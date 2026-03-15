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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
14h

Very true Ian. A total rethink of what nutrition involves is needed. What constitutes a healthy lifestyle, also involves environmental consideration and regenerative farming, not current industrial produced 'foods'. We need to address this in Australia and NZ too.

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1 reply by Ian Brighthope
Ellen's avatar
Ellen
9h

i recall 30 years as a figure conscious 20 something living in NYC, Snackwell brand had recently been launched and I thought it a godsend- low-fat cookies!! I ate all low fat goods and I quickly put on weight. Shortly after, I moved to cleveland and began eating the full fat yogurt I loved as a child. I cooked with olive oil. I could not believe it - i lost weight. I could not believe it.

I saw for myself the truth.

I also recall as a child, my family subscribed to the Tufts school of medicine nutrition letter. It was wrong!

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