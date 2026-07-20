WE HAVEN’T LEARNED THE LESSONS FROM COVID

IT STILL SHOCKS SOME OF US TO HEAR THE MSM SUPPORT THE MANDATES

WE MUST NEVER FORGET THE DAMAGE CAUSED BY LOCKDOWN AND MANDATE

Click on the picture below for the video

This is a strongly argued documentary account of the COVID-19 response, centred on Dr Jay Bhattacharya’s journey from a marginalised lockdown expert critic to Director of the US National Institutes of Health.

Its central argument is that pandemic policy was driven by alarming mathematical projections, institutional conformity and fear, rather than by open scientific debate and empirical evidence. The Wuhan lockdown became an unprecedented model for the world and public-health authorities adopted sweeping restrictions without adequately considering their social, educational, economic and medical consequences.

Bhattacharya’s Santa Clara antibody study is presented as an early challenge to the prevailing narrative. The study showed COVID-19 was already much more widespread than official case counts suggested, that many infections were asymptomatic, and that the risk of death was highly concentrated among older and medically vulnerable people. Universal lockdowns and prolonged school closures were poorly targeted and focused protection of vulnerable populations would have been preferable.

The Great Barrington Declaration, written by Bhattacharya, Professor Martin Kulldorff and Professor Sunetra Gupta, is a conventional epidemiological proposal that became politically unacceptable. Its two principal recommendations were to improve protection for vulnerable people while allowing children, younger adults and lower-risk individuals to resume ordinary life. Its authors were misrepresented as advocating uncontrolled infection and were subsequently subjected to professional denunciation, censorship, threats and reputational attack.

The documentary then moves beyond the scientific dispute to make a broader ethical argument: that fear was deliberately employed as an instrument of public compliance. Scott Atlas recounts an alleged private statement by Anthony Fauci that “the public is not afraid enough” and that people would not listen unless they were more frightened.

Florida and Sweden are offered as counterexamples to the lockdown approach. The video claims that, after adjusting for demographic differences, they achieved broadly comparable or better all-cause mortality outcomes while avoiding some of the educational, social and economic damage attributed to prolonged lockdown restrictions.

The final portion concerns censorship. The Biden administration, federal health agencies and officials pressured social-media companies to suppress positions concerning vaccines, lockdowns, masks, school closures, natural immunity and COVID-19 treatment. It presents Biden’s accusation that platforms were “killing people,” government monitoring of selected vaccine commentators, and Twitter’s restriction of Bhattacharya as examples of fear-based public messaging becoming institutional suppression.

Its ultimate theme is therefore larger than COVID-19. The documentary argues that scientific inquiry becomes impossible when disagreement with government policy is characterised as disagreement with “science” itself. It concludes that emergency powers must not extinguish freedom of speech, assembly, worship and scientific debate, because rights that disappear during an emergency are not secure rights at all.

Meta, Facebook and the technology platforms

Mark Zuckerberg subsequently acknowledged that senior Biden administration officials repeatedly pressured Meta concerning COVID-19 content, including humour and satire, and said he regretted that Meta had not been more outspoken in resisting that pressure.

Meta then substantially reversed its US moderation model. It ended new third-party fact-check labels in the United States on April 7, 2025, stopped automatically demoting fact-checked content and began moving toward Community Notes written and rated by users.

The courts

The Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Murthy v. Missouri did not decide whether federal officials had unconstitutionally coerced the platforms. The majority ruled that the plaintiffs had not established the legal standing necessary to obtain an injunction and expressly stated that the Court lacked jurisdiction to reach the merits. Consequently, neither side can accurately claim that the Supreme Court conclusively vindicated its substantive account of government-platform censorship.

Overall assessment

There has been a dramatic reversal of personnel and policy. Biden, Fauci, Murthy, Walensky and Collins no longer occupy their former federal positions. Bhattacharya now directs NIH and is also performing the duties of CDC Director. Meta has abandoned its former US fact-checking structure, the current administration has prohibited federal involvement in unconstitutional censorship, and the Justice Department has begun settling litigation arising from alleged government pressure on social-media companies.

Nevertheless, a complete legal and historical reckoning has not occurred. The strongest documented evidence concerns harsh public rhetoric, official monitoring programmes, extensive government-platform communications and Zuckerberg’s acknowledgment of political pressure.

Ian Brighthope