alleged crimes against humanity.

Why the Public’s Anger Is Justified

The Australian people’s call for justice is grounded in several critical issues:

Human Rights Violations

The 2024 ruling that mandates breached the Human Rights Act confirms their illegality. Suppressing alternative treatments further denied individuals informed medical choices, compounding the violation. Economic and Social Devastation

Workers like Gold Coast teacher Cherie Jean Ishiyama, sacked for refusing vaccination, and small business owners forced to enforce vaccine checks faced economic ruin. These policies fractured communities and livelihoods, ignoring viable alternatives. Lack of Transparency

The destruction of QoVAX data and dismissal of vitamins and repurposed medicines without open debate suggest a prioritisation of pharmaceutical interests over public welfare. This opacity fuels great distrust. Disproportionate Measures

Terminating workers and silencing doctors advocating for effective treatments were excessive responses. The Qantas case, involving the illegal sacking of 1,800 workers, mirrors this pattern of disregard for rights. Erosion of Trust

Censorship, data destruction, and baseless policies like Victoria’s curfews have shattered public confidence. The Qantas data breach affecting 6 million Australians further underscores institutional failures.

A Global Context of Overreach

Queensland’s actions reflect a global trend of prioritising pharmaceutical solutions while dismissing the best scientific alternatives. In the U.S., vitamin D’s role was downplayed, and in the UK, ivermectin trials were underfunded. This pattern suggests a systemic bias that demands international scrutiny.

A Diplomatic Call for Justice

The Australian people, with unwavering commitment to justice, respectfully demand:

Full Transparency : Release all QoVAX data and conduct independent inquiries into the efficacy of suppressed treatments and alleged harms, including cancers and deaths.

Restitution : Compensate those who lost jobs, businesses, or health due to unlawful mandates or suppressed treatments.

Royal Commission : A comprehensive inquiry into Australia’s COVID response, including censorship and health outcomes, is imperative.

Legal Reforms : Strengthen the Human Rights Act to safeguard medical freedom and prevent silencing of dissent.

Punitive Measures: Implement dismissals, public notifications, fines, and, where evidence supports, custodial sentences for those responsible for the gravest harms, including politicians and bureaucrats.

Conclusion

The Queensland Court of Appeal’s ruling is a vital step toward justice for those harmed by coercive COVID-19 mandates. However, the suppression of effective treatments like vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, and repurposed medicines, alongside allegations of severe harm, including cancers and deaths, intensifies the Australian people’s demand for accountability. Leaders like Steven Miles, who oversaw these policies, must face scrutiny for their roles in what many perceive as profound violations of human rights and heinous crimes against humanity. With utmost respect for due process, the public calls for dismissals, public notifications, substantial fines, and, for the most serious offenses, custodial sentences to ensure such failures are never repeated. Until these demands are met, the Australian people’s resolve for justice will remain steadfast, driven by a commitment to truth, transparency, and the restoration of trust.

Professor Ian Brighthope

Yours in good health

Ian Brighthope