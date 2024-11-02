Share

The Covid-19 Response Inquiry Report

On 21 September 2023, the Prime Minister the Hon Anthony Albanese MP announced an independent inquiry into Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The inquiry reviewed the Commonwealth Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to identify lessons learned to improve Australia’s preparedness for future pandemics.

The Covid-19 Response Inquiry Report has been published and is a report based on the lies told at the beginning of the Covid plandemic. It is biased and many of the submissions speaking the truth about the origins of the virus, its pathogenicity, the need for lockdowns and most importantly the dangerous experimental gene-based vaccines (GMO’s) were never considered. The ‘learnings’ from this report are grossly misleading and will lead to further catastrophic mistakes the next time the WHO and its globalist interests falsely determine a virus is deadly.

A Critical Review of Australia's COVID-19 Pandemic Response Management

The Australian COVID-19 pandemic response report highlights the weaknesses of the country’s management strategies. Significant areas for improvement remain. The absence of proactive lifestyle change initiatives, neglect of preventive supplementation (especially vitamins C, D, and the mineral zinc), and a lack of early treatment options reflect serious missed opportunities in bolstering public health and immunity to combat the pandemic. Death, disease (turbo cancers), pestilence and war followed, the psywar declared on the Australian people by the Morrison government and reinforced by the Albanese Government. The picture of the four dreaded horsemen of the slow-burning apocalypse realised by the awakened that has been with us for decades or more is now more evident than ever before..

One of the most glaring omissions in Australia’s pandemic response was the lack of common sense and an emphasis on lifestyle changes to improve public health resilience. The report notes several unproven and useless health measures aimed at suppressing virus spread, such as lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccination campaigns, but it failed to prioritise lifestyle modifications that could have powerfully strengthened Australians’ immune systems. Research underscores that lifestyle factors—such as physical activity, healthy eating, and mental health management—are critical in enhancing immune resilience against infections. These factors, however, received minimal if any focus in the government’s public health messaging and policy actions, leaving a crucial dimension of health promotion largely neglected.

The lack of a government-endorsed approach for Australians to adopt healthier lifestyles, despite known vulnerabilities related to obesity and other chronic conditions, was a missed opportunity. For many, the pandemic exacerbated mental health challenges and physical health declines, with prolonged restrictions contributing to sedentary lifestyles. By failing to integrate lifestyle recommendations as part of the pandemic response, the government missed a chance to empower individuals to manage their health and potentially reduce COVID-19 severity.

Despite mounting global evidence on the role of vitamins and minerals in immune function, the report lacks any mention of preventive supplementation, despite the submissions to the contrary. Research has shown that vitamins C and D, along with zinc, have immune-boosting properties that prevent infection or its severity. Vitamin D, for instance, plays a crucial role in immune modulation, with deficiencies correlating with worse COVID-19 outcomes, especially in patients with serious co-morbidities such as cancer.. Numerous health experts advocated for increasing population-wide vitamin D levels as a preventive measure, especially during lockdowns when outdoor exposure to sunlight (a primary source of vitamin D) was limited. Completely ignored by the so-called experts.

The government did not implement any widespread supplementation programs, nor did it acknowledge the potential benefits of these nutrients. Even Al Salvador mad such recommendations, still a developing country. This lack of action in Australia is surprising, given the low cost and safety of vitamins C, D, and zinc compared to the high economic and social costs associated with lockdowns and medical treatments. These supplements could have been part of a low-risk, preventive public health strategy, reducing hospitalisations and severe cases. The exclusion of such preventive measures in the official health response reflects a bureaucratic and negligent oversight in considering low-cost, high-impact interventions.

Another critical shortcoming was the absence of structured early treatment protocols. Early intervention is a proven strategy in infectious disease management, aiming to reduce the progression of illness and prevent complications. The report mentions the phased approach to managing COVID-19 and the rapid mobilisation of the (‘toxic’)vaccine rollout but fails to address why early outpatient and home treatments were not explored. Instead, the approach largely focused on reactive treatments for patients in critical condition within hospitals, bypassing the benefits of early care that would have lessened disease severity and improved recovery outcomes.

Several, mostly developing, countries that implemented early treatment protocols using a variety of repurposed drugs and supportive therapies reported reductions in severe outcomes, but Australia’s health authorities did not follow suit. By neglecting early treatment options, the response systemically limited treatment strategies to late-stage hospital interventions. This narrowed pathetic approach caused more severe cases and higher hospitalisation rates, placing additional strain on healthcare resources, particularly health care workers. An abuse that has depleted our healthcare workforce to dangerous levels that cannot be rectified with experienced staff.

The Australian government’s pandemic inquiry report provides a comprehensive analysis of bad governance, illogical responses, and pandemic unpreparedness. It lacks actionable recommendations for a holistic health approach that incorporates preventive and early treatment measures. The leaders must be held accountable and sacked.

Key recommendations for future responses should include:

1. Promoting Lifestyle Interventions: The government should be sacked. A new government with a qualified and experienced set of accountable bureaucrats is required to develop and promote lifestyle interventions that encourage physical activity, balanced diets, mental health support, and sleep hygiene to strengthen population health. Integrating such measures into public health policies can foster resilience against infectious diseases.

2. Implementing Preventive Supplementation Programs: Vitamin D, C, and zinc supplementation should be included as low-cost preventive measures in public health responses, particularly in populations at higher risk of deficiencies. Australian experts in these fields must be involved in this decision making. For example, experts from the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine who were ignored by the authorities during covid.

3. Establishing Early Treatment Protocols: Early treatment strategies for pandemic management should be part of a national response plan, including flexible guidelines that adapt to emerging scientific evidence and allow for outpatient care to reduce severe outcomes and hospital burden. These protocols have been written and appear on the Front Line Covid Critical Care (FLCCC) website.

4. Broadening Public Health Education: Clear communication that addresses lifestyle, nutrition, and early treatment options can empower the public to take preventive health measures, thereby building resilience across communities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of preventive health and early intervention in managing health crises. Australia’s response was characterised by the absence of comprehensive preventive health strategies. It highlights critical areas for improvement.

Censorship in Australia by the Socialist Governments.

In future health emergencies, integrating lifestyle changes, preventive supplementation, and early treatment protocols into pandemic preparedness will be essential for fostering a resilient, health-conscious society.

Ian Brighthope