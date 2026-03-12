Also Online -Secession by Western Australia - Book Launch

Fri, 13 Mar, 6:30pm - 8:30pm AWST

Adam Armstrong Pavillion

Dalkeith WA, Australia

Watch the interview with Julian. Click the picture below.

Secession by Western Australia - Book Launch

Fri, 13 Mar, 6:30pm - 8:30pm AWST

Adam Armstrong Pavillion

Dalkeith WA, Australia

https://www.secessionwabook.shop

Secession by Western Australia

.. is a comprehensive economic, legal, and governance manifesto examining the case for Western Australia’s peaceful transition to nationhood. Written by a collaboration of economists, legal scholars, and medical professionals, the manuscript sets out a detailed blueprint for sovereignty, fiscal independence, constitutional design, and institutional reform—while engaging directly with the implications for Western Australians, the remaining states of the Commonwealth, and the international community.

Join Us By Clicking the Link in the Box Below

The Chapters

Chapter 1: The Case for Secession: The Socio-Economics

Western Australia has received minimal benefits from federation, with its resources exploited by Canberra, prompting a call for independence to reclaim control and prosperity. Chapter 1 outlines the political and economic rationale, linking to legal foundations and emphasising how secession enables self-reliant systems in currency, health, and defense. Readers are invited to envision a sovereign WA where local governance unlocks extraordinary, untapped potential, complementing the book’s blueprint for a fairer future. References & Citations

Chapter 2: The Case for Secession: The Law

The legal pathway to secession is grounded in Western Australia’s constitution and popular sovereignty, allowing withdrawal from the Commonwealth through referendum and legislative action. Readers will see how this legal framework empowers WA to build a new nation, integrating with the overall plan for sovereign self-sufficiency. References & Citations

Chapter 3: Hello, New Western Australia

The macroeconomic vision for an independent Western Australia explores the cultural and geographic identity that supports sovereignty, setting a foundation for fundamental reforms including the abolition of almost all taxes – including income tax – upon the implementation of a new system of resource royalties, forming part of the blueprint where resource management funds government, health, education, and innovation, while enabling business to thrive. Result: new WA becomes a global economic free trade zone. References & Citations

Chapter 4: Fiscal Feasibility In Independent Western Australia

A new Western Australia is achievable with surplus budgets and the significant downsizing of bureaucracy, demonstrating economic viability post-secession. This fiscal model integrates with currency and banking reforms, providing the revenue base for self-sufficiency pillars like energy and agriculture, after the elimination of all government bloat. References & Citations

Chapter 5: Empowering Local Councils: Power Devolution With National Unity

Devolving powers to local councils enhances efficiency in services like health, education, and transport, balanced by an efficient system of oversight for cohesion. This structure synergises with fiscal reforms by radically reducing central costs and complements anti-corruption frameworks through localised accountability. References & Citations

Chapter 6: A Robust Financial Environment: New Currency & Banking Systems

An independent Western Australia will adopt an FX-backed currency model, with issuance governed by strict rules and administered by a dedicated Reserve Authority. The system anchors stability through foreign exchange backing and disciplined monetary governance. Banking reform complements this framework by strengthening prudential standards and limiting systemic risk. Together, these measures provide price stability, affordable housing, fiscal discipline, and long-term financial credibility for the new nation. References & Citations

Chapter 7: Forging Sovereignty: WA’s Eight Pillars of Self-Sufficiency

Eight pillars outline the path to self-reliance in mining, defense, energy, food, healthcare, transport, water, manufacturing, and agriculture, with timelines for domestic production. These interconnect with the finance chapter by leveraging WA’s long-term sovereign wealth for investment, ensuring synergies in technology spin-offs from defense to agriculture to mining. References & Citations

Chapter 8: Defence Force: Safeguarding the New Nation

A tech-focused defence force prioritises drones, alliances, and domestic defence manufacturing to secure borders and resources. Funding combines budget allocations with sovereign financing (including defence bonds) where needed, while building dual-use innovation that strengthens self-sufficiency . References & Citations

Chapter 9: A New Fourth Branch: Human Law & Medical Freedom

New Western Australia establishes a fourth branch for the protection of human rights – with severe consequences for violators - emphasising medical freedom and ethical governance. This framework complements the anti-corruption and disclosure reforms by ensuring that all government officials, agencies, and even private entities are held accountable to the people. References & Citations

Chapter 10: WA: A Wellness-First Nation

Shifting to preventive, integrative care prioritises nutrition, the integration of AI tools, and community hubs over pharmaceutical reliance. This system synergises with fiscal reforms by reducing costs and links to education for health literacy. Readers will discover how this holistic approach enhances self-sufficiency, forming a vital part of the blueprint where the wellness of all supports overall national resilience and prosperity. References & Citations

Chapter 11: Blueprint: A New Education System

Reforming education focuses on skills, research, and local adaptation, with universities emphasising core disciplines and vocational training. This connects to health and defence by fostering innovation and complements fiscal devolution for community-tailored programs. The chapter engages with a vision of empowered learners, contributing to the tapestry where education drives the skilled workforce needed for sovereign success. References & Citations

Chapter 12: WA’s New Anti-Corruption Framework

An anti-corruption covenant using blockchain, AI, and citizen oversight to prevent abuse by all public servants. This framework integrates with disclosure and lobbying reforms, ensuring transparency and oversight run by The People. Readers will be inspired by the robust protections that safeguard democracy, essential to the blueprint for a trustworthy, self-governing nation. References & Citations

Chapter 13: New WA’s Freedom of Disclosure Framework

Proactive disclosure mandates real-time access to government records via blockchain, with strict embargoes for security. This synergises with anti-corruption by enabling oversight and links to health and education for informed citizens. The chapter highlights how this covenant builds trust, integral to the independence blueprint where complete transparency underpins all reforms. References & Citations

Chapter 14: WA’s Political Lobbying & Donations Reform

Strict rules on lobbying and donations limit influence to public servants, with real-time registries and cooling-off periods before public servants can move into lucrative private sector roles. This complements anti-corruption and disclosure frameworks, preventing undue sway on governance. Readers will see how these measures elevate integrity, forming a cornerstone of the blueprint for a sovereign WA free from external manipulations. References & Citations

Chapter 15: A New Nation’s Constitution

The new Constitution for a new Western Australia integrates rights, self-sufficiency pillars, and governance reforms into a foundational document. This capstone chapter ties together legal, fiscal, and social elements, providing the legal backbone for all prior proposals and chapters. It motivates with a cohesive vision of sovereignty, completing the book’s dynamic blueprint for Western Australia’s independent future. References & Citations

Ian Brighthope’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading Ian Brighthope’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share