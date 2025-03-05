The Noose of the Orthodoxy
and the need for all medical practitioners to act to save their profession.
A Short story of my experience and the reasons we need to fight for the love of our profession.
The Noose of the Orthodoxy: My battle with the Medical Board and the Fragile Triumph of Truth
The room was sterile, the air thick with accusation. I sat there, a doctor who’d dared to heal beyond the script, my hands trembling not from fear but from fury. It was 1986, and I was a heretic in the eyes of the Medical Board of Victoria—my crime? Treating the untreatable, the discarded, the damned, with nutritional medicines and high-dose intravenous vitamin C. Cancer sometimes withered under my care; AIDS patients, marked for death, reclaimed life, at least for years rather than months. Yet, the board didn’t see miracles—they saw a threat, a rope to be hung. Their noose loomed, a silent choker primed to sever my career, my purpose, my soul. This is my very short story—a war against a beast that still stalks us, a fleeting victory now drowned in the shadow of today’s tyranny.
A Healer Hunted
I wasn’t chasing fame or fortune—I was chasing life. My patients were the forgotten: cancer-ravaged bodies, AIDS-stricken souls, flu-weary and possibly dying fighters. Conventional medicine had shrugged them off—toxic cocktails and grim prognoses their only inheritance. But I saw another way. Nutritional medicines, pulsing with vitality, and vitamin C, a quiet titan delivered through veins, turned despair into possibility. Kaposi’s sarcomas faded, lymphomas retreated, and lives stretched beyond their expiration dates. My AIDS patients laughed again, their gaunt frames filling with hope. Cancer patients, once tethered to deathbeds, walked free. The evidence wasn’t in textbooks—it was in their eyes, their breath, their gratitude.
The media came knocking, their cameras capturing what science refused to see. Interviews aired, my patients beside me—living proof that healing could defy dogma. Headlines sang of reversal, of hope, of a doctor who dared. But where the public saw salvation, a colleague saw subversion. A whisper of envy, a stab of betrayal, and the Medical Board had its prey. They charged me with “infamous conduct”—a phrase dripping with venom, a catch-all noose for those who stray or kill- not simple “professional misconduct”. The accusation wasn’t about harm; it was about control. I’d broken their script, and for that, they’d see me struck off, my career a smouldering ruin.
The Crucible of Injustice
The process was a crucible, a slow burn designed to break me. The board’s closed hearings weren’t trials—they were executions, cloaked in formality—kangaroo courts with the taint of an inquisition . My work, my patients, my truth were mocked, twisted, dismissed. They didn’t care about the lives I’d helped and saved; they cared about the power I’d challenged. Stress clawed at me—nights bled into days, my family’s worried eyes mirroring my own exhaustion. I wasn’t just fighting for my license; I was fighting for the right to heal, for the patients who’d lose me, for a medicine unshackled from orthodoxy’s chains. The ‘gallows’ shadow loomed, its rope poised to choke not just me, but the hope I carried.
Yet, I refused to kneel. I appealed to the Supreme Court of Victoria—a last stand against the abyss. The courtroom was a battlefield, their accusations a flimsy fortress against my evidence. My patients’ stories, my data, my defiance stood tall. The judge saw through the board’s charade—his gavel fell not on me, but on them. A severe reprimand echoed through the chamber, their hubris laid bare. The sting sharpened: they were ordered to pay my expenses, a bitter pill for their wounded pride. Then, a third blow—a generous donor, moved by my fight, handed me a large sum to fuel my research into nutritional medicine. Justice, sharp and fleeting, was mine. The board slunk away, tails singed, leaving me to heal in peace.
A Triumph Erased by Time
For over two decades, that victory held. We built a shield—doctors like me, wielding nutritional and environmental medicine (NEM), fended off vexatious complaints with the law’s backing. The board, chastened, kept its distance. My patients thrived, my research deepened, and the gallows rotted in its corner. We had justice then—a fragile, hard-won flame illuminating a path where doctors could speak, could heal, could question. I thought we’d turned a tide, that truth could outlast tyranny.
But look now—the flame gutters, the shadows thicken. Today’s Medical Board, entwined with AHPRA’s sprawling terror, swings a sharper blade. A notification against a doctor they despise—perhaps one like me, daring to stray—and suspension is instant. No reason, no hearing, no mercy. Justice is a ghost, freedom of speech a memory. Doctors gag themselves, their voices choked by fear, their patients abandoned to a system that punishes courage and rewards compliance. Australia, once a land of grit, now trembles under this reign of silent terror. The country is in serious trouble—its medicine a prisoner, its people betrayed.
The Echoes of My Battle
My battle in 1986 was a skirmish; today’s is a war. The board I faced was a petty tyrant, humbled by a court’s rebuke. But the beast has grown—fed by regulatory capture, gorged on unaccountable power. I fought and won because I could; now, the scales are rigged, the noose seems permanent. My patients’ faces haunt me—those I saved, those I’d save again if the chains were loosed. In my retirement I can only help by educating and proviiding direction. I guess that’s better than nothing. The donor’s gift, the judge’s words, the media’s spotlight—they were torches in a fading dusk. What I endured was hell; what doctors face now is oblivion.
This isn’t nostalgia—it’s a warning. The noose I escaped still swings, its gallows stronger, its hold crueler. My triumph was a crack in their armour; today, that armour is steel, impenetrable, cold. We had justice then—imperfect, but real. Now, there’s none. No freedom for doctors to speak, no refuge for patients to trust.
My short story isn’t a relic—it’s a call.
The beast I fought never died; it evolved. And unless we rise—fiercer, louder, bolder—it will bury us all.
Ian Brighthope
Dear Ian, i as a patient , have received the BEST of care, by a humble professional of the highest order, a truly dedicated , beautiful human a BRILLIANT surgeon, who gave me back my life and my well being, he is my forever hero, I have also been nearly obliterated by a lazy cognitively compromised individual , who could not diagnose the symptoms of anaemia,[there is more to this story, but i will leave it unsaid], My advice, follow your inherent intuition, watch, listen, observe, and have Zero tolerance for disrespect, however slight, and WALK AWAY , immediately , without explanation, or a backward glance, there ARE good people, find them , it is not easy , but your wellness and quality of life demands it.
Ian, If your fight is a 'legal system' fight built on legislation, then I suspect you will never win except for a temporary victory along the path to ultimate loss. I do not want to denigrate the enormous efforts and sacrifice that is made by those who believe Australia has a 'legal system' based upon justice within which they may seek a resolution.
Remedy for injustice is extremely elusive for those who look for a just outcome this way. The system is not operating as people think. It is operating in commerce and unless you are fully capable of also operating in commerce AND can establish in which jurisdiction any process is to dealt with and be certain to stay there, then expect to lose on at least one point, if not all, and forfeit cost recovery. The system is designed to, and can, only operate with a 'legal identity' assigned or assumed for you, the living man. The legal 'person' is not you, and in fact you do not have to physically attend in court for judgements to be made.
In courts the judge may also change jurisdiction mid case hearing or between hearings without announcement or signals, though it can be witnessed by those who are alert to the change.
If none of this makes sense, or does not ring true, then consider that most people believe they are playing checkers when the 'legal system' is in reality a high level game of chess.
I tried to email to you something about all this but there was no response.