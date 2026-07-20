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Charles Fortin's avatar
Charles Fortin
1d

I have doctors in my family. When my sister was dying, they were still recommending vax saying they would protect her.

When I questioned the reasoning they told me medicine wasn’t in my lane.

Until practitioners are arrested and fined they aren’t going to pay attention.

Their narcissism won’t allow them to change.

The science has to be unambiguous about the dangers and we don’t seem to be there yet.

So the public shouldn’t be afraid yet.

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Dr Rosemary Faire's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire
1d

Ian, have you considered the possibility that the Great Barrington Declaration and the subsequent rise of "Dr Jay" was part of the script? It certainly reinforced certain assumptions rather than questioning them: (i) that "cases" based on PCR tests were valid; (ii) that "asymptomatic cases" indicated a spreading pathogen; (iii) that death counts of the "vulnerable/elderly/comorbidities" reflected a deadly virus rather than hospital protocols; all of which support the belief that we had a pandemic and that they will happen again. A good PsyOp always includes alternative "leaders" with "resistance" narratives to herd the inconvenient skeptics of MSM. Here's an insider's viewpoint on this "hero" to balance the "documentary" you posted: https://stream.gigaohm.bio/search?search=Jayanta&searchTarget=local

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