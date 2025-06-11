Ian Brighthope's Substack

5h

I grew up in the 60's in London. My mother's best friend was Polish. Her family had fled Poland after the war. Christina lived with her mother and two children, in a small flat. She worked seven days a week doing what we now call 'the gig economy', small casual jobs.

Christina's father had owned a bank in Poland before the war. The family were once wealthy, educated, priviliged. The Christina I know in London worked like a chicken scratching in dirty, seeking small amounts of money from every two bit job imaginable.

Christina's mother lived in a one room attic, was dying of cancer but never complaned. However the two women never let anyone forget what had been taken from them. 'First the Nazi's came and took everything, then the communists came and took everything'.

I spent a decade listening to survivers of the war, and the twin horrors of Nazism and Communism.

I totally agree with this article.

Everyone should spend time talking to survivers of the horrors of totalitarian regimes. Then they would understand what Danial Andrews and his paymasters the Chinese Communist Party and the World Economic Forum was really doing, and what the inevitable consequences would be.

5h

Excellent essay, Ian. Richard is correct. Mandatory vaccination is illegal under the Federal Constitution, which is presumably why Scomo let the State premiers do the dirty work for him. Obviously the isms are still running the honours system for Scomo to score a gong

