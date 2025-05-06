Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Whittle's avatar
Robin Whittle
1h

Please see the research cited and discussed at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/.

The 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels reported here, as "vitamin D" levels, are in units of nanomols per litre, as used in Australia, Canada, the UK and some other countries. Divide by 2.5 to get the nanograms per millilitre figures.

The supposedly "sufficient" level of >50 nmol/L is >20 ng/mL. This is generally enough to supply the kidneys so they can fully play their part in regulating calcium-phosphate-bone metabolism. Most doctors think this is adequate for general health. However, they are not aware of research which shows that 50 ng/mL (125 nmol/L) is required for full immune system responses against the bacterial pathogens which cause post-operative infections. The same level is likely to be needed for full strength immune responses against cancer cells, viruses and fungi.

See the two graphs at the end of a 2014 article from doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/articlepdf/1782085/ soi130062.pdf who found that the further the pre-operative level was below this, the greater the risk of post-operative infections. The two graphs combined are at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#00-50ngmL.

Immune cells need a good supply of 25-hydroxyvitamin D to run their intracrine (inside each cell) and paracrine (to nearby cells) signaling systems. These are crucial to the ability of individual cells to alter their behaviour according to their changing circumstances.

Neither vitamin D3 cholecalciferol nor 25-hydroxyvitamin D calcifediol (AKA "calcidiol") are hormones. These are not signaling molecules. The immune system does not use hormonal signaling. Vitamin D3's primary or sole role in the body is to be hydroxylated, mainly in the liver, over a period of days so about 1/4 of it goes into circulation in the blood plasma as 25-hydroxyvitamin D.

There is very little vitamin D3 in food. It can be produced in substantial quantities from UV-B exposure of ideally white skin, but this is not naturally available all year round to most people who live far from the equator, since it requires high elevation sunlight without cloud, glass, clothing or sunscreen. Furthermore, UV-B skin exposure always damages DNA and so raises the risk of skin cancer. In a given day, there is no extra benefit of being exposed to about 1/3 of the amount of UV-B which is required to redden the skin.

Consequently, most people cannot be fully healthy without proper vitamin D3 supplementation.

See https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#00-how-much for recommendations from New Jersey based Professor of Medicine, Sunil Wimalawansa on the average daily supplemental intake quantities of vitamin D3 which will attain least 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D, over several months, without the need for blood tests or medical monitoring:

70 to 90 IU / kg body weight for those not suffering from obesity (BMI < 30).

100 to 130 IU / kg body weight for obesity I & II (BMI 30 to 39).

140 to 180 IU / kg body weight for obesity III (BMI > 39).

For 70 kg (154 lb) body weight without obesity, this is about 0.125 milligrams (125 micrograms 5000 IU) a day. This takes several months to attain the desired > 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D. This is 8 or more times what most governments recommend. "5000 IU" a day sounds like a lot, but it is a gram every 22 years - and pharma-grade vitamin D costs about USD$2.50 a gram ex-factory.

Higher levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D are also needed so that Th1 regulatory lymphocytes can run their 25-hydroxyvitamin D to 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D (calcitriol) intracrine signaling system. This enables them to turn off their initially high production of a pro-inflammatory cytokine, with low production of an anti-inflammatory cytokine, to the reverse - an anti-inflammatory output of their shutdown program. This signaling system responds to a high level of a complement protein.

Chauss et al. 2021 found that Th1 lymphocytes from the lungs of hospitalised COVID-19 patients had this system activated, but that the process did not complete and these cells remained in their pro-inflammatory program indefinitely. The cause of this failure was largely or entirely the cells lacking sufficient 25-hydroxyvitamin D.

Inflammation in this context is indiscriminate cell destruction, which includes the body's own cells. This evolved primarily to tackle multicellular parasites. See the research cited and discussed at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/06-adv/. Our ancestors evolved inflammatory immune responses because helminths (intestinal worms) which ubiquitously infected them, emit compounds which down-modulate these inflammatory responses which target them.

Now - the last century or so - we are all dewormed, so we generally stronger inflammatory responses than is healthy. Individual genetic variation on this largely or entirely explains the patterns of auto-immune inflammatory disorders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture