A Short story of my experience and the reasons we need to fight for the love of our profession.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

The Noose of the Orthodoxy: My battle with the Medical Board and the Fragile Triumph of Truth

The room was sterile, the air thick with accusation. I sat there, a doctor who’d dared to heal beyond the script, my hands trembling not from fear but from fury. It was 1986, and I was a heretic in the eyes of the Medical Board of Victoria—my crime? Treating the untreatable, the discarded, the damned, with nutritional medicines and high-dose intravenous vitamin C. Cancer sometimes withered under my care; AIDS patients, marked for death, reclaimed life, at least for years rather than months. Yet, the board didn’t see miracles—they saw a threat, a rope to be hung. Their noose loomed, a silent choker primed to sever my career, my purpose, my soul. This is my very short story—a war against a beast that still stalks us, a fleeting victory now drowned in the shadow of today’s tyranny.

A Healer Hunted

I wasn’t chasing fame or fortune—I was chasing life. My patients were the forgotten: cancer-ravaged bodies, AIDS-stricken souls, flu-weary and possibly dying fighters. Conventional medicine had shrugged them off—toxic cocktails and grim prognoses their only inheritance. But I saw another way. Nutritional medicines, pulsing with vitality, and vitamin C, a quiet titan delivered through veins, turned despair into possibility. Kaposi’s sarcomas faded, lymphomas retreated, and lives stretched beyond their expiration dates. My AIDS patients laughed again, their gaunt frames filling with hope. Cancer patients, once tethered to deathbeds, walked free. The evidence wasn’t in textbooks—it was in their eyes, their breath, their gratitude.

The media came knocking, their cameras capturing what science refused to see. Interviews aired, my patients beside me—living proof that healing could defy dogma. Headlines sang of reversal, of hope, of a doctor who dared. But where the public saw salvation, a colleague saw subversion. A whisper of envy, a stab of betrayal, and the Medical Board had its prey. They charged me with “infamous conduct”—a phrase dripping with venom, a catch-all noose for those who stray or kill- not simple “professional misconduct”. The accusation wasn’t about harm; it was about control. I’d broken their script, and for that, they’d see me struck off, my career a smouldering ruin.

The Crucible of Injustice

The process was a crucible, a slow burn designed to break me. The board’s closed hearings weren’t trials—they were executions, cloaked in formality—kangaroo courts with the taint of an inquisition . My work, my patients, my truth were mocked, twisted, dismissed. They didn’t care about the lives I’d helped and saved; they cared about the power I’d challenged. Stress clawed at me—nights bled into days, my family’s worried eyes mirroring my own exhaustion. I wasn’t just fighting for my license; I was fighting for the right to heal, for the patients who’d lose me, for a medicine unshackled from orthodoxy’s chains. The ‘gallows’ shadow loomed, its rope poised to choke not just me, but the hope I carried.

Yet, I refused to kneel. I appealed to the Supreme Court of Victoria—a last stand against the abyss. The courtroom was a battlefield, their accusations a flimsy fortress against my evidence. My patients’ stories, my data, my defiance stood tall. The judge saw through the board’s charade—his gavel fell not on me, but on them. A severe reprimand echoed through the chamber, their hubris laid bare. The sting sharpened: they were ordered to pay my expenses, a bitter pill for their wounded pride. Then, a third blow—a generous donor, moved by my fight, handed me a large sum to fuel my research into nutritional medicine. Justice, sharp and fleeting, was mine. The board slunk away, tails singed, leaving me to heal in peace.

A Triumph Erased by Time

For over two decades, that victory held. We built a shield—doctors like me, wielding nutritional and environmental medicine (NEM), fended off vexatious complaints with the law’s backing. The board, chastened, kept its distance. My patients thrived, my research deepened, and the gallows rotted in its corner. We had justice then—a fragile, hard-won flame illuminating a path where doctors could speak, could heal, could question. I thought we’d turned a tide, that truth could outlast tyranny.

But look now—the flame gutters, the shadows thicken. Today’s Medical Board, entwined with AHPRA’s sprawling terror, swings a sharper blade. A notification against a doctor they despise—perhaps one like me, daring to stray—and suspension is instant. No reason, no hearing, no mercy. Justice is a ghost, freedom of speech a memory. Doctors gag themselves, their voices choked by fear, their patients abandoned to a system that punishes courage and rewards compliance. Australia, once a land of grit, now trembles under this reign of silent terror. The country is in serious trouble—its medicine a prisoner, its people betrayed.

The Echoes of My Battle

My battle in 1986 was a skirmish; today’s is a war. The board I faced was a petty tyrant, humbled by a court’s rebuke. But the beast has grown—fed by regulatory capture, gorged on unaccountable power. I fought and won because I could; now, the scales are rigged, the noose seems permanent. My patients’ faces haunt me—those I saved, those I’d save again if the chains were loosed. In my retirement I can only help by educating and proviiding direction. I guess that’s better than nothing. The donor’s gift, the judge’s words, the media’s spotlight—they were torches in a fading dusk. What I endured was hell; what doctors face now is oblivion.

This isn’t nostalgia—it’s a warning. The noose I escaped still swings, its gallows stronger, its hold crueler. My triumph was a crack in their armour; today, that armour is steel, impenetrable, cold. We had justice then—imperfect, but real. Now, there’s none. No freedom for doctors to speak, no refuge for patients to trust.

My short story isn’t a relic—it’s a call.

The beast I fought never died; it evolved. And unless we rise—fiercer, louder, bolder—it will bury us all.

Ian Brighthope

Member of the Australian Medical Professional Association